Live stream: Magic 50, Heat 52

The Orlando Magic (34-47) play against the Miami Heat (43-38) at Kaseya Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Orlando Magic 50, Miami Heat 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Udonis Haslem in his best statistical year (2007-08), averaged 12.0 ppg. He had 13 after 1Q today at age 42. – 2:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 52, Magic 50. Udonis Haslem with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting on threes. – 2:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 52, Magic 50 at half. Haslem’s 13 from first quarter still leading all scorers. – 2:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Here’s a stat: Udonis Haslem has now played — actually been in games — against 1,324 different NBA players.
That’s more than 25% of the entire NBA lineup of players. – 2:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
This Magic-Heat game has had too many game/shot clock related stoppages. – 2:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“People talk about Hall of Fame careers but they don’t talk about role player careers and what they mean for the team and for the franchise.” 🗣
D-Wade with nothing but praise for Haslem ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fvYdjwDAwH – 2:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That first-quarter dunk was Udonis Haslem’s first alley-oop dunk since this one on Nov. 14, 2014. pic.twitter.com/cNWNq2CvqF – 2:07 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
UD… OFF THE LOB?! 😱🔥
Haslem dropped 13 in the first quarter — his most points in a game since 2015.
pic.twitter.com/nxbihrYwoj – 2:03 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I didn’t get to know Dragic at all during his very brief time in TOR. But I’ve never heard anything but great things about him as a player & person (mostly via MIA & PHX folks). That said, I respect the fans in T.O. staying so committed to the boos for Goran. They don’t forget 🙂 – 2:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A rocking chair, then a rocking start: Udonis Haslem says good-bye, and puts on a show in the process.
apnews.com/article/udonis… – 1:57 PM
A rocking chair, then a rocking start: Udonis Haslem says good-bye, and puts on a show in the process.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
about all I’m watching for today: if Franz Wagner scores 125 points, he’ll raise his average to exactly 20.0 on the season. He needs just 117. – 1:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most shots in a quarter by a Heat player this season …
16 — Victor Oladipo, 4Q, April 7
11 — Bam Adebayo, 4Q, Jan. 14
11 — Udonis Haslem, 1Q, April 9
(The 16 shots by Oladipo on Friday was the most by a Heat player in a quarter since at least 1996.) – 1:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Udonis Haslem had a game-high 13 points in the first quarter while being older (42) than the Magic’s backcourt of Jalen Suggs & Caleb Houstan combined (21 & 20). – 1:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Udonis Haslem scored 13 points in the first quarter against the Magic.
It’s the most points he’s scored in a game since 2015 😳 pic.twitter.com/hKiQNBcjcV – 1:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 24, Miami 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/9Xwtla2mcA – 1:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This 13 point first quarter testament to the immaculate condition that Haslem has worked to maintain. He said a few years ago that he worked to develop 3 point shooting in case Spo ever used him in lineup that required him stretching floor. Hit a 3 earlier today – 1:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Udonis Haslem in the 1st quarter:
13 PTS (season-high)
6-11 FG
Already his most points in a game since 2015. pic.twitter.com/qaggeZCe3h – 1:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 24, Heat 23.
Franz Wagner: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Kevon Harris: 6 points
Udonis Haslem: 13 points, 2 rebounds and an alley-oop we’ll never forget. – 1:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem in 8 1/2 first-quarter minutes:
– 13 points
– 6 of 11 shooting (1 of 3 on 3s)
– Two rebounds
– Two fouls
– All of the cheers
I haven’t looked at the scoreboard the whole game. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Magic 24, Heat 23. Udonis Haslem with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. – 1:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem fully extended to finish the fastbreak alley-oop from Duncan Robinson! This is officially my favorite Heat game of the season. – 1:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem just threw down an alley-oop pass from Duncan Robinson. Haslem up to 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first quarter. – 1:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Haslem on an alley-oop. Game is stopped. Building is closed . . . and everything being shipped to Springfield. – 1:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Of course UD had to draw a charge today. Of course. pic.twitter.com/rye2kJzPEC – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade, sitting courtside at Kaseya Center, has changed into a Udonis Haslem Heat jersey. – 1:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Before today, the last time Udonis Haslem had an 11-point quarter in this building was 2010. – 1:43 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Bam Adebayo got Udonis Haslem a heartwarming gift ahead of his final regular-season game 🤣
pic.twitter.com/tgLpvdT0P4 – 1:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The last time Udonis Haslem scored double-digit points in a game was when he totaled 12 points on April 10, 2019 in the final game of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career in Brooklyn.
Haslem has 11 points in six minutes today. – 1:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The 11 points so far ties for the 13th-highest-scoring quarter of Udonis Haslem’s career. – 1:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Now a sweeping mid-range jumper. Haslem is letting it all out. It’s his Kobe game. – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This is why Udonis Haslem deserves to be in the Heat’s playoff rotation. My column: – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem up to nine points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting on threes. – 1:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem going for the number on his back
He dropping 40 with the way this jumper looking – 1:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Adebayo heads to the bench. The Adebayo-Haslem pairing was a plus-5 in five minutes together. – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem 3 for 6 for seven points in his first five minutes, with two rebounds. Guess he’s coming back. – 1:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem becomes the second-oldest player to make a 3, and the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA game. – 1:33 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Danny Green has picked up where he left off in Orlando. He has 7 points in 5 minutes, including a 3-pointer. My prediction: He will play in playoffs for Cavs – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That was the seventh made three of Udonis Haslem’s NBA career. – 1:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Checking into his last regular season game 🙌 ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/FRAlIhQkjK – 1:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem is letting it fly. He’s taken three 3-pointers in his first four minutes. It’s the second-most 3-pointers he’s ever attempted in a single game. – 1:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
(all you’ve missed if you haven’t found the game anywhere is Udonis Haslem putting up three threes, making one. The game has the intensity of a Summer League consolation game.) – 1:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem-Bam Adebayo playoff front-court
Stretch big has been there the whole time – 1:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem rolls to the basket and scores his first points of the game with a layup on a pass from Tyler Herro. – 1:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem checks in to his final regular season game. pic.twitter.com/YosGvO9rUb – 1:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem entering with 9:05 left in the first quarter. He’ll get to play alongside Bam Adebayo. – 1:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,293 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 1:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Udonis Haslem is gifted a rocking chair in his final regular season game. pic.twitter.com/u3icZDMoM1 – 1:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on the bench with look of player likely not playing today. – 1:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo surprised Udonis Haslem with a rocking chair for the final regular season game of his 20 year career. pic.twitter.com/ylq8vyMX4W – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem addressing the home crowd before the final game of his regular-season career: “You guys always had my back and showed me love. For me, that’s priceless and that’s beautiful.” – 1:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo just presented Udonis Haslem with a retirement rocking chair at mid-court pic.twitter.com/vuB1a9EOau – 1:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem addressing crowd prior to the final regular-season game of his 20-season career, “You allowed me to be me. You accepted me for being me.” – 1:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo with his arm around Udonis Haslem as they watch the Heat’s video tribute to Haslem on the arena’s video screen. – 1:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Happy to report that UD eventually snapped his sweats on 😅 pic.twitter.com/jNatCUWDRG – 1:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade is here for Udonis Haslem’s day. Wade is standing by the Heat’s bench watching pregame warmups. – 12:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra, on Udonis Haslem, shortly before Haslem’s final regular-season game with the Heat: pic.twitter.com/8WtfhIzZZV – 12:47 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is today’s (4/9) pregame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:
nba.com/magic/videos/j…
#MagicTogether – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best career season? Erik Spoelstra says Heat’s Jimmy Butler deserves All-NBA “without a doubt.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra discusses emotion of Udonis Haslem finale. – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo. So Butler only regular starter not in. Expect Haslem early. Butler inactive. – 12:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo today vs. Magic. So four of the Heat’s five regular starters are starting today, but the expectation is they will play limited minutes. – 12:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The real Mr. 305 🙌
@Udonis Haslem’s 20-year career has been for more than the HEAT. It’s been for the whole city of Miami. pic.twitter.com/uXNhef5nUt – 12:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Nikola Jovic discusses the back injury that derailed his rookie year and the lessons he has learned miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “At one point, I just couldn’t play anymore. The back injury was bothering me even off the court. So I just couldn’t deal with it anymore.” – 12:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Udonis Haslem will come off bench today
That means he will get a loud and necessary ovation upon entering in the first quarter – 12:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Udonis Haslem will not start today, the plan is for him to enter to an ovation during the first quarter. – 11:50 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem will not start today. The expectation is he’ll enter the game early in the first quarter. – 11:50 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem will not start today. Instead, he will enter early in the first quarter. – 11:49 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No impending Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero for Magic today. Against the Heat they will be starting: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. – 11:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra admits he’s thought about a future without Udonis Haslem on the roster:
“I’m gonna miss his spirit.”
“I’m gonna miss his voice.”
“I’m gonna miss his intentions.”
“He has incredible, pure team intentions every single day. He doesn’t have bad days.” pic.twitter.com/XMyrRrvyWM – 11:35 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic starters against the @Miami Heat:
Markelle Fultz
Jalen Suggs
Caleb Houstan
Franz Wagner
Wendell Carter Jr. – 11:35 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra wearing an “OG 40” shirt to Udonis Haslem’s final regular season home game. pic.twitter.com/KuDRZtQUxO – 11:26 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem:
“He doesn’t have a bad day. He may express himself with anger at times with his teammates or me,” as he laughs
“But his intentions are pure and he doesn’t have a bad day.” – 11:25 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: “He’s an All-NBA guy this season.” – 11:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler, “He’s an All-NBA guy this season.” – 11:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on rotation players playing today so they can play alongside in Udonis Haslem’s final regular-season game, “That is a part of it. And also, guys wanted to play and not have all the days off.” Says limited minutes for rotation players today vs. visiting Magic. – 11:22 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Heat’s rotation guys will play “limited minutes” today. Adds that most of the regulars are playing to be part of Udonis Haslem’s day and also to get some run to stay sharp ahead of Tuesday’s play-in game. – 11:22 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My guess for starting lineup
Vincent
Herro
Strus
Haslem
Bam
Just for the vibes, maybe Haslem jumps in for Jimmy lol – 11:18 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#ORLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (rest) and Nikola Jovic (back) have both been ruled out of today’s game vs the Magic. – 11:17 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler is out for the Heat’s regular season finale today vs. the Magic. Adebayo and Herro are available. – 11:17 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic out. Rest of the Heat’s roster is available for the regular-season finale. – 11:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is out tonight
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry available – 11:15 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
No Jimmy Butler for today’s game, but everyone is available. (Except Nikola Jovic). – 11:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update for 1 p.m. vs. visiting Magic:
Butler: Out
Herro: Available.
Lowry: Available.
Adebayo: Available.
Love: Available.
Strus: Available.
Oladipo: Available.
Jovic: Out. – 11:15 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
One last time before his final regular-season game: From undrafted to Heat icon, Udonis Haslem “couldn’t have scripted it any better.” Exploring one of the most unique playing careers in NBA history and what could be ahead for Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It now looks as if Miami will play several rotation regulars today against Orlando, as a means of getting one final cardio blowout before Tuesday’s game against Atlanta. – 10:37 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
20 years later 🔥
Udonis Haslem has had a memorable career 👏 pic.twitter.com/BfSdFaGPQP – 10:10 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Nikola Jovic discusses the back injury that derailed his rookie year and the lessons he has learned miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “At one point, I just couldn’t play anymore. The back injury was bothering me even off the court. So I just couldn’t deal with it anymore.” – 9:08 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I’m just trying to go out there and show everybody that I’m doing 100% every time I step on the court. … I think people see that and they respect that.” – @OrlandoMagic center Goga Bitadze
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 8:54 AM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #82
🆚: @Miami Heat
📍: Miami, FL
🕐: 1 PM
📺: @BallyMagic
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/F6MVNRVtTe – 8:49 AM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
GAME 82 TODAY
🆚HEAT
📍Miami, FL
⏰1 P.M.
📺@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 12:30 P.M.)
📲Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
📻@969thegame
📝nba.com/gamenotes/magi…
#MagicTogether
What are they wearing?👇 pic.twitter.com/SLq1eCE39Q – 8:45 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For those asking why Bam Adebayo might play today, he has played a total of 28 minutes alongside Udonis Haslem during his NBA career. All 28 minutes came in the first two seasons of Adebayo’s career.
I’m guessing Adebayo would like to add to that number today if he does play. – 8:42 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I was 2 months old when Udonis Haslem officially signed with the Miami Heat
Today I’ll be covering his final regular season game with the team – 8:26 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
The first time I wrote about @ThisIsUD Frank Martin and Anthony Grant were NCAA assistant coaches before making it to the big time. Haslem has been around forever but he’s made an everlasting impact on Miami Heat basketball sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-xpm-20… – 7:25 AM
