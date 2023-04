Luka Doncic on Mavericks: Something's gotta change for sure... We were in the Western Conference Finals last year

ESPN reported after the Mavs were eliminated from play-in contention that there is fear within the organization that Doncic, who just finished the first year of a five-year, $215 million supermax contract that has a player option for the final season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if significant progress is not made next season. “It was funny, you know, because I didn’t know that was true,” said Doncic, who averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 points per game this season. “I didn’t say it.” -via ESPN / April 9, 2023