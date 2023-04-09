Pelicans adding Dereon Seabron

Michael Scotto: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. – 12:02 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Christian Clark: Pelicans say they’ve waived two-way guard Dereon Seabron. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 6, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans PR: New Orleans has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the @Birmingham Squadron. -via Twitter @PelicansPR / January 30, 2023