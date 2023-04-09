Live stream: Kings 53, Nuggets 46

The Sacramento Kings (48-33) play against the Denver Nuggets (52-29) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Sacramento Kings 53, Denver Nuggets 46 (Q2 06:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Barring an epic Blazers comeback vs. Golden State, the Kings will NOT be matching up with the Lakers in the first round. – 4:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Denver and Sacramento still in action…but the Celtics will finish with the 2nd best offense in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SCsg1fPi7V – 4:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Some semblance of momentum for the Nuggets here, but it’s jarring how easily De’Aaron Fox just gets wherever he wants. Feels like he’s dominating. – 4:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento finishes Q1 at DEN with 43 points and has now scored 9,846 points this season. The Kings have now set the single-season franchise record for points scored, passing the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals (9,845). pic.twitter.com/kP2nEVYuAG – 4:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings finished the first quarter in Denver with 43 points, now scoring 9,846 points this season.
They’ve set the single season franchise record for points scored, passing the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals (9,845). – 4:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
On Fan Appreciation Day, the Nuggets are giving their fans one thing they want: Zeke Nnaji at power forward – 4:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Sacramento finishes Q1 at DEN with 43 points and has now scored 9,846 points this season. The Kings have now set the single season franchise record for points scored, passing the 1961-62 Cincinnati Royals (9,845). – 4:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 43-26 after 1Q. Sabonis filling up the stat sheet. Harrison Barnes has 14 points on 4 shots. Kings offense is rolling. – 4:10 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings play the Pelicans IF…
▫️Suns beat Clippers
▫️Warriors beat Blazers
▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves
▫️Lakers beat Jazz – 4:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mixtape ‘Lik just checked in 🔥
@AhmadMonk | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/jedaWb7tkB – 4:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Of course, Peyton getting swatted at the rim twice in a row by Alex Len isn’t fantastic lol – 4:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis only plays one way. If he’s in the game, you are going to get 100% effort. 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds in the first quarter. – 4:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this backdoor cut >>>
@Dsabonis11 🤝 @Dozier_Kid | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/bTtIGmyggw – 4:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Peyton Watson is fun. The athleticism pops a TON. So does his coordination at 6’8. – 4:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With his second 3-pointer, @Kevin Huerter has knocked down 205 3s this season.
He has the sixth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history, passing Mitch Richmond (1996-97: 204) and Keegan Murray (2022-23: 204). pic.twitter.com/FgYMoZKLGC – 4:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With his second 3-point field goal at the 9:21 mark of Q1, Kevin Huerter has knocked down 205 3s this season. He has the sixth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history, passing Mitch Richmond (1996-97: 204) and Keegan Murray (2022-23: 204). – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: With his second 3-point field goal at the 9:21 mark of Q1, Kevin Huerter has knocked down 205 3s this season. He has the sixth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history, passing Mitch Richmond (1996-97: 204) and Keegan Murray (2022-23: 204). – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Unsuccessful challenge for the Kings. The call against Sabonis stands. – 3:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s 27-14 Kings. Sac has already buried six 3-pointers. Full-strength Kings are bullying #Nuggets right now. Game has all the juice of the last contest of the night at Summer League. – 3:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Domantas Sabonis is down under the baseline. Just got up with some help and looked fine. – 3:56 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the vet is playing game 8️⃣2️⃣ like its only game 1️⃣
@Harrison Barnes leads all scorers with 9 points, shooting a perfect 3-3 from downtown. pic.twitter.com/18jYxG3VLb – 3:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are 9 of 12 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range. They lead the Nuggets 24-10 midway through the first quarter. – 3:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox with a crazy finish. Harrison Barnes 3-for-3 from deep. The Kings’ offense is rolling early. 19-10 just over four minutes into the game. – 3:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings are shooting a perfect 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to start off the game 🎯
#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/iDAbdv6Gww – 3:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vlatko Čančar and Christian Braun have a major miscommunication that allows a wide open three for Kevin Huerter, again.
The Kings blitz out to a 14-6 lead and have made many shots. – 3:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Veteran forward Harrison Barnes has appeared in all 82 games for the second time in his career. He did it for the Warriors in 2014-15. Now, eight years later, he has done it again for the Kings. – 3:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the Huerter-Sabonis two-man game is back like it never left.
#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/lANXMHzYtK – 3:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
Fox
Huerter
Barnes
Murray
Sabonis
This is Harrison Barnes’ 82nd start of the season. – 3:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I would like to change my answer now upon further consideration:
Bumblebee bouncy ball – bounce back to true Denver Nuggets basketball, get those stingers ready to take care of business, the power of bees working together can do amazing things. I win? @BillHanzlik @VicLombardi pic.twitter.com/5tz3jxeBOz – 3:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jack White just addressed the home crowd pregame — it’s Fan Appreciation Day/Night at Ball Arena. – 3:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jack White draws the short straw and addresses the crowd for Fan Appreciation night prior to tipoff. Gets some nice cheers. – 3:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
An elite sign spotted opposite the #Nuggets bench: “Go DJ, that’s my DJ.” That’s it. Nothing else needed.
Kid might be 10 years old, but he’s already got it. DeAndre Jordan gets the start in honor of his No. 1 fan. – 3:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he came in with a different agenda to make the playoffs with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. Said he enjoyed coaching that team. “We limped into the playoffs, but we made it.” – 3:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wouldn’t surprise me if Bruce Brown intentionally fouls in the first few seconds today.
He’s at 79 games played. Making it a round 80 games feels right, but he’s also too important to Denver to play too long today. – 3:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#SacramentoProud showing up in the Mile High City 👑 pic.twitter.com/997OkJwtrm – 3:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @dsabonis11 pic.twitter.com/0r7Y5adzKH – 3:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If the Nuggets want to add another true center into their playoff rotation — and that guy isn’t Zeke Nnaji — it’s going to be DeAndre Jordan. He’d clearly be the choice over Thomas Bryant. If Denver thinks it really needs rebounding, I could see him playing spot minutes. – 3:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
working on the details for No. 8️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/WuuHTjdUYS – 3:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Kings
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
Peyton Watson
Vlatko Cancar
DeAndre Jordan – 3:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Last game of the season. Let’s pregame.
✅ Malone hints that Peyton Watson might play in the playoffs
✅ Grievances
✅ Playoff Scenarios
youtube.com/live/BnwnzbL81… – 3:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I don’t like the way the Nuggets handled the last month of the season.
I understand why a team that has been down at least one starter for each of the last THREE playoff runs would be more focused on being healthy than anything else. But this feels like an overcorrection. – 2:54 PM
I don’t like the way the Nuggets handled the last month of the season.
I understand why a team that has been down at least one starter for each of the last THREE playoff runs would be more focused on being healthy than anything else. But this feels like an overcorrection. – 2:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson are available for the Nuggets today. – 2:53 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The don’t like the way the Nuggets handled the last month of the season.
I understand why a team that has been down at least one starter for each of the last THREE playoff runs would be more focused on being healthy than anything else. But this feels like an overcorrection. – 2:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“The Kings are lucky to have him.”
🎙 Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone speaks highly of @Dozier_Kid’s personality and character. pic.twitter.com/zub9voZi2d – 2:52 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Appreciating you, Nuggets Nation, from the @AltitudeTV studio.
Nuggets finish out game 82 at Ball Arena. Let’s see how the rest of the West is won (or lost) today… pic.twitter.com/wjcf31Uu8h – 2:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokić, Michael Porter Jr., Collin Gillespie, and Jeff Green are all OUT for today’s game.
Bruce Brown and Reggie Jackson have been upgraded to available.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/k45ndHBWFR – 2:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“For our young guys to be around him and watch his routine is a blessing for us.”
🎙 Coach Brown shares the routine of @Harrison Barnes that has kept him playing all 82 games this season. pic.twitter.com/beW6R1ctGW – 2:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Alright, a bunch of players out today for Denver, officially, against Sacramento.
KCP
AG
Jokić
Murray
MPJ
Jeff Green
All OUT for game 82. – 2:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets starters — Joker, Jamal, MPJ, AG and KCP — won’t be active today, I’m told. – 2:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope warming up. No official word yet if Denver’s starters are playing today. pic.twitter.com/rSnA1hIJwy – 2:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he will play everyone except Davion Mitchell (knee) vs. the Nuggets today. Brown said he may or may not play his starters in the second half. If so, it will probably be just long enough to “get a little sweat.” – 2:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell is out vs. the Nuggets due to left knee soreness. – 2:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Malone about P.J. Dozier, a player and person that he loves. He called him “family” and reinforced if he ever wanted a job with Malone on a staff or player development, he has it. Dozier signed a guaranteed contract with SAC this season after a couple 10-days. – 2:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says eight players are locked into his playoff rotation: The starters, and Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green. Who else he plays will be based on matchups, and Malone lists “another big”, Peyton Watson or Reggie Jackson as possibilities in that scenario. – 2:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says the Nuggets have had a lot of discussions as a team about bringing the requisite intensity and focus: “As I told our team, I’m not Merlin the magician. I don’t have a magic wand.” – 2:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers announce they’ve signed center Chance Comanche, from the Stockton Kings. – 2:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Added that the team will be off tomorrow, have a light practice and team dinner on Tuesday, a hard practice on Wednesday, and just enough work to make sure to team isn’t out of shape for Game 1 on Sunday.
Said Thursday, Denver would start prep for final two teams they may face. – 2:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone shared, tongue-in-cheek, that Denver’s scouting process to figure out who they’re playing next Sunday will be…
“Watching the 7/8 game on Tuesday, watch the 9/10 game on Wednesday, then watch the loser of the 7/8 and winner of the 9/10 play on Friday.” – 1:57 PM
Michael Malone shared, tongue-in-cheek, that Denver’s scouting process to figure out who they’re playing next Sunday will be…
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says eight players are locked into his playoff rotation: The starters, and Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green. Who else he plays will be based on matchups, and Malone lists Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson or Reggie Jackson as possibilities in that scenario. – 1:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says eight players are locked into his playoff rotation: The starters, and Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Jeff Green. Who else he plays will be based on matchups, but that could be Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson or Reggie Jackson. – 1:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from again, so we’ll go Warriors, Pelicans & T-Wolves. Steph and Klay shouldn’t play late. KAT and Ingram need to win.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/maxBDQ7fbr – 1:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready for Game 82 in Denver. pic.twitter.com/dDQ8IuNh63 – 1:40 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M
💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M
💰Buddy Hield- $684K
💰Kyrie Irving- $719K
💰Nikola Jokic- $569K
💰Dejounte Murray- $500K
💰Julius Randle- $2.4M
💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M
💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K
💰Derrick White- $500K
2/2 – 1:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report: Questionable – Joker, Jamal, MPJ, AG, KCP, Bruce, Jeff Green.
Probable – Reggie.
Doubtful – Collin Gillespie. Believe that’s an upgrade on Gillespie, who’s been out the entire season. – 1:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings’ morning injury report hasn’t added any additional bodies. Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell are questionable and Matthew Dellavedova is out. – 1:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
SMU adds Georgetown transfer Denver Anglin.
zagsblog.com/2023/04/09/smu…
@AnglinDenver – 1:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Nuggets to beat the Kings – 1:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Best possible outcome for the Jazz in the standings today would to own the 9th worst record in the league outright at 37-45.
The Raptors to pull even with the Timberwolves at 41-41, and the Nuggets and 76ers to pull even at 53-29.
Jazz could end up with 9th, 13th, and 27 picks. – 1:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Questionable for the Nuggets today vs. Kings:
Nikola Jokic
Jamal Murray
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Jeff Green
Doubtful: Collin Gillespie, upgraded from out for the first time all season
Probable: Reggie Jackson – 1:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
A twist to the Nuggets’ last regular-season game: Collin Gillespie has been upgraded to doubtful – 1:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Home Finale for the @utahjazz was a great deal of fun in the win over the Nuggets and some big plays by Ochai Agbaji.
Re-live the moments with the radio calls
We do it again today at 1:30 against the Lakers in Game #82 pic.twitter.com/gchcpcOMPU – 12:42 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
MPJ is just 4 threes shy of the single-season franchise record for 3FGM in a season. pic.twitter.com/eEFy1mMmJx – 12:42 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW is in a great spot, Pretty much any GSW win and LAC win puts GSW in 6th and LAC in 5th. You’d much rather face SAC than PHX imo. – 12:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
All 82 for Derrick White. If you were wondering, Isaiah Thomas was the last Celtic to play every game. (2015-16)
In the last 15 years, only IT, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller, Evan Turner and Jeff Green played all 82 for Boston.
Yes, this was mostly an excuse to type those names. – 12:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
All 82 for Derrick White.
If you were wondering, Isaiah Thomas was the last Celtic to play every game. (2015-16)
In the last 15 years, only IT, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller, Evan Turner and Jeff Green played all 82 for Boston.
Yes, this was mostly an excuser to type those names. – 12:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Leave those final scores below ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/DwEZMYAQrT – 12:26 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
For the FIRST time in NIGHT CHAT history, we get to preview a Kings NBA Playoff matchup.
Just accept the fact that it’ll be Kings-Warriors in the first round.
It’s going to be FUUUUUUN tonight:
youtube.com/watch?v=vxWLqc… pic.twitter.com/IocmXJaawX – 12:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings playoff scenarios: These games likely to determine Sacramento’s first-round matchup sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Nuggets gameday live: All-Stars De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis playing vs. Denver? Plus the latest on Denver’s plans for today’s game
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get in the game with League Pass. Watch the rest of the season for only $14.99.
➡️app.link.nba.com/KingsSocial pic.twitter.com/5rhNy5HObv – 12:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“Should Denver secure its 53rd win of the season, it would tie the 2009-10 Nuggets for the fifth-best record in history since the franchise left the ABA for the NBA in 1976.”
Game Preview 📝 – 11:57 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a potential playoff preview, Klay Thompson tallied a game-high 29 points as the Warriors cruised to an important road win over the shorthanded Kings, 119-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
