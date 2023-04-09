Rockets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Houston Rockets are spending $6,550,744 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $4,343,112 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
