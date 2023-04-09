Live stream: Pelicans 37, Timberwolves 32

The New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) at Target Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 37, Minnesota Timberwolves 32 (Q2 07:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Timberwolves are within 7, The Clips can really paint themselves a beautiful piece of art if they keep this game close. – 4:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram’s 21 first quarter points are the most in any quarter of his career and the most points in a quarter by a Pelican this season.
Ingram’s 21 are also the most points scored by a Pelican in a quarter since Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 in the fourth quarter on… – 4:13 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings play the Pelicans IF…
▫️Suns beat Clippers
▫️Warriors beat Blazers
▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves
▫️Lakers beat Jazz – 4:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In the one game both teams are trying to win, Brandon Ingram laying waste to the T’wolves. – 4:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
after the first…
Brandon Ingram: 21 points.
Opponent: 18 points. pic.twitter.com/9EWcKWlEKq – 4:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram with 21(!!!!) first quarter points, the highest scoring 1Q of his career. pic.twitter.com/tl6O4J3WA2 – 4:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
up 12 after the first frame, let’s keep this up
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/aBfJD6MbVn – 4:08 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Brandon Ingram went full takeover mode in first quarter.
He attacked every single mismatch he saw. – 4:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram scores 21 points in the opening frame to give the Pelicans a 30-18 lead over the Timberwolves. That’s the most points BI has scored in a first quarter this season.
An NBA star is doing NBA star things. – 4:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Wolves 18
Ingram 21 pts (8-14 FG)
Valanciunas 7 pts, 7 rebs
Richardson 2 pts
BI outscored Minnesota in the first quarter by himself. Do you think he’s locked in for this game? – 4:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Brandon Ingram with 21 points in the first quarter
He scored on McDaniels, and really scored on Prince. So Finch went back to McDaniels, then McDaniels got in foul trouble. Then Finch went w/ Alexander-Walker on him, who Ingram also went right at
Wolves scored 18 in the quarter – 4:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 30-18. – 4:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Brandon Ingram 21, Timberwolves 18 after 1.
The Pelicans got 9 points from other players, too.
Towns the only one who looks to have any offensive rhythm. Uphill climb from here. – 4:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
End of the first quarter:
Brandon Ingram – 21
Timberwolves – 18 – 4:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All LAL can control is not having to leave L.A. (with a win).
Only path to the 6 seed includes GSW losing, and they’re up 55-27.
LAL are No. 7 w/an LAC win, though LAC trail PHX 28-19.
LAL would be No. 8 with an LAC win and NOP (up 26-16) win. – 4:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves have only scored 13 points in the first 10 minutes of this game. Super flat in a game you just can’t be. The Pelicans aren’t. – 4:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back-to-back 100+ steal seasons for Herb.
#NotOnHerb | @Herb Jones pic.twitter.com/xLqNMAe8hf – 4:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has been special from Game 70 on. Really aren’t questions about the talent. Just about playing with this type of force more consistently. – 4:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Bally Sports broadcast just caught Rudy Gobert heading back to the locker room. – 3:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
man on a mission.
15 points in 9 minutes pic.twitter.com/2MYJKzEeWh – 3:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV already up to 7 points & 7 boards 💪 pic.twitter.com/l75mTKIjtm – 3:57 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Brandon Ingram is just gashing the Wolves right now. They gotta find an answer for him. And hit some shots. – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue burns a second timeout after a Josh Okogie 3 gives Phoenix a 22-14 lead.
Been a rough start for Kawhi Leonard. Two missed 3s, a missed FT after and-one, lost turnovers to Okogie and Saben Lee steals, and a transition take foul.
*Pelicans, Lakers, Warriors lead. – 3:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Richardson is the first sub in for the Pelicans.
Usually it’s been Dyson Daniels coming in for CJ McCollum. Today, it’s J-Rich. – 3:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Richardson subs in for CJ McCollum instead of Dyson Daniels – 3:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#NOTONHERB. CJ DIME. B.I. LAY
let’s HOOP. pic.twitter.com/04Xi6BnvOC – 3:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
another game, another Rudy dunk for ya. pic.twitter.com/zcAu7p6vPt – 3:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones creates a turnover. Brandon Ingram lays it in. Ingram has 11 of New Orleans’ 14 points. Pels look energized from the jump. – 3:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch has really started to lean into the Conley-chases-the-shooter defensive plan. He’s the chaser, pretty much regardless of how big the shooter is. Conley is on Trey Murphy in this one — Edwards on CJ, McDaniels on Ingram, Towns on Jones and Rudy on Valanciunas. – 3:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Any time Jonas Valanciunas is bleeding you need to check to make sure it’s his blood and not the other guy’s – 3:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram already has 11 of the Pels’ first 14 points. Another fast start for him in a big game. – 3:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Guess who came to play? Brandon Ingram has scored the first 9 points for the Pelicans, as they lead 9-5 over the Timberwolves out of the gates. – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only thing shakier than matinee Clippers
Is matinee Clippers, on the road, on zero days rest.
8-0 Phoenix run
8-2 Phoenix lead
Clippers timeout, 150 seconds in.
*Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans all lead. – 3:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
15 seconds in, B.I.’s on the board. pic.twitter.com/RefmSSd5Wq – 3:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
First few possessions the Pels have defended KAT with Trey Murphy and sent a double on the catch.
Will be interesting to see how they handle that matchup the rest of the night. – 3:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
coming off back to back 30-point games
TMIII pic.twitter.com/9u873DNFKX – 3:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re about to go live for Pelicans-Timberwolves (and other Western Conference games critical to 5-9) on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba – 3:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
thank you for your support, Wolves fans 🫶 pic.twitter.com/vyhpquZX6V – 3:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
almost time for New Orleans Pelicans basketball pic.twitter.com/CPHLNlNsMz – 3:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps and Hawks finish with 41 wins. Minnesota could also finish with 41 wins. That means Raps will either be 12th, 13th or 14th in lottery odds/draft slotting if they do not qualify for the playoffs. – 3:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Payton Pritchard first triple-double:
30 PTS
14 REB
11 AST
9-16 3P
45 MIN (!!)
All career highs. pic.twitter.com/wvqoCtcj3t – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFobMU5Xh1 – 3:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy) and Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture) are OUT today vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/RGFZkZv9l5 – 3:08 PM
Today’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy) and Naz Reid (Left Scaphoid Fracture) are OUT today vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/RGFZkZv9l5 – 3:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 3:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today’s @Timberwolves starters vs. New Orleans:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Towns
Gobert
OUT
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture
Ryan – Two-Way Contract – 3:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
last five of the regular season
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/mA5KYjnj1U – 3:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Kevon Harris through three quarters:
18 PTS
6 REB
6-9 FG
4-5 3P
19 MIN pic.twitter.com/YrSefJrUkk – 2:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Only 3 of the last 10 players to lead the league in steals have made an NBA All-Defensive Team that same season (George in 2018-19, Oladipo in 2017-18, Conley in 2012-13). Still, can’t hurt. Anunoby’s case is strong, as I wrote last month: tsn.ca/josh-lewenberg… – 2:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the finale
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/BqFYiuiz2B – 2:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert (back spasms) will go through his pregame routine before they decide on his availability. – 1:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from again, so we’ll go Warriors, Pelicans & T-Wolves. Steph and Klay shouldn’t play late. KAT and Ingram need to win.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/maxBDQ7fbr – 1:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
How will 5-9 in the West shake out? Watch Pelicans-Timberwolves and the other key West games with @DanFeldmanNBA and I on @WatchPlayback at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.
Sign in with your cable or
streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 1:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell is out on the floor getting a pregame warmup in.
Nowell has missed 16 of the last 19 games with left knee tendinopathy and is listed as questionable. – 1:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans announce that the team has signed guard Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/Y7u7KPJ6V5 – 1:25 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Nuggets to beat the Kings – 1:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Best possible outcome for the Jazz in the standings today would to own the 9th worst record in the league outright at 37-45.
The Raptors to pull even with the Timberwolves at 41-41, and the Nuggets and 76ers to pull even at 53-29.
Jazz could end up with 9th, 13th, and 27 picks. – 1:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
How will 5-9 in the West shake out? Watch Pelicans-Timberwolves and the other key West games with @DanFeldmanNBA and I on @WatchPlayback at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.
Sign in with your cable or
streaming provider:
getplayback.com/room/natedunca… – 1:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans are signing Dereon Seabron to a new two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic.
He’ll be in Minnesota with the team for today’s regular-season finale vs Minnesota. – 1:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
regular season finale. 🐺
🎟 » https://t.co/IR1SPH2mdp pic.twitter.com/FrFB2e6OmY – 1:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brandon Ingram and New Orleans can rise as high as the 5-seed out West. One problem: Jaden McDaniels is waiting with his outstretched arms. “You can see their frustration when they can’t go around you,” McDaniels told @YahooSports. On the Wolves’ stopper: sports.yahoo.com/why-the-timber… – 12:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today’s Media Meal vs. New Orleans:
Salad Bar
Vegetable quiche
Pork sausage and turkey sausage
Hash browns
French toast bake
Chicken noodle soup
Postgame pizza – 12:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brad on Tatum: “He’s had a couple of little nagging things that have popped up, so he’s missed a couple of games here and there, which in the big picture isn’t the end of the world. If you take out the 49 min. game that he played, his minutes are down from the start of the year.” – 12:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:
– 2022 Pelicans
– 1985 Cavaliers
– 1968 Bulls
And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.
Standard bearer for 2-10 playoff teams is the ’78 Sonics, who lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals after 2-10 start. – 12:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Scorecard: the last 4 days of the NBA season will have featured exactly one game in which both teams tried to win: today’s Minnesota/New Orleans game. – 12:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….
THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS
I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:
MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL
That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA – 12:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. – 12:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Minnesota’s injury report (in second game of back-to-back for Timberwolves) lists starting bigs Gobert (back) and Towns (calf) as questionable vs. #Pelicans. Rivers (illness) and Nowell (knee) are also questionable. Reid was already out, last playing March 29 – 11:19 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Pelicans and Timberwolves tip off at 2:30 p.m.
The loser will host the Thunder on Wednesday in the 9/10 play-in game. – 11:19 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans play Game 82 at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.; per #NBA, a win means 5, 6, 7 or 8 seed for New Orleans, a loss = 9 seed; Behind the Numbers preview; LAC/GSW control destiny for top-6 West seed): on.nba.com/3KncMoy pic.twitter.com/ZpyT1OnI6T – 11:13 AM
Sunday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans play Game 82 at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.; per #NBA, a win means 5, 6, 7 or 8 seed for New Orleans, a loss = 9 seed; Behind the Numbers preview; LAC/GSW control destiny for top-6 West seed): on.nba.com/3KncMoy pic.twitter.com/ZpyT1OnI6T – 11:13 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
keys to our regular-season finale in Minnesota
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/U78qOtMDyf – 10:56 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
broke the franchise scoring record yesterday.
today… there’s a lot on the line. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ukQcdIhBJL – 10:51 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
GAME 82.
Wolves vs. Pelicans
2:30pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @1029TheWolfMN
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
🎟️ » https://t.co/WJdKIN8wHs
Preview » https://t.co/O5otpV1abw pic.twitter.com/J1hXTyVO5j – 10:15 AM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hoppy Easter Pelicans fam – let’s hoop🏀 pic.twitter.com/nbt26ABBJX – 9:58 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of today’s game vs. New Orleans:
QUESTIONABLE
Gobert – Back Spasms
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Rivers – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain
OUT
Reid – Left Scaphoid Fracture
Ryan – Two-Way Contract – 9:36 AM
