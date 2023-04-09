Jaden McDaniels out for the rest of the game after injuring his own hand punching a wall

Jon Krawczynski: Jaden McDaniels is not out here as well. He’s out with a right hand injury
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jaden McDaniels is out for the remainder of the game, the Timberwolves announced.
Prior to being ruled out, he was seen in the tunnel punching a wall. pic.twitter.com/KkIOrr7emb – 5:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Lakers have turned into a really good game, so ESPN is somewhat vindicated by their broadcast choice
But between Rudy and Slo Mo and Jaden McDaniels and the enormity of the game, they gotta be regretting not showing minny and the pelicans – 5:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wolves updates:
Rudy Gobert has been sent home by Minnesota.
Jaden McDaniels is now out for the game (right hand injury). – 4:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Timberwolves just announced Rudy Gobert is out for the remainder of the game.
Also announced Jaden McDaniels (right hand injury) is also out for the rest of the game. – 4:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert not starting the second half… Kyle Anderson starts in his place.
Wolves say Gobert has been ruled out.
Jaden McDaniels also not starting the second half. – 4:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels is not out here as well. He’s out with a right hand injury – 4:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime in Minnesota. Gobert has not played since Anderson incident.
Nearly as interestingly, Jaden McDaniels didn’t play at all in second quarter after 9 meh minutes in first. – 4:41 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brandon Ingram and New Orleans can rise as high as the 5-seed out West. One problem: Jaden McDaniels is waiting with his outstretched arms. “You can see their frustration when they can’t go around you,” McDaniels told @YahooSports. On the Wolves’ stopper: sports.yahoo.com/why-the-timber… – 12:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels caps the quarter with his fourth 3, all in the third. Wolves by 28 headed into the fourth – 5:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Wolves by 19 after starting the 3Q with a 7-0 run
Jaden McDaniels has scored 10 points in this game – 5:28 PM
“Defense, for me, is kinda like second nature,” Jaden McDaniels told Yahoo Sports. “I just need to watch film, for real.” He scanned footage of Bridges with Wolves assistant coach Joe Boylan just after his pregame warmup, sitting on Minnesota’s bench with a laptop, pointing out his tendencies and cramming for that imminent test. He is frequently studying tape with Boylan or Timberwolves player development staffer Chris Hines, preparing to pester each rival’s leading scorer, from interminable wings like Durant and Bridges, to smaller speedsters like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard. “You can see their frustration in people when they can’t go around you,” McDaniels said. “I like to ruin their night.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 9, 2023
He has weaponized his limbs. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan, McDaniels tweaks his approach, depending on his nightly assignment. For point guards: “Knowing how tall I am. I feel like for smaller guys and faster dudes, it helps me just to be able to stride in front of them,” McDaniels said. “Or knowing that, like, they can beat me to the spot, but I can get there in two of my steps.” For larger guards: “It really just depends on the height for me. If it’s someone as tall as me, I feel like it’s easier, just because not everyone my height is as quick as I am. Just being able to stay in front and contest the person.” And for stronger forwards: “Just being physical. A bunch of threes and fours [are] a little bigger than me, but I feel like being physical really helps me.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 9, 2023