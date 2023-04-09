Kyrie Irving declines to do an exit interview with Dallas media

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Mavs’ media exit interviews, during which Luka Doncic said he’s “happy here” and Kyrie Irving didn’t participate: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The other part that sucks is that in his first media availability in Dallas, Irving politely asked that reporters wait until after the season to ask him about his happiness here, long-term potential.
Now it appears we won’t get that chance. – 6:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving won’t be available for comment, Mavs say. Unfortunately that’s not going to be of any help to clearing the sense of potential gloom and doom that hung over today’s season finale. – 6:18 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving declined to do an exit interview with the Dallas media. Other Mavs, including Luka Doncic, did exit interviews today. – 6:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you look at the final Eastern Conference standings, after all the chaos they look kind of chalk in line with preseason expectations, that’s without knowing about the KD/Kyrie trades – 6:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a Net this season:
4 — Cam Thomas
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Mikal Bridges
2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/1hfsV6NwZl – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFobMU5Xh1 – 3:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great +1 finish by Nick Richards despite the spacing, Cleveland are happy to give up the 3 to Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/VCwJ1ifwPc – 2:13 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 12:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 9:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving sign and trade to the Lakers??
@Scalabrine and @TheFrankIsola discuss Kyrie’s future in Dallas
#MFFL #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/p8BXlHAnIC – 8:11 PM
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery), Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Reggie Bullock (rest), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Spurs. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 8, 2023
Brad Townsend: Kidd said Doncic and Irving definitely will not play on Sunday, same thing with several other regulars, which ones to be determined. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 7, 2023