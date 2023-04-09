Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry and James Harden as only players to make 300-plus three-pointers in a season

Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson has joined Steph Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season What a comeback for Klay
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Splash Bros final game of the regular season:
Steph — Klay —
26 PTS 20 PTS
5 REB 5 REB
5 3P 6 3P
They only played 22 minutes. pic.twitter.com/aaRZIKYCw5 – 5:22 PM
Splash Bros final game of the regular season:
Steph — Klay —
26 PTS 20 PTS
5 REB 5 REB
5 3P 6 3P
They only played 22 minutes. pic.twitter.com/aaRZIKYCw5 – 5:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph + Klay + Poole in the regular-season finale
67 points
23 of 38 (61%) from the field
15 of 26 (58%) from deep – 5:21 PM
Steph + Klay + Poole in the regular-season finale
67 points
23 of 38 (61%) from the field
15 of 26 (58%) from deep – 5:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson comes out, but Jordan Poole is hobbling a bit – 5:01 PM
Klay Thompson comes out, but Jordan Poole is hobbling a bit – 5:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s likely it for Steph Curry and Draymond Green tonight. Klay Thompson is still in – 4:59 PM
That’s likely it for Steph Curry and Draymond Green tonight. Klay Thompson is still in – 4:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is having his right arm taped right above his elbow. Must have been a cut/bleeding – 4:56 PM
Steph Curry is having his right arm taped right above his elbow. Must have been a cut/bleeding – 4:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry, Thompson and Poole are sitting on 786 3-pointers, most in a season by 3 NBA teammates
Surpasses the trio of Curry, Thompson . . . and Draymond Green (778) in 2015-16 – 4:33 PM
Curry, Thompson and Poole are sitting on 786 3-pointers, most in a season by 3 NBA teammates
Surpasses the trio of Curry, Thompson . . . and Draymond Green (778) in 2015-16 – 4:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Klay is up to 300 3’s on the season. The way that game is going he might get to 400 3’s on the season. – 4:14 PM
Klay is up to 300 3’s on the season. The way that game is going he might get to 400 3’s on the season. – 4:14 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has at least five 3s in seven straight games, which is tied the fourth-longest streak in NBA history. (h/t @DoubleR_PR) mercurynews.com/2023/04/09/kla… – 4:07 PM
Klay Thompson has at least five 3s in seven straight games, which is tied the fourth-longest streak in NBA history. (h/t @DoubleR_PR) mercurynews.com/2023/04/09/kla… – 4:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A record-setting opening-quarter for the Warriors here in Portland. Their 55 points are the most ever scored in a first quarter in NBA history.
Golden State shot 12 of 18 from deep and is up by 28 heading into the second. Klay Thompson has 17 points, Jordan Poole has 12. – 4:05 PM
A record-setting opening-quarter for the Warriors here in Portland. Their 55 points are the most ever scored in a first quarter in NBA history.
Golden State shot 12 of 18 from deep and is up by 28 heading into the second. Klay Thompson has 17 points, Jordan Poole has 12. – 4:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors star Klay Thompson is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers in a single season, joining teammate Stephen Curry and James Harden. – 3:55 PM
Warriors star Klay Thompson is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers in a single season, joining teammate Stephen Curry and James Harden. – 3:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
300 THREES IN A SEASON FOR KLAY THOMPSON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ou2lmCot4m – 3:54 PM
300 THREES IN A SEASON FOR KLAY THOMPSON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ou2lmCot4m – 3:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
He hasn’t been mentioned as a possiblity, and I have no information indicating the Rockets would be interested, but keep an eye on Sam Cassell. He interviewed with them in 2020, he’s paid his dues as an assistant, and he’s worked closely with James Harden in Philly – 3:54 PM
He hasn’t been mentioned as a possiblity, and I have no information indicating the Rockets would be interested, but keep an eye on Sam Cassell. He interviewed with them in 2020, he’s paid his dues as an assistant, and he’s worked closely with James Harden in Philly – 3:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson on Friday night about making 300 threes.
“I mean, how many guys have done that in the history of the game? I’m not going to really shoot for it.”
He paused and nodded his head.
“Well, I am going to shoot for it.” – 3:52 PM
Klay Thompson on Friday night about making 300 threes.
“I mean, how many guys have done that in the history of the game? I’m not going to really shoot for it.”
He paused and nodded his head.
“Well, I am going to shoot for it.” – 3:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay: 5 threes in the first 5 minutes. 300 for the season. For the first time in his career. Joins Stephen Curry and James Harden as the only players to reach the 300 mark – 3:51 PM
Klay: 5 threes in the first 5 minutes. 300 for the season. For the first time in his career. Joins Stephen Curry and James Harden as the only players to reach the 300 mark – 3:51 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson becomes the third NBA player to reach 300 3-pointers in a regular season. And he’s not. done. yet.
Thompson has 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting. – 3:51 PM
Klay Thompson becomes the third NBA player to reach 300 3-pointers in a regular season. And he’s not. done. yet.
Thompson has 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting. – 3:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
That’s 300 triples this season (and counting) for Klay Thompson. Third player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.
Thompson has a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. – 3:51 PM
That’s 300 triples this season (and counting) for Klay Thompson. Third player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.
Thompson has a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. – 3:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer, he’s now his 300 on the season. He’s 5-of-6 from 3 in five minutes.
He’s just the third player in NBA history to hit the 300 mark in a single season — Steph Curry and James Harden are the others. – 3:50 PM
With Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer, he’s now his 300 on the season. He’s 5-of-6 from 3 in five minutes.
He’s just the third player in NBA history to hit the 300 mark in a single season — Steph Curry and James Harden are the others. – 3:50 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
It took Klay Thompson less than 5 minutes to sink 5 3’s and get to 300 for the season.
It’s Warriors 23, Blazers 14 with 6:59 left in 1Q.
#RipCity – 3:50 PM
It took Klay Thompson less than 5 minutes to sink 5 3’s and get to 300 for the season.
It’s Warriors 23, Blazers 14 with 6:59 left in 1Q.
#RipCity – 3:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson has joined Steph Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season
What a comeback for Klay – 3:50 PM
Klay Thompson has joined Steph Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season
What a comeback for Klay – 3:50 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Klay Thompson came into the day needing 5 3’s to get to 300 for the season; he said he’d be shooting for that.
He didn’t say he’d be scoring all of @warriors points.
Klay has 14 points in 1st 2 1/2 minutes to stake Warriors to 16-6 lead over Blazers on 5-6 from field, 4-5 on 3s. – 3:47 PM
Klay Thompson came into the day needing 5 3’s to get to 300 for the season; he said he’d be shooting for that.
He didn’t say he’d be scoring all of @warriors points.
Klay has 14 points in 1st 2 1/2 minutes to stake Warriors to 16-6 lead over Blazers on 5-6 from field, 4-5 on 3s. – 3:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson knocks down four 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes. One more to reach 300 for the first time in a career that began in 2011. – 3:46 PM
Klay Thompson knocks down four 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes. One more to reach 300 for the first time in a career that began in 2011. – 3:46 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
First timeout at 9:23 in the 1Q, Klay is 5-6, 4-5 and sitting at 299 threes on the season. Hmmm he might reach 300. – 3:46 PM
First timeout at 9:23 in the 1Q, Klay is 5-6, 4-5 and sitting at 299 threes on the season. Hmmm he might reach 300. – 3:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson already has four 3-pointers
He’s one away from becoming the third player ever to make 300 3-pointers in a single season – 3:45 PM
Klay Thompson already has four 3-pointers
He’s one away from becoming the third player ever to make 300 3-pointers in a single season – 3:45 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Four Klay Thompson three point attempts in the game’s first two mins. He’s 3-4! – 3:44 PM
Four Klay Thompson three point attempts in the game’s first two mins. He’s 3-4! – 3:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay opens with 2 triples in first minute. Needs 3 more to get to 300 for the first time in his career. – 3:43 PM
Klay opens with 2 triples in first minute. Needs 3 more to get to 300 for the first time in his career. – 3:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson starts 3/4 from the field, 2/3 from deep. No other Warriors has attempted a shot. – 3:42 PM
Klay Thompson starts 3/4 from the field, 2/3 from deep. No other Warriors has attempted a shot. – 3:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson opens the game with back-to-back 3s. He’s now three away from reaching 300 on the season. – 3:42 PM
Klay Thompson opens the game with back-to-back 3s. He’s now three away from reaching 300 on the season. – 3:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steph Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) will indeed play today. They were listed as probable. – 2:31 PM
Steph Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) will indeed play today. They were listed as probable. – 2:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
As expected, Stephen Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) are available to play today in Portland. Both were listed as probable. – 2:05 PM
As expected, Stephen Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) are available to play today in Portland. Both were listed as probable. – 2:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga will play today vs. the Blazers – 2:04 PM
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga will play today vs. the Blazers – 2:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chauncey Billups on Gary Payton II: “Gary’s done what he does. … He just knows how to play.”
Billups emphasized how much GP2 helps Steph, Klay and Jordan Poole – 1:57 PM
Chauncey Billups on Gary Payton II: “Gary’s done what he does. … He just knows how to play.”
Billups emphasized how much GP2 helps Steph, Klay and Jordan Poole – 1:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from again, so we’ll go Warriors, Pelicans & T-Wolves. Steph and Klay shouldn’t play late. KAT and Ingram need to win.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/maxBDQ7fbr – 1:45 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from again, so we’ll go Warriors, Pelicans & T-Wolves. Steph and Klay shouldn’t play late. KAT and Ingram need to win.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/maxBDQ7fbr – 1:45 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Another game notes gem: The trio of Steph, Klay, and Jordan need 6 three-pointers between them to have the most 3-pointers by a trio of teammates in a single season in NBA history. – 12:57 PM
Another game notes gem: The trio of Steph, Klay, and Jordan need 6 three-pointers between them to have the most 3-pointers by a trio of teammates in a single season in NBA history. – 12:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM
KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s MVP case:
“Damian Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it… Players rarely chime in on MVP, when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying it’s Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are,… https://t.co/BCU2gDRzaM pic.twitter.com/DUuhUtZQ1F – 11:58 AM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s MVP case:
“Damian Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it… Players rarely chime in on MVP, when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying it’s Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are,… https://t.co/BCU2gDRzaM pic.twitter.com/DUuhUtZQ1F – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a potential playoff preview, Klay Thompson tallied a game-high 29 points as the Warriors cruised to an important road win over the shorthanded Kings, 119-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
In a potential playoff preview, Klay Thompson tallied a game-high 29 points as the Warriors cruised to an important road win over the shorthanded Kings, 119-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are listed as probable for Golden State’s regular-season finale in Portland on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/09/inj… – 8:55 AM
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are listed as probable for Golden State’s regular-season finale in Portland on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/09/inj… – 8:55 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) are listed as probable for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Portland. – 10:29 PM
Steph Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) are listed as probable for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Portland. – 10:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton are all listed as out for tomorrow’s regular-season finale at Brooklyn. Georges Niang is listed as questionable. – 5:38 PM
Unsurprisingly, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton are all listed as out for tomorrow’s regular-season finale at Brooklyn. Georges Niang is listed as questionable. – 5:38 PM
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: There’s probably going to be some easing into that before they go dollar for dollar. I think this is pretty notable because of how teams are going to have to plan ahead if they’re planning on spending and becoming a second apron team. This could really dictate how certain teams operate this offseason. This might be their last chance to do an uneven trade. The Kevin Durant trade to the Suns and the James Harden trade to the Nets are recent examples of trades that wouldn’t have been legal under if the second apron had already been implemented. When those teams did those trades, they took full advantage of the 125 percent amount rule and they basically sent out the minimum salary requirements. -via HoopsHype / April 9, 2023
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and De’Anthony Melton will miss tomorrow’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Georges Niang is listed as questionable. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / April 8, 2023
Simmons will be in street clothes when the Nets host the 76ers on Sunday in the low-stakes finale, and when they travel to Philadelphia next week for the games that count. Forget the fact they’ve lost three straight to the Sixers. The Harden-Simmons subplot will add spice to what has the potential to be a rivalry. “Definitely,” Dinwiddie said. “I think we need a little more long-standing success as a rivalry to call Philly a true rival, but we have had some iconic meetings when I was there. They had a little beef; Nic [Claxton] and Embiid got into it, and Embiid had elbowed Jarrett, stuff like that. I’d say it’s too early.” -via New York Post / April 8, 2023
Kerith Burke: Kerr on Klay chasing 300 threes: “I am definitely concerned,” said Kerr with a laugh. “My message will be you’re much more likely to get it if you don’t try to get it and that’s the truth.” Klay comes into the final game with 295 threes, the league leader. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 9, 2023
The Golden State Warriors will have to wait until Sunday to determine if they will make finish the season with a top-six seed in the Western Conference or if they’ll have to go through the play-in tournament. But either way, the team is confident it is finally hitting its stride. “I don’t see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we’re healthy,” Klay Thompson said. -via ESPN / April 8, 2023
Dalton Johnson: Klay Thompson on Mike Brown: “I hope he gets Coach of the Year.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / April 8, 2023
“Defense, for me, is kinda like second nature,” Jaden McDaniels told Yahoo Sports. “I just need to watch film, for real.” He scanned footage of Bridges with Wolves assistant coach Joe Boylan just after his pregame warmup, sitting on Minnesota’s bench with a laptop, pointing out his tendencies and cramming for that imminent test. He is frequently studying tape with Boylan or Timberwolves player development staffer Chris Hines, preparing to pester each rival’s leading scorer, from interminable wings like Durant and Bridges, to smaller speedsters like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard. “You can see their frustration in people when they can’t go around you,” McDaniels said. “I like to ruin their night.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 9, 2023
Clutch Points: Bob Myers: “How come we’ve been able to maintain [success] for 9 years?” Steve Kerr: “Because of Steph Curry… I think Steph has kept this thing afloat because of the power of his own humanity and who he is on top of how great of a player he is.” pic.twitter.com/NJWwwRHZqO -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 7, 2023
According to ESPN Stats & Information, the last time scoring went up from the regular season to the playoffs was 1984-85. Last season, playoff teams’ scoring average dropped by six points from the regular season to the playoffs. Meanwhile, All-Stars who made the playoffs last season saw their usage rate drop by 1.83% from the regular season to the postseason, per ESPN Stats & Information, the second-largest drop-off since playoff seeding began in 1984. But Curry, whose playoff scoring average of 26.6 eclipses his regular-season average of 24.6, thinks the game’s best will have no problem keeping the record point totals going well into the postseason. “You try to take away their bread and butter, but they’re still going to find a way to score, [because of] how skilled we all are,” Curry said. -via ESPN / April 6, 2023