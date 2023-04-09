Jaden McDaniels diagnosed with broken hand after punching a wall

Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels — who was seen punching a wall on his way to the halftime locker room – has a fractured hand, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
You had to figure Jaden McDaniels had broken his hand when he couldn’t return. He joins LeBron, Enes Kanter, Amare, and possibly Larry Bird on the list of self-inflicted hand injuries. – 6:34 PM
You had to figure Jaden McDaniels had broken his hand when he couldn’t return. He joins LeBron, Enes Kanter, Amare, and possibly Larry Bird on the list of self-inflicted hand injuries. – 6:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels — who was seen punching a wall on his way to the halftime locker room – has a fractured hand, sources tell ESPN. – 6:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels — who was seen punching a wall on his way to the halftime locker room – has a fractured hand, sources tell ESPN. – 6:16 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jaden McDaniels is out with a right hand injury after he punched a wall in the tunnel.
Rough day for the Timberwolves 😬
pic.twitter.com/arCUsmVgpF – 5:26 PM
Jaden McDaniels is out with a right hand injury after he punched a wall in the tunnel.
Rough day for the Timberwolves 😬
pic.twitter.com/arCUsmVgpF – 5:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jaden McDaniels is out for the remainder of the game, the Timberwolves announced.
Prior to being ruled out, he was seen in the tunnel punching a wall. pic.twitter.com/KkIOrr7emb – 5:19 PM
Jaden McDaniels is out for the remainder of the game, the Timberwolves announced.
Prior to being ruled out, he was seen in the tunnel punching a wall. pic.twitter.com/KkIOrr7emb – 5:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Lakers have turned into a really good game, so ESPN is somewhat vindicated by their broadcast choice
But between Rudy and Slo Mo and Jaden McDaniels and the enormity of the game, they gotta be regretting not showing minny and the pelicans – 5:13 PM
The Jazz and Lakers have turned into a really good game, so ESPN is somewhat vindicated by their broadcast choice
But between Rudy and Slo Mo and Jaden McDaniels and the enormity of the game, they gotta be regretting not showing minny and the pelicans – 5:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wolves updates:
Rudy Gobert has been sent home by Minnesota.
Jaden McDaniels is now out for the game (right hand injury). – 4:58 PM
Wolves updates:
Rudy Gobert has been sent home by Minnesota.
Jaden McDaniels is now out for the game (right hand injury). – 4:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Timberwolves just announced Rudy Gobert is out for the remainder of the game.
Also announced Jaden McDaniels (right hand injury) is also out for the rest of the game. – 4:56 PM
Timberwolves just announced Rudy Gobert is out for the remainder of the game.
Also announced Jaden McDaniels (right hand injury) is also out for the rest of the game. – 4:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert not starting the second half… Kyle Anderson starts in his place.
Wolves say Gobert has been ruled out.
Jaden McDaniels also not starting the second half. – 4:55 PM
Rudy Gobert not starting the second half… Kyle Anderson starts in his place.
Wolves say Gobert has been ruled out.
Jaden McDaniels also not starting the second half. – 4:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels is not out here as well. He’s out with a right hand injury – 4:55 PM
Jaden McDaniels is not out here as well. He’s out with a right hand injury – 4:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime in Minnesota. Gobert has not played since Anderson incident.
Nearly as interestingly, Jaden McDaniels didn’t play at all in second quarter after 9 meh minutes in first. – 4:41 PM
Halftime in Minnesota. Gobert has not played since Anderson incident.
Nearly as interestingly, Jaden McDaniels didn’t play at all in second quarter after 9 meh minutes in first. – 4:41 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brandon Ingram and New Orleans can rise as high as the 5-seed out West. One problem: Jaden McDaniels is waiting with his outstretched arms. “You can see their frustration when they can’t go around you,” McDaniels told @YahooSports. On the Wolves’ stopper: sports.yahoo.com/why-the-timber… – 12:58 PM
Brandon Ingram and New Orleans can rise as high as the 5-seed out West. One problem: Jaden McDaniels is waiting with his outstretched arms. “You can see their frustration when they can’t go around you,” McDaniels told @YahooSports. On the Wolves’ stopper: sports.yahoo.com/why-the-timber… – 12:58 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Timberwolves rising star Jaden McDaniels has suffered a broken right hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 9, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: McDaniels’ impact has been immense this season, especially on the defensive end. He’s one of six players to defend 2022-2023 All-Stars at least 1,000 times this season, per @StatsWilliams . -via Twitter @wojespn / April 9, 2023
Pelicans Film Room: Jaden McDaniels punched a wall so hard he put himself out of the game -via Twitter / April 9, 2023