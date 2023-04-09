Kings vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $2,850,491 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,102,666 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!