Mason Plumlee, Bones Hyland involved in altercation on Clippers bench

NBA on ESPN: Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland got into it on the Clippers bench. pic.twitter.com/q9OqienLLt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue told reporters in Phoenix that Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee cleared things up after their run-in on bench. Lue noted that the Clippers played better in the fourth after the incident. – 6:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Talked with Mason Plumlee. He said he was frustrated because LAC hadn’t matched up right on a couple possessions to end the 3Q, which preceded his exchange with Bones. He said they moved on. Plumlee said you have to be able to talk with your teammate, even in emotional moments. – 6:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on Bones Hyland x Mason Plumlee disagreement: “Maybe we need to do that more often.”
Clippers were down at end of each of first three quarters before winning 4th quarter by 9 points. – 6:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook with two offensive rebounds and scores. Clippers clinging to a 111-107 lead with under 4 to play. Mason Plumlee giving the Clippers some big minutes, playing entire fourth so far. – 5:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue kept Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland on the court together, even after their run-in on the bench. Kawhi Leonard just checked in for Bones. – 5:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland got into it on the Clippers bench. pic.twitter.com/q9OqienLLt – 5:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright took a shot on that last Mason Plumlee bucket and checks out of the game. Josh Okogie comes back in for him – 5:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee beats the 3rd quarter clock with a great pass by him and Russell Westbrook after a narrow miss corner 3 by an open Terrence Ross.
Phoenix leads 86-82 through 3 quarters.
NO, GS, LAL lead.
Right now, Clippers would be in Play-In vs Lakers. – 5:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
HALFTIME: Phoenix 53, Clippers 48
Eric Gordon banks in a three at the buzzer to give the Clippers a tiny bit of momentum. They’re shooting 47%, but 4-16 on 3s and 6-12 on FTs. Only four turnovers. Kawhi is 2-7 for four points. Russ leads with 13 points, and Norm and Bones have 9 – 4:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones Hyland got layup blocked by Darius Bazley and lost his shoe in the process.
Did a great job of getting the shoe on, getting into the play to field a defensive rebound, then hitting a catch-shoot 3 to cut Phoenix lead to 31-26 with 9:50 left in 1st half.
*NO, GS, LAL lead – 4:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Out of the timeout, Bones and Mann check in for the first timeout. Four guards:
Russ
Norm
Bones
Mann
Plumlee – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2021 WCF Clippers still in LA:
George, Morris, Mann, Batum, Zubac, Coffey, Leonard
Jackson➡️Hyland
Beverley➡️Powell
Kennard➡️Gordon
Rondo➡️Westbrook
Cousins➡️Boston
Ferrell➡️Preston
Oturu➡️Diabaté
Scrubb➡️Moon
Patterson➡️Covington
Ibaka➡️Plumlee – 1:21 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If RPR MVP determined MIP…
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +5.14
2. Lauri Markkanen: +4.32
3. De’Aaron Fox: +3.78
4. Isaiah Joe: +3.26
5. Julius Randle: +3.03
6. Domantas Sabonis: +2.76
7. Jalen Brunson: +2.73
8. Naji Marshall: +2.62
9. Mason Plumlee: +2.5
10. Shake Milton: +2.39 pic.twitter.com/w0CK0lzE1n – 10:04 AM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said Bones and Plumlee worked things out. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 9, 2023
Andrew Greif: Mason Plumlee said he’d played on only a couple teams in his decade in the league with real championship ambitions. Joining the Clippers, with the title stakes on their season, “it’s something I don’t take for granted.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 13, 2023
After completing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, veteran guard Reggie Jackson intends to sign a free agent deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. The LA Clippers traded Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
Clutch Points: “He came in and just do what he do. It’s been good to see Russ thrive and doing what he do. I’m happy for Russ.” Bones Hyland on Russell Westbrook proving doubters wrong 👏🏽 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/sGNSO60YiF -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 6, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue was asked about which Clippers might have added responsibilities with PG out. He said by committee but did mention Bones Hyland as one of the options. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 23, 2023