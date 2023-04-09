Mavs not keeping Christian Wood?

Prime among current Mavericks who face uncertain futures are JaVale McGee (who failed to live up to the three-year, $17.2 million contract he commanded last summer), fan favorite Christian Wood (my up-to-minute sense is that the free agent-to-be will not be asked back after a Wood contract extension was raised as a possibility before the Irving trade) and Hardaway (who has two seasons and $34.1 million left on his contract and was shopped without success at the last trade deadline in February.)
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After being eliminated from the playoffs, where do the Dallas Mavericks go from here?
Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood and Dwight Powell are free agents, and there’s a sense of urgency to build a contender around Luka Doncic before he grows impatient: basketballnews.com/stories/mavs-f… – 1:21 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
I wouldn’t be surprised if the NBA fines the Mavericks for not playing certain players in tonight’s game with postseason still at stake. Not talking about players with injuries. Christian Wood and Josh Green are healthy scratches. – 7:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
In tonight’s tankfest, the Bulls and Mavs are sitting out:
-Zach LaVine
-DeMar DeRozan
-PatBev
-Kyrie
-Tim Hardaway Jr.
-Josh Green
-Maxi Kleber
-Christian Wood
-Alex Caruso questionable
-Luka only playing 1Q
NBA should give the fans at the arena their money back. – 6:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s the updated injury report for tonight’s Mavs-Bulls matchup: Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all are out. Luka Doncic is probable. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Beverley and Zach LaVine all are out. – 6:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dallas will be missing these players tonight against Chicago:
– Kyrie Irving
– Tim Hardaway Jr.
– Josh Green
– Christian Wood
– Maxi Kleber
The Mavs would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss 😳 pic.twitter.com/fURF8FZUY1 – 2:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Also, the fact that the Mavs didn’t even pretend to give an injury designation to Josh Green (rest) and Christian Wood (rest) is a massive FU to Adam Silver and the league office.
Mavs players will have 6 MONTHS to rest starting next week. – 1:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood tonight in a must-win game against the Bulls.
If Dallas loses tonight they’re eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/BZd6Q3cUNu – 1:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls.
Luka is probable.
Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30.
Mavs may be waving the white flag and conceding the play-in spot to OKC. – 12:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Welp.. Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 12:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mavs PR:
Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) will all miss tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 12:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway will be out for tonight’s Bulls game, the Mavs announced. Luka Doncic is probable.
Dallas needs two wins and an OKC loss Sunday to get to 10th in the West and make the play-in. – 12:37 PM
Marc Stein: Dallas appears to be prioritizing draft position over its dwindling play-in chances now: Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest) ALL out tonight. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 7, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the Mavs’ top summer priority. Christian Wood? “I’m not going to go through individual players,” Cuban said. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 5, 2023