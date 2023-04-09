Pistons vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $7,597,268 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $3,896,538 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: BSDET Extra

Home Radio: 780 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!