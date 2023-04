Kyle Anderson threatened to knock Rudy Gobert out in locker room at halftime

The tension between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson spilled over to the halftime locker room as well, with the two having a heated verbal exchange, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the events have told The Athletic. Anderson and Gobert confronted each other, and multiple sources said Anderson challenged the center at one point saying, “I’ll knock your a– out.” Teammates quickly separated them before anything turned physical. Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley Jr. served as a vital factor in calming down the halftime locker room, according to those sources.Source: Jon Krawczynski, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic