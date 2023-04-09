Live stream: Pistons 46, Bulls 49

The Detroit Pistons (17-64) play against the Chicago Bulls (39-42) at United Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Detroit Pistons 46, Chicago Bulls 49 (Half)
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Which Bulls beat writer not named Sam Smith won’t be back next season … – 2:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹@Killian Hayes: 14 PTS / 3 AST / 4-8 FG
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 9 PTS / 3 REB
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 FG
@PlayGunLake | #Ad pic.twitter.com/Ft8w1HD5Ir – 2:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Will this be the last time the UC crowd gets to put eyes on this version of the 2022-23 Bulls starters? – 2:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons committed seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game. Only two since. – 2:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bulls 49, Pistons 46. Detroit closed the half with a 13-4 run. Pistons are only shooting 39.5% overall, but are 7-17 from 3. Bulls have only hit two 3-pointers so far.
Hayes: 14 points
Ivey: 9 points
Bagley: 8 points
Joseph: 7 assists – 2:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Certain Bulls media knowing Dalen Terry is about to get some serious second-half run! pic.twitter.com/1YtC7Cf21h – 2:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If the goal is to look sharp heading into Toronto on Wed, #Bulls aren’t really succeeding. They lead Pistons 49-46 at half while playing the regulars. DeRozan 14 pts, LaVine 12, Bulls 2-for-11 from 3 – 2:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One more half in the regular season.
DeMar DeRozan: 14 points (6-10 FG)
Zach LaVine: 12 points, 2 reb, 2 ast pic.twitter.com/86eUDVyq7c – 2:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo moving with the Eurostep.
@DeMar_DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/mMPfY57iYE – 2:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Bulls 49, #Pistons 46.
Hayes: 14 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts
Ivey: 9 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts
Bagley: 8 pts, 2 rebs – 2:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls beating bum Pistons by three at the half, and will unleash the second teamers for the 3rd. – 2:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 49, Pistons 46 at half
DeRozan 14 pts
LaVine 12 pts
Vucevic 8 pts, 7 rebs – 2:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Bulls 49, Pistons 46.
Detroit scraping, clawing and making 3s.
Hayes: 14p
Ivey: 9p
Bagley: 8p – 2:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I feel like this is the first time LaVine hasn’t scored 30 in the first half against Detroit this season. – 2:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pat Bev got a tech coming out a timeout as he was dribbling up the court. His teammates didn’t know what happened. They’re setting up for the action. The Pistons didn’t know what happened.
Bev just put his hand up and said my bad lol.
Never seen so much confusion at once. – 2:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are on a 10-0 run. They’ve cut the Bulls’ lead to two with 2:27 left in the half. – 2:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons close another double-digit deficit. Down by just two after a CoJo 3 and Duren dunk.
Detroit is now 15 points better from 3 than Chicago. – 2:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have scored 10 straight to cut it to two, 45-43, with 2:27 to play until halftime. They haven’t led yet, but have battled back from two double-digit deficits – 2:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine – defensive stopper? Nah, but the Bulls guard is making strides on that side of the floor. What say you, Billy Donovan?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/4/9… – 1:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Talked to Patrick Williams about playing 82 games
“It was something that I definitely wanted to do and something I want to continue to do throughout my career”
What he said beyond that spoke volumes about Bulls’ collective availability
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in rhythm.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/T5xnQQSKPT – 1:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail 43-33 with 5:29 left in the first half. Chicago has outscored Detroit 17-8 in the second quarter. – 1:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to Bulls score keeper Bob Rosenberg / retiring after 57 years! @chicagobulls pic.twitter.com/mOOPVZ7oRu – 1:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Basketball really is such a simple game.
Is your team outscoring the other one by double digits from 3? More than likely they’re up or hanging around.
Detroit has outscored Chicago by 12 from 3 despite not playing great in any other area. Only down by eight. – 1:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Program Alert: Bulls Radio on @WBBMNewsradio Bulls 33-31 9:29 left 2nd. – 1:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rhoden has been solid these last couple of games. Just hit a 3 to cut Chicago’s lead back to two, 33-31.
Pistons opened the game shooting 5-14, but have since improved to 12-27. – 1:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jared Rhoden is playing really well. He just knocked down a big 3 to bring the Pistons within two. Had a midrange jumper a few possessions ago, too. – 1:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One quarter in.
DeMar DeRozan: 8 points, 4 assists pic.twitter.com/A1BIZgz7Uf – 1:37 PM
One quarter in.
DeMar DeRozan: 8 points, 4 assists pic.twitter.com/A1BIZgz7Uf – 1:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bulls 26, Pistons 25. Detroit closed the quarter with a 16-4 run after trailing by 13. Already have 7 turnovers, though.
Hayes: 10 points
Bagley: 8 points
Joseph: 2 points, 5 assists – 1:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bulls 26, #Pistons 25.
Hayes: 10 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast (3 TOs)
Bagley: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Ivey: 3 pts, 1 reb – 1:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hayes and Bagley each with big scoring quarters. Hayes with 10 first-quarter points, again. Bagley has eight.
Bulls 26, Pistons 25 going into 2Q.
Chicago once led 22-12. – 1:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley and Hayes hit consecutive 3’s each. Pistons are on a 12-2 run and have cut the deficit to 24-21 – 1:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hayes and Bagley each with a pair of triples in the 1Q.
Pistons now only down by three. – 1:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley just hit back-to-back 3’s. It’s been falling for him these last few weeks – 1:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bob Rosenberg, retiring after 57 (!) seasons as official scorer, gets his proper due with scoreboard tribute and Bulls jersey during last timeout. – 1:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bulls scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg is retiring after today’s game. He’s been there since the day the Bulls became an NBA team.
That’s pretty cool. – 1:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls honoring Rosie in his last game as the official scorer after 108 years … yes, Rosie is that old … love ya pops! – 1:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are shooting themselves in the foot with these turnovers. They have seven with 2:31 left in the first quarter. They trail 22-12. – 1:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have more turnovers (7) than made shots (5). Coincidentally, they’re also down 22-12 – 1:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons have seven turnovers with 3:00 left in the 1Q.
1-2-3 Cancun – 1:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat Bev doing Pat Bev things.
@PatBev21 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/h7K1AQ5Q5k – 1:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pat Bev just did the “too little” sign on Jalen Duren after that last hook lol. – 1:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey buries a contested 3 over Blake Griffin. Fun fact, Bey trained w/ Griffin after he was drafted by the Pistons in 2020. – 1:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls starters showing they are ready to beat a G-League roster if need be … – 1:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
DeRozan has scored 7 of the #Bulls‘ first 13 points. Detroit trails 13-4 with 8:40 left in the first quarter. – 1:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bulls 13, Pistons 4 at the 8:40 mark. Chicago has hit six of seven shots. Pistons are 2-6 with a pair of turnovers – 1:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar sends Zach upstairs!
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/28FHzY2qz7 – 1:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach has a message for #BullsNation 🎤 pic.twitter.com/wCIKjVamzf – 1:11 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Bulls/Sox/Cubs/Sting/Globetrotters official scorer Bob Rosenberg retiring…Globetrotters? No one has witnessed more Chicago sporting events than Bob.
nba.com/bulls/news/bob… – 1:09 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, RJ Hampton, James Wiseman and Jalen Duren. – 1:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls honor Carlik Jones as G League MVP in pregame ceremony at center court. – 1:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One more time‼️ Let’s get it‼️
@Kia | #Ad pic.twitter.com/t80SEKuBie – 12:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game 82 with more to come from @chicagobulls radio @670TheScore @WBBMNewsradio @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me pic.twitter.com/SrXkDSZgy1 – 12:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges will be the first player to appear in 83 games in a season since Josh Smith (Detroit/Houston) in 2014-15. #Nets – 12:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Then you have four teams that started 1-11 or worsethat made playoffs:
– 2022 Pelicans
– 1985 Cavaliers
– 1968 Bulls
And the 1997 Suns started 0-13 and made playoffs.
Standard bearer for 2-10 playoff teams is the ’78 Sonics, who lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals after 2-10 start. – 12:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our regular season finale. Let’s get it.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/uiAb2t5uJa – 12:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
UTA v LAL ✅ – 12:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach warming up in New Balance TWO WXY v3s.
@ZachLaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/hyBFiP04v4 – 12:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/Ab123PlvpQ – 12:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
The best year in #Bulls history for durability was 2010-11 under Thibs, when five guys played in all 82 — Deng, Korver, Bogans, Watson, Asik. Rose & Brewer played 81, Taj 80 – 12:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Final road trip fits 📸
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/4dxSQqoG5E – 12:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams will join Nikola Vucevic in playing all 82 games today. Williams is doing so with five stitches above his left eye, a cut he suffered in the Mavericks game. “Playing all 82 is important to me,” Williams said. – 12:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….
THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS
I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:
MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL
That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA – 12:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’re about to play the last road game of the season!
Let’s reminisce. Which road win was the most fun? 🤩
A. vs. Suns
B. vs. Pistons
C. vs. Magic
D. vs. Bulls
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nlJqL9l93u – 11:55 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Quick quiz: Who was the last #Bulls player to log 82 games in a season, as Niko Vucevic and Patrick Williams are expected to do today? – 11:46 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
However, Bulls players won’t play usual minutes. Donovan says Vucevic and Caruso will be done at halftime. Same likely for DeMar and Zach but they’ll discuss how they’re feeling – 11:45 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Wiseman will eventually venture out to shooting 3’s, and believes he’ll shoot it effectively – 11:39 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Wiseman: “He’s a guy who really wants to be good.” Talked about how hard he works and the film he watches. – 11:38 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Wiseman: “His upside is going to be tremendous because he has everything you want in a big man.” – 11:38 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says James Wiseman is “a fresh piece of clay.” Says his upside is tremendous and he just needs reps. – 11:38 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso and Vooch only playing first half … DeMar and Zach a wait-and-see for 2nd half. I will only cover the first half. The @SLGreenberg will get the 2nd-half minutes. – 11:35 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan has gotten more specific now, says it’s unlikely Caruso and Vucevic plays past halftime. LaVine and DeRozan will be TBD for 2nd half – 11:29 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he doesn’t see starters playing in second half. #Bulls – 11:28 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Pistons game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:25 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine will play in today’s regular season finale against the Pistons. No other Bulls (other than Lonzo) listed on the injury report.
Billy Donovan says Bulls want to try and maintain a rhythm with the play-in game coming Wednesday – 11:21 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago closes out their regular season against the Pistons on Sunday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:15 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/1jBZxiNM5l – 11:00 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s finish the regular season strong.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5LemFvZNkQ – 10:00 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Closing the 2022-23 season in Chi-town ➡️
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 1PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/C9Xb99S25i – 9:57 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Got a lot of good questions for my final Pistons mailbag of the season.
If they don’t win the lottery, would they entertain a trade? Also: Dwane Casey and Jaden Ivey’s futures, and more
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:37 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
To all those who celebrate, the #Pistons wish you a very Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/IAPc8srZd2 – 8:04 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
City Edition threads for our regular season finale.
Noon | @NBCSChicago | @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/0ACWaWVmrw – 8:00 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game day from @UnitedCenter @chicagobulls @DetroitPistons @WBBMNewsradio 11:45 pre with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me . Fired up #82 then it’s on to Toronto ! – 7:00 AM
