Magic vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $3,709,038 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,521,122 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

