Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,532,332 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,560,698 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: 102.9 The Wolf
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!