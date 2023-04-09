Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson, Frank Vogel, Ime Udoka among coaching candidates for Rockets

Sources say the Rockets’ initial coaching candidates are expected to be Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, ex-Hornets coach James Borrego, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets are expected to have a list of about eight candidates, according to sources.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka could be back in the running as a head coach as soon as next season according to multiple reports masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Neglected to mention Nick Nurse as a candidate from that @KellyIko/@sam_amick article.
So the list is:
Nick Nurse
Kenny Atkinson
Frank Vogel
James Borrego
Adrian Griffin
Ime Udoka
Decent bet the last two names are:
Scott Brooks
Rex Kalamian
(Reported prior by @JakeLFischer) – 3:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse Raptors regular season coaching record: .582
Dwane Casey Raptors regular season coaching record: .573
Had Raptors lost: Nurse coaching record would have been: .579
We’ll all have to wait and see whether Nurse coaches another regular season game with the Raptors. – 3:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Thad Young, who was a DNP-CD in each of the team’s final 14 games: “It is (tough not to play him). Super class person. Super pro. Really got a lot of time for him… You always want guys to play more. That’s one of the hardest parts of the job.” – 3:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stephen Silas will immediately become a coveted assistant. An obvious option: Boston. The Celtics have been short staffed and if Ime Udoka lands another job, more could go. Silas’s father, Paul, was a legendary Celtic. – 3:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Per @TheAthleticNBA: here are the current candidates to fill the Rockets vacancy:
Kenny Atkinson
Frank Vogel
James Borrego
Adrian Griffin
Ime Udoka
+ 3 more candidates
theathletic.com/4393564/2023/0… – 3:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Among the prominent candidates in the Rockets’ search will be former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. If Raptors coach Nick Nurse becomes available, he’ll be a serious consideration too. – 3:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Super class person. Super pro. I’ve got a lot of time for him, as far as what he’s doing.” – Nick Nurse on Thad Young. Said Thad is still working with young guys in walkthroughs. – 3:21 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse just went to bat for O.G. Anunoby and his all-defensive chances. Says not sure anybody else does what he does defensively (in terms of who he guards). – 3:21 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss rumours Ime Udoka’s name has been circling as an option for the Rockets and Raptors.
Listen to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Rockets #Raptors #Coach pic.twitter.com/ZDCAwC0fwa – 6:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ime Udoka linked to Toronto Raptors head coaching job if Nick Nurse leaves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ime-u… – 4:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons candidates will include Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Heat assistant Chris Quinn, among others, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 9, 2023
