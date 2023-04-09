Rockets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Houston Rockets are spending $6,550,744 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,343,112 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!