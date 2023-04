Mavs not keeping Christian Wood?

Prime among current Mavericks who face uncertain futures are JaVale McGee (who failed to live up to the three-year, $17.2 million contract he commanded last summer), fan favorite Christian Wood (my up-to-minute sense is that the free agent-to-be will not be asked back after a Wood contract extension was raised as a possibility before the Irving trade) and Hardaway (who has two seasons and $34.1 million left on his contract and was shopped without success at the last trade deadline in February.)Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com