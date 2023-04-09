Live stream: Pacers 73, Knicks 71

The Indiana Pacers (34-47) play against the New York Knicks (47-34) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Indiana Pacers 73, New York Knicks 71 (Half)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailed most of the time but have a 73-71 halftime lead being led by Mathurin’s 19pts. Some concern for George Hill, who landed on his right shoulder hard and has been holding it on the bench.
Knicks scored 50 of 71pts in the paint. – 2:17 PM
Pacers trailed most of the time but have a 73-71 halftime lead being led by Mathurin’s 19pts. Some concern for George Hill, who landed on his right shoulder hard and has been holding it on the bench.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin under the lights at MSG.🔥
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson sticks with the play for the tip in.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
You could turn about three pictures from that discussion with Carlisle, Haliburton and the ref into a meme. – 2:10 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
George Hill is in good enough shape to play five more years. Don’t know if that makes any sense for anybody, but condition is not an issue for him at all. – 2:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Johnson spins to the hoop for two.🌪️
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
George Hill ended the first quarter with a BANG.🤯
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Buddy Hield for 3. Get him to 300 for the year. Nobody else takes a shot. – 1:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Knicks are basically running layup lines and occasionally getting fouled for and-1s.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Knicks start the second half with three layups in a minute and they’re up 51-43. – 1:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
end of Q1 in New York.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein has played in all 82 games in his first season in New York. He’s one of ten players who entered today with a chance to play all 82. Hartenstein has five assists and a steal in 9 minutes so far vs. IND. – 1:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin in the first quarter:
13 PTS
4-4 FG
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
George Hill banks in a 3 from half-court like he was throwing a nerf football after practice. So smooth.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Monster first quarter for Obi Toppin:
16 points (on 6-of-8 shooting)
4 rebounds
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Gabe York for 3 and the Pacers sticking around within five points. – 1:40 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin splashes home his 100th three-pointer of the season.💦
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle burns his third timeout 8mins into the game as the Knicks are headed for a 40-point 1Q.
GHill and Johnson are both in so all 10 available players have now played.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard gets to the basket for the and-1 opportunity.💪
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mathurin for 3. There are areas in which he doesn’t seem to be coming a long as fast as the Pacers would like. Still making defensive mistakes and turnovers are going up as he’s getting more opportunities to create. But the shot looks really good. – 1:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
💪 IRONMAN 💪
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard has had a couple good moments, but bad foul there on the late close out and Quentin Grimes turns that into a four-point play. Knicks up 24-16. – 1:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin finds Aaron Nesmith in the corner for three.🎯
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/jZsLFdZSwt
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Quickley takes it to Mathurin and gets the And-1. Mathurin comes out for Gabe York. Quickley converts and it’s 13-7. – 1:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is on the bench with his teammates today. He isn’t wearing a boot on his injured ankle, which seems like a positive development in his rehab. Knicks say Randle will be reevaluated on April 13 – two days ahead of the opening date of the NBA playoffs. – 1:19 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Thank you, Knicks fam‼️
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Oshae Brissett had jokes for Buddy Hield when he congratulated him on playing 80 games this season.😂
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Before today’s regular-season finale, Jalen Brunson thanked Knicks fans for their support. “We’re not done yet; see you in the playoffs.” – 1:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson in thank you to the fans, “We are not done yet. We’ll see you in the playoffs.” – 1:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“The vibe of the team has remained very positive…”
Pacers finish off the season at 1pm at NYK, then the attention turns to the offseason.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-seaso… – 12:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As they say in Hoosier, “My team is on the floor.”
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained ankle)
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore knee)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (tibia stress fracture) – 12:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has has the Pacers franchise record for assist percentage (47.7%), Box Plus-Minus (+7.2) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (+6.9).
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin getting ready for the season finale.🔥
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game in New York (2/2):
T.J. McConnell – Out (sore right hip)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore right knee)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game in New York (1/2):
Aaron Nesmith – Available (head contusion)
Oshae Brissett – Available (sore lower back)
Isaiah Jackson – Available (head contusion)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
final game fits.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Breakout Teams: Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Lakers' Austin Reaves among players making huge leaps

By: @ColinCBSSports

cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-…
By: @ColinCBSSports
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Credit to @PeterBotte for doing the math – he noted RJ Barrett needs 44 points to average 20 on the season. So regular minutes, few other regulars in, a skeleton crew from Indy… – 11:42 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
mix up The Big Apple for our final game of the season today.🍸
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
game 82.
📍: Madison Square Garden
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s time for an egg hunt!🥚
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Knicks are signing F Isaiah Roby for the rest of season and through 2023-2024, his agents Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Deal includes significant guaranteed money. Roby's averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 151 games with OKC and Spurs.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Final game of the regular season.
