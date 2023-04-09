Luka Doncic: I'm happy in Dallas, so there's nothing to worry about

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic stressed that “I’m happy here,” clearly annoyed about speculation to the contrary and concerns about his longterm future in Dallas. – 6:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka said he didn’t like the decision to sit guys the last two games. But he was consulted about it and came to an understanding. – 6:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry [about].” – 5:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic says “I didn’t like” the decision to sit players out, but he says he’s no longer thinking about that.
Luka Doncic says “I didn’t like” the decision to sit players out, but he says he’s no longer thinking about that.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
LeBron places the crown on his own head after the Lakers build a double-digit lead over the Luka Samanic-led Jazz to qualify for the play-in tournament! – 5:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Luka Garza getting loose behind the Wolves bench. Think we’re gonna see him here with the Wolves’ top 3 centers in foul trouble (KAT), hurt (Naz), done playing basketball today (Gobert). – 5:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT picks up his 4th and has to go to the bench.
With Gobert also, um, out, Wolves going with Kyle Anderson as the backup 5. He’s guarding Valanciunas.
Luka Garza is in uniform on the bench, so is Nate Knight. – 5:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Right on last day Luka Samanic submits a strong contender for worst alleyoop attempt of the season. – 4:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG as a starter this season (minimum 4 games):
39.0 — Cam Thomas
33.1 — Joel Embiid
32.4 — Luka Doncic
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 12:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 9:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs worried Luka Doncic could request a trade in the summer of 2024? sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 8:02 AM
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic on the Mavs’ decision to pull the plug Friday night: “I didn’t like it. That’s it.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 9, 2023