Live stream: Rockets 55, Wizards 67

The Houston Rockets (21-60) play against the Washington Wizards (35-46) at Capital One Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Houston Rockets 55, Washington Wizards 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Presenting the award to @Dan_G33 today was Edwin Henderson, the grandson of the late Dr. E.B. Henderson.
Thank you for all you have done for the D.C. community, DG 💙 pic.twitter.com/SYbfejGGeS – 2:14 PM
Presenting the award to @Dan_G33 today was Edwin Henderson, the grandson of the late Dr. E.B. Henderson.
Thank you for all you have done for the D.C. community, DG 💙 pic.twitter.com/SYbfejGGeS – 2:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
It only made sense for last season’s recipient of our Dr. E.B. Henderson Award, Anthony Gill, to deliver the news to Gaff yesterday at practice 💙
#DCFamily x @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/BKgexm35Bl – 2:11 PM
It only made sense for last season’s recipient of our Dr. E.B. Henderson Award, Anthony Gill, to deliver the news to Gaff yesterday at practice 💙
#DCFamily x @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/BKgexm35Bl – 2:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 @Jordan Goodwin at the half:
17 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PT pic.twitter.com/OGCMf50e3y – 2:08 PM
📊 @Jordan Goodwin at the half:
17 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PT pic.twitter.com/OGCMf50e3y – 2:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
81.5 games of the season ✔️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/zA7F8TrBaI – 2:07 PM
81.5 games of the season ✔️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/zA7F8TrBaI – 2:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Wizards 67, Rockets 55 at half. Marjanovic and Washington combine for 14. – 2:06 PM
Wizards 67, Rockets 55 at half. Marjanovic and Washington combine for 14. – 2:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
FLY. GUY. Q.
#DCAboveAll x @_flyguyq pic.twitter.com/S2tDA7XkfQ – 2:06 PM
FLY. GUY. Q.
#DCAboveAll x @_flyguyq pic.twitter.com/S2tDA7XkfQ – 2:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take a 67-55 lead over the Rockets into halftime. Wiz have made 10 threes already. Final half of the season up ahead. – 2:06 PM
The Wizards take a 67-55 lead over the Rockets into halftime. Wiz have made 10 threes already. Final half of the season up ahead. – 2:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Corey Kispert played the game’s first seven minutes and hasn’t returned, though healthy. After shooting 3 for 4 from three-point range in the first quarter, he’s shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc this season. Last season, he shot 35.0 percent on threes. – 2:04 PM
Corey Kispert played the game’s first seven minutes and hasn’t returned, though healthy. After shooting 3 for 4 from three-point range in the first quarter, he’s shot 42.3 percent from beyond the arc this season. Last season, he shot 35.0 percent on threes. – 2:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹.
To recognize his work in the D.C. community, @Daniel Gafford was named the recipient of the 2nd annual Washington Wizards Dr. E.B. Henderson Team Award 💙
Read more → https://t.co/InhPoEimaO pic.twitter.com/WPOaVhHQg2 – 2:01 PM
𝗕𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹.
To recognize his work in the D.C. community, @Daniel Gafford was named the recipient of the 2nd annual Washington Wizards Dr. E.B. Henderson Team Award 💙
Read more → https://t.co/InhPoEimaO pic.twitter.com/WPOaVhHQg2 – 2:01 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jabari Smith Jr. is now the 8th #Rockets player to score 1000 or more points in his rookie season. Of the other 7 – 5 are in the Hall of Fame (Elvin Hayes, Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Calvin Murphy, Yao Ming). Jalen Green is not eligible. Steve Francis is the other. – 2:01 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. is now the 8th #Rockets player to score 1000 or more points in his rookie season. Of the other 7 – 5 are in the Hall of Fame (Elvin Hayes, Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Calvin Murphy, Yao Ming). Jalen Green is not eligible. Steve Francis is the other. – 2:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It would be fitting for Alperen Sengun to play his last game under Stephen Silas with less than 10 field goal attempts. – 2:00 PM
It would be fitting for Alperen Sengun to play his last game under Stephen Silas with less than 10 field goal attempts. – 2:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tyty’s floater is so automatic ✅ @tytywashington3 pic.twitter.com/HHHPC6ERdI – 1:58 PM
Tyty’s floater is so automatic ✅ @tytywashington3 pic.twitter.com/HHHPC6ERdI – 1:58 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Houston transfer Tramon Mark announcing soon.
Choosing between Arkansas and Kansas State.
Averaged 10.1 points per game last season for the Cougars. – 1:47 PM
Houston transfer Tramon Mark announcing soon.
Choosing between Arkansas and Kansas State.
Averaged 10.1 points per game last season for the Cougars. – 1:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
81.25 of the season ✔️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/h8LsbDnwoq – 1:45 PM
81.25 of the season ✔️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/h8LsbDnwoq – 1:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cheers as Boban heads to the scorers’ table and more as he checks in. Every Rockets player in uniform but the two-way guys and Augustin have played. – 1:44 PM
Cheers as Boban heads to the scorers’ table and more as he checks in. Every Rockets player in uniform but the two-way guys and Augustin have played. – 1:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Houston lands Baylor transfer LJ Cryer – one of the best shooters out there.
Cryer averaged 15 points per game and shot 42 percent from 3 last season for the Bears. – 1:43 PM
Houston lands Baylor transfer LJ Cryer – one of the best shooters out there.
Cryer averaged 15 points per game and shot 42 percent from 3 last season for the Bears. – 1:43 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 quarter down
Rockets: 31
Wizards: 39
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/GYItYjRYsP – 1:39 PM
1 quarter down
Rockets: 31
Wizards: 39
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/GYItYjRYsP – 1:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Rockets 39-31 at the end of the 1st quarter in the final game of their season. Kispert has 12 pts, Goodwin has 11 pts. – 1:36 PM
The Wizards lead the Rockets 39-31 at the end of the 1st quarter in the final game of their season. Kispert has 12 pts, Goodwin has 11 pts. – 1:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Frank Kaminsky and Usman Garuba check in. Don’t see that combination on the floor together after warmups. – 1:33 PM
Frank Kaminsky and Usman Garuba check in. Don’t see that combination on the floor together after warmups. – 1:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
WHOLE BENCH GOT UP FOR THIS GOODY DUNK 💥 pic.twitter.com/6oNaokb4ku – 1:30 PM
WHOLE BENCH GOT UP FOR THIS GOODY DUNK 💥 pic.twitter.com/6oNaokb4ku – 1:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
step into it Rook 👌 @Jabari Smith pic.twitter.com/nmzblY8jFy – 1:29 PM
step into it Rook 👌 @Jabari Smith pic.twitter.com/nmzblY8jFy – 1:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason checks in. He is the first rookie to play in all 82 games since Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018-19. – 1:29 PM
Tari Eason checks in. He is the first rookie to play in all 82 games since Mikal Bridges, Collin Sexton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018-19. – 1:29 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Tari Eason is now the first rookie to play an entire-82 games season since the 2018-19 season. – 1:29 PM
Tari Eason is now the first rookie to play an entire-82 games season since the 2018-19 season. – 1:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets are not just failing to defend; they are getting out of the way. Wizards with 31 points in past 6:18. – 1:27 PM
Rockets are not just failing to defend; they are getting out of the way. Wizards with 31 points in past 6:18. – 1:27 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr just picked up his team-leading 9th technical foul of the season. – 1:23 PM
#Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr just picked up his team-leading 9th technical foul of the season. – 1:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 points already in Q1 for @Corey Kispert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MTpx31d4Nn – 1:23 PM
12 points already in Q1 for @Corey Kispert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MTpx31d4Nn – 1:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. hit with a technical foul during the time out. Was angry about a no call on the turnaround jumper he missed a couple possessions ago. – 1:22 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. hit with a technical foul during the time out. Was angry about a no call on the turnaround jumper he missed a couple possessions ago. – 1:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with a quick triple double — two rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. – 1:19 PM
Sengun with a quick triple double — two rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. – 1:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Gup getting us on the board first!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/EWWVhaSSs1 – 1:18 PM
Gup getting us on the board first!
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/EWWVhaSSs1 – 1:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets shooting 100 percent this season with this lineup starting. – 1:15 PM
Rockets shooting 100 percent this season with this lineup starting. – 1:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I need a 5-man lineup that includes Boban, Frank Kaminsky, and Willie Cauley-Stein. I’ve earned it – 1:12 PM
I need a 5-man lineup that includes Boban, Frank Kaminsky, and Willie Cauley-Stein. I’ve earned it – 1:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 Dr. E.B. Henderson Award winner is Daniel Gafford, the public-address announcer just announced. The award goes to a player who has made superb contributions in the community. – 1:05 PM
The Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 Dr. E.B. Henderson Award winner is Daniel Gafford, the public-address announcer just announced. The award goes to a player who has made superb contributions in the community. – 1:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Today’s starting 5️⃣
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fQECDSDjRr – 12:56 PM
Today’s starting 5️⃣
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fQECDSDjRr – 12:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
one final warmup this season 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/g0Ugpz9utb – 12:52 PM
one final warmup this season 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/g0Ugpz9utb – 12:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mikal Bridges will be the first player to appear in 83 games in a season since Josh Smith (Detroit/Houston) in 2014-15. #Nets – 12:46 PM
Mikal Bridges will be the first player to appear in 83 games in a season since Josh Smith (Detroit/Houston) in 2014-15. #Nets – 12:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets: Martin, Smith, Sengun, Christopher, Green.
Wizards: Kispert, Todd, Cooks, Davis, Goodwin.
Christopher’s second start this season. – 12:33 PM
Rockets: Martin, Smith, Sengun, Christopher, Green.
Wizards: Kispert, Todd, Cooks, Davis, Goodwin.
Christopher’s second start this season. – 12:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets starting lineup for the final game of the 2022-23 season:
G – Josh Christopher
G – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Sengun – 12:32 PM
#Rockets starting lineup for the final game of the 2022-23 season:
G – Josh Christopher
G – Jalen Green
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr
C – Alperen Sengun – 12:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first @NBA start for @Isaiah Todd and @xaviercooks10 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/m35oh5pWx9 – 12:29 PM
first @NBA start for @Isaiah Todd and @xaviercooks10 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/m35oh5pWx9 – 12:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
season finale fits 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yFw5gY7x06 – 12:17 PM
season finale fits 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/yFw5gY7x06 – 12:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AZT6CAsEzb – 11:57 AM
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out
Martin (L Knee Soreness) out
Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out
Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) out
Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) out
Washington (R Foot Sprain) out
Smith (R Great Toe Sprain) out
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AZT6CAsEzb – 11:57 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Spurs, who are tied with the Rockets for the NBA’s second-worst record, present a major challenge for the Mavs today.
San Antonio’s looooooooong injury report: pic.twitter.com/8ou3WTXUxl – 11:55 AM
The Spurs, who are tied with the Rockets for the NBA’s second-worst record, present a major challenge for the Mavs today.
San Antonio’s looooooooong injury report: pic.twitter.com/8ou3WTXUxl – 11:55 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’re about to play the last road game of the season!
Let’s reminisce. Which road win was the most fun? 🤩
A. vs. Suns
B. vs. Pistons
C. vs. Magic
D. vs. Bulls
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nlJqL9l93u – 11:55 AM
We’re about to play the last road game of the season!
Let’s reminisce. Which road win was the most fun? 🤩
A. vs. Suns
B. vs. Pistons
C. vs. Magic
D. vs. Bulls
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/nlJqL9l93u – 11:55 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
New for @SportsRadio610: From the futures of Stephen Silas and Rafael Stone to free agency and K.J. Martin’s option I took a look at the Rockets five biggest offseason questions audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 11:51 AM
New for @SportsRadio610: From the futures of Stephen Silas and Rafael Stone to free agency and K.J. Martin’s option I took a look at the Rockets five biggest offseason questions audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 11:51 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said “everybody” available will play. Willie Cauley-Stein? “Almost everybody.” – 11:34 AM
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said “everybody” available will play. Willie Cauley-Stein? “Almost everybody.” – 11:34 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. pic.twitter.com/l2fIsMbCug – 11:27 AM
The Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. pic.twitter.com/l2fIsMbCug – 11:27 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets signed Willie Cauley-Stein for the season’s last day, team announced. – 11:26 AM
Rockets signed Willie Cauley-Stein for the season’s last day, team announced. – 11:26 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jay Huff is not available today because his two-way days have run out, as they were prorated when he signed the deal with the Wizards. – 11:21 AM
Jay Huff is not available today because his two-way days have run out, as they were prorated when he signed the deal with the Wizards. – 11:21 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Rockets say they have just signed veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein on the last day of the regular season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:20 AM
The Rockets say they have just signed veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein on the last day of the regular season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:20 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The Houston #Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. – 11:19 AM
The Houston #Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. – 11:19 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Dennis Smith is questionable for Charlotte with a right big toe sprain. Five others are out: LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), Gordon Haywood (left thumb sprain), Cody Martinez (left knee strain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain) and P.J. Washington (right foot sprain) – 11:11 AM
Dennis Smith is questionable for Charlotte with a right big toe sprain. Five others are out: LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), Gordon Haywood (left thumb sprain), Cody Martinez (left knee strain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain) and P.J. Washington (right foot sprain) – 11:11 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt the most field goals?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 11:02 AM
Which team will attempt the most field goals?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 11:02 AM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Season finale 🏀
⏰ 12:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/2i7JKNnj7k – 11:00 AM
Season finale 🏀
⏰ 12:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/2i7JKNnj7k – 11:00 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
got our eyes on the guards today 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/H9iTIQrdoc – 10:45 AM
got our eyes on the guards today 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/H9iTIQrdoc – 10:45 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets at Wizards: 5 things to watch ift.tt/RMFO6l1 – 10:18 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets at Wizards: 5 things to watch ift.tt/RMFO6l1 – 10:18 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ season ends today. Yes, there were injuries. And yes, there were individual successes. But on balance, the team’s 2022-23 season should be considered an abject failure. Here’s my analysis for @TheAthleticNBA:
theathletic.com/4393512/2023/0… – 10:10 AM
The Washington Wizards’ season ends today. Yes, there were injuries. And yes, there were individual successes. But on balance, the team’s 2022-23 season should be considered an abject failure. Here’s my analysis for @TheAthleticNBA:
theathletic.com/4393512/2023/0… – 10:10 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma still has swelling in his ankle after turning it on a courtside fan, but said he has been able to move well on the court in recent days.
He described his knee injury that he was gutting through at times as “rough”, but now “almost healthy.” – 10:05 AM
Kyle Kuzma still has swelling in his ankle after turning it on a courtside fan, but said he has been able to move well on the court in recent days.
He described his knee injury that he was gutting through at times as “rough”, but now “almost healthy.” – 10:05 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sunday matinee for our season finale 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 9:55 AM
Sunday matinee for our season finale 🏠
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 9:55 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets at Wizards: 5 things to watch. Your final Five Things of the season includes Kevin Porter Jr. sitting out, the G League guys coming in and a few signs of finishing strong houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:13 AM
Rockets at Wizards: 5 things to watch. Your final Five Things of the season includes Kevin Porter Jr. sitting out, the G League guys coming in and a few signs of finishing strong houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:13 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My favorite Kyle Kuzma quote from his exit interview because it’s evergreen
“We live in a society where we look at headings instead of context.” – 9:11 AM
My favorite Kyle Kuzma quote from his exit interview because it’s evergreen
“We live in a society where we look at headings instead of context.” – 9:11 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
82/82.
⏰ 1 p.m. ET
📺 @NBCSWashington
🎙️ @team980 & Wizards App
🏠 @CapitalOneArena
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/uArP6ZfiFs – 9:04 AM
82/82.
⏰ 1 p.m. ET
📺 @NBCSWashington
🎙️ @team980 & Wizards App
🏠 @CapitalOneArena
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/uArP6ZfiFs – 9:04 AM