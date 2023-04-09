Kyle Anderson threatened to knock Rudy Gobert out in locker room at halftime

The tension between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson spilled over to the halftime locker room as well, with the two having a heated verbal exchange, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the events have told The Athletic. Anderson and Gobert confronted each other, and multiple sources said Anderson challenged the center at one point saying, “I’ll knock your a– out.” Teammates quickly separated them before anything turned physical. Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley Jr. served as a vital factor in calming down the halftime locker room, according to those sources.
Source: Jon Krawczynski, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
A generation of basketball fans can’t get excited for a Kyle Anderson – Rudy Gobert scuffle because we’re still trying to figure out how Rasheed Wallace threw a towel in Arvydas Sabonis’ face and lived to tell the tale… pic.twitter.com/vcm2aASTy2 – 8:11 PM
Sources: After bench incident, Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson had a heated verbal exchange in halftime locker room as well, with Anderson challenging the center at one point saying, “I’ll knock your a– out.”
Anthony Edwards when asked about the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson altercation:
“No comment.”
When asked if he felt that altercation helped focus the team going forward:
“No comment. Yep.” – 8:04 PM
Mike Conley on the Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson altercation.
“Stuff happens, honestly. Rudy will tell you first-hand he lost control and he’ll apologize for it. He already sent a text to us.” pic.twitter.com/vuVwk2RKk3 – 7:33 PM
Gobert later sent an apologetic text to teammates in a group chat, per Mike Conley. “We’ll speak about it and move on,” he said. “We’re grown men.” – 7:16 PM
ESPN Sources: Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert escalated a verbal argument to a physical encounter after Kyle Anderson told him to “Shut the f— up, bitch.” The disagreement started with Anderson telling Gobert to block some shots, Gobert telling him to grab a rebound – and ended with a… – 7:15 PM
A truly bizarre moment as Rudy Gobert tried to his a teammate
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:11 PM
Mike Conley said that Rudy Gobert already sent a text message in the Wolves group chat apologizing for the incident today.
Kyle Anderson said it’s something he and Rudy could move forward from. “We’ll speak about it and move on. We’re grown men.” – 7:04 PM
Mike Conley says Rudy Gobert already has sent a message in the group chat apologizing for his role in the altercation. Wolves seem like a team ready to move forward. – 7:02 PM
Rudy Gobert takes swing at teammate, sent home from game deseret.com/2023/4/9/23676… pic.twitter.com/GcBbsF2Zg7 – 6:56 PM
Rudy Gobert sent home at half by Timberwolves after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/09/rud… – 6:44 PM
Statement from ‘Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly on Rudy Gobert: “We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.” – 6:23 PM
Minnesota President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly on Rudy Gobert: “We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.” – 6:20 PM
Love Kyle but wrong person to be the voice of the team should be KAT or AE period that’s what’s wrong with this team no leadership from them they just sit there as they teammates argue amongst each other Gobert isn’t a superstar we knew this already… he only can do what he can! – 6:18 PM
“We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally.” – Timberwolves President Tim Connelly in a statement issued by the team – 6:17 PM
“We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter. His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally.”
— Statement from Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly. – 6:14 PM
Timberwolves were down 12 when Gobert went out.
They won by 5 points. pic.twitter.com/IhlAMc08F1 – 6:10 PM
Wolves probably have to shelve Gobert the rest of the season, right? – 5:57 PM
Couple huge shots by Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, who are now up by 5. Wolves are plus-17 since Rudy Gobert-Kyle Anderson incident. – 5:33 PM
End of the 3Q:
Pelicans – 85
Wolves – 83
Minnesota has been a +10 since Gobert left the game. – 5:24 PM
Luka Garza getting loose behind the Wolves bench. Think we’re gonna see him here with the Wolves’ top 3 centers in foul trouble (KAT), hurt (Naz), done playing basketball today (Gobert). – 5:14 PM
Here are 2 of 3 defensive possessions before Rudy Gobert punch
You can hear KAT exclaim “Rudy!” during broadcast, implying he needed to come back to ball
What i pick up from Kyle in huddle is two “Dont do that!”s + “Youre a bitch”. May/May not be directly related to these plays pic.twitter.com/XVAhGFeII3 – 5:13 PM
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert sent home by team after punching Kyle Anderson during a timeout
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 5:11 PM
We all should have seen that Rudy Gobert being sent home would make the Wolves better – 5:09 PM
Rudy Gobert trending on NBA Twitter you say? pic.twitter.com/W57QjXoSJO – 5:06 PM
KAT picks up his 4th and has to go to the bench.
With Gobert also, um, out, Wolves going with Kyle Anderson as the backup 5. He’s guarding Valanciunas.
Luka Garza is in uniform on the bench, so is Nate Knight. – 5:06 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns just picked up his fourth foul with 8:00 left in the third quarter.
Wolves going with Kyle Anderson/Taurean Prince as the 4/5 right now with NAW/Conley/Ant. – 5:06 PM
KAT takes a seat after picking up his 4th foul. With Rudy gone and Naz Reid injured, Wolves go to Kyle Anderson at the 5. – 5:05 PM
Jen Hale reporting on Bally Sports New Orleans that she heard Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson screaming at each other in the locker room during halftime. – 4:59 PM
Wolves updates:
Rudy Gobert has been sent home by Minnesota.
Jaden McDaniels is now out for the game (right hand injury). – 4:58 PM
Lakers still can’t put the Jazz away. Every time you think they’re throwing a Rudy Gobert-level haymaker, Utah comes right back. 83-79 L.A., 6:33 left 3Q. – 4:58 PM
If I’m the Mavericks I’m calling the Timberwolves the day Minnesota is eliminated and offering an unprotected first-round pick and matching salary for Rudy Gobert.
I don’t think the Wolves are THERE yet, but as a team desperate for defense, you’ve gotta at least make the call. – 4:57 PM
Timberwolves just announced Rudy Gobert is out for the remainder of the game.
Also announced Jaden McDaniels (right hand injury) is also out for the rest of the game. – 4:56 PM
Rudy Gobert not starting the second half… Kyle Anderson starts in his place.
Wolves say Gobert has been ruled out.
Jaden McDaniels also not starting the second half. – 4:55 PM
Wolves starting Kyle Anderson in Rudy Gobert’s place to start the second half. – 4:55 PM
The Mavs are so messed up I don’t even feel right laughing at what the Wolves did to get Gobert. – 4:55 PM
The Timberwolves announce that Rudy Gobert is OUT for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:54 PM
Timberwolves have sent Rudy Gobert home after Gobert threw punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout huddle, per sources. He is out for remainder of game. – 4:54 PM
The Timberwolves say Rudy Gobert is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 4:54 PM
Rudy Gobert still hasn’t come out on the floor for the start of the 2nd half. One minute left on the clock. – 4:53 PM
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert throws a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 4:52 PM
I went to the game when Robert Horry whipped a towel at coach Danny Ainge’s head. That was crazy.
Also went to the Clips-GSW game when Draymond and KD almost went at it. That was crazy.
Gobert hitting Slo Mo on the bench during a legit important game. Way way more crazy!!!? – 4:50 PM
Video of Rudy Gobert in the locker room at halftime if he wants to play again or in the post season. pic.twitter.com/Hmyrm9tkVW – 4:48 PM
I’ve been working on a piece about Kyle Anderson’s leadership and his blunt, honest way of talking to teammates. I asked Rudy Gobert about him yesterday. He’s what Rudy said. pic.twitter.com/l0kDs94lR5 – 4:43 PM
Halftime in Minnesota. Gobert has not played since Anderson incident.
Nearly as interestingly, Jaden McDaniels didn’t play at all in second quarter after 9 meh minutes in first. – 4:41 PM
End of 1st half: Pelicans 55, Wolves 47
Ingram 27 pts, 6 rebs
Murphy 10 pts (4-4 FG)
Valanciunas 9 pts, 11 rebs
BI with one of the biggest halves of his career, but the story here is the altercation between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson on the bench. Will he play in 2nd half? – 4:40 PM
The thing that struck me about that Gobert video: Taurean Prince pushed him and that was not a let’s break this thing up push. Whatever was going on, Slo Mo was not the only T Wolves player pissed at Rudy – 4:40 PM
here are the magic words that got Kyle swung on by Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/eyTPDWKH5b – 4:38 PM
Rudy Gobert throws a punch AT HIS OWN TEAMMATE in a must win game for the Wolves.
This trade keeps getting worse for the Timberwolves.
Have to think Minnesota suspends him for a game at least, and that’s a huge blow for the play-in. 🤦🏻♂️
pic.twitter.com/yFiVPQqSv5 – 4:36 PM
Rudy Gobert punched his own teammate during a timeout 😱
pic.twitter.com/5qjXMtQSoE – 4:35 PM
Gobert messed up big here, Slo-Mo might have the highest approval rating in the entire NBA pic.twitter.com/xit13GMy92 – 4:35 PM
The Gobert Trade gaining momentum historically pic.twitter.com/kHeyyh83QO – 4:35 PM
Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ – 4:35 PM
Rudy Gobert *punched* Kyle Anderson on the bench pic.twitter.com/W6mPCrk1rT – 4:34 PM
Rudy Gobert was escorted to the back after having the physical altercation with Kyle Anderson.
Video shows Gobert throwing a punch at Anderson and then teammates separating the two. – 4:34 PM
Oh my Rudy Gobert just threw a punch at his own teammate Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/6GP5wwkCqW – 4:33 PM
Rudy Gobert throwing punches on the last day of the season?!? NBA so dramatic 😅 – 4:33 PM
Gobert just punched SloMo on the Minny bench – the T-Wolves are doing great! – 4:32 PM
Holy shit Gobert took a swing at Kyle Anderson during the timeout. Kudos to Wolves broadcast for not sugarcoating or hiding this. – 4:32 PM
Bally Sports broadcast just caught Rudy Gobert heading back to the locker room. – 3:59 PM
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert (back spasms) will go through his pregame routine before they decide on his availability. – 1:53 PM
Minnesota’s injury report (in second game of back-to-back for Timberwolves) lists starting bigs Gobert (back) and Towns (calf) as questionable vs. #Pelicans. Rivers (illness) and Nowell (knee) are also questionable. Reid was already out, last playing March 29 – 11:19 AM
Ivica Zubac and Rudy Gobert make double-double contributions #EuroWatch #NBASaturdays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:13 AM
Connelly and front-office executive Dell Demps, who knows Gobert well from their time together in Utah, went to the locker room to address the situation. Connelly told Gobert that the organization decided to send him home, and Gobert changed and headed for the exit while his team took the floor for the second half. -via The Athletic / April 9, 2023
Neither Connelly nor coach Chris Finch would give any indication on possible further discipline that Gobert could face. “We’re not proud of that behavior by anybody,” Finch said. “We really haven’t dug too far into the root cause of it. But guys were just frustrated. We weren’t playing well and weren’t sharing the ball. We were getting beat in all the little areas.” -via The Athletic / April 9, 2023
Dane Moore: Kyle Anderson when asked if he and Rudy Gobert can make up and play together going forward: “Ah, yeah. It is what it is, and move forward. We want to win games. It is what it is. It ain’t the first time someone has swung on me. It is what it is. We keep it in house.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 9, 2023