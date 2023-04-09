Lakers signing Tristan Thompson, Shaquille Harrison

Dave McMenamin: The Lakers are signing two players today to add depth for the postseason, sources told ESPN. L.A. will sign guard Shaq Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, and Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James’ teams in Cleveland. Both players…
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are signing two players today to add depth for the postseason, sources told ESPN. L.A. will sign guard Shaq Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, and Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James’ teams in Cleveland. Both players… – 11:38 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 70, Clippers 64: halftime. 21 points, 2 assists/rebounds, 1 steal for @ShaedonSharpe. 18 points, 2 assists for @trendonw. 11 points, 7 rebounds for @KevKnox. 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block for Shaq Harrison. – 5:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 33, Clippers 26: end of first quarter. 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block/assist for @ShaedonSharpe. 6 points, 1 rebound/assist/block for @trendonw. 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists/steals for Shaq Harrison. – 4:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaq Harrison and Shaedon Sharpe need a little more time together to develop their lob chemistry. Maybe by tomorrow they’ll get it nailed down. – 4:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only Trail Blazers reserves today are Shaq Harrison, Justin Minaya, John Butler Jr., and Jabari Walker. Drew Eubanks and Cam Reddish are out. – 3:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Trail Blazers at LA for Saturday afternoon.
The Trail Blazers have lost 7 of 8 games since they started their shut down. The key to their one win: Skylar Mays control, Shaedon Sharpe shotmaking, and Shaquille Harrison defense.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Other six Trail Blazers who are not out besides Sharpe, Knox, Watford, Eubanks, Reddish:
– Skylar Mays
– John Butler II
– Jeenathan Williams
– Jabari Walker
– Shaq Harrison
– Justin Minaya
