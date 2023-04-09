Rockets sign Willie Cauley-Stein

Alykhan Bijani: The Houston #Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein.
Source: Twitter @Rockets_Insider
Source: Twitter @Rockets_Insider
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said “everybody” available will play. Willie Cauley-Stein? “Almost everybody.” – 11:34 AM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said “everybody” available will play. Willie Cauley-Stein? “Almost everybody.” – 11:34 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets signed Willie Cauley-Stein for the season’s last day, team announced. – 11:26 AM
Rockets signed Willie Cauley-Stein for the season’s last day, team announced. – 11:26 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Rockets say they have just signed veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein on the last day of the regular season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:20 AM
The Rockets say they have just signed veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein on the last day of the regular season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:20 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The Houston #Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. – 11:19 AM
The Houston #Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. – 11:19 AM
More on this storyline
Former Rockets player Willie Cauley-Stein re-joined G League team Rio Grande Valley Vipers for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / March 9, 2023
Mark Berman: NBA source: Center Willie Cauley-Stein will not return to the Rockets on a second 10-day contract. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / March 8, 2023
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are planning to sign center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract, sources tell me and @KellyIko . Cauley-Stein, a seven-year NBA veteran, has spent the season with Rockets‘ Rio Grande Valley G League affiliate. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 27, 2023