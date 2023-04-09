Live stream: Spurs 59, Mavericks 33

The San Antonio Spurs (21-60) play against the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 59, Dallas Mavericks 33 (Q2 06:26)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were behind 59-28 before five quick Jaden Hardy points. He’s got 11. – 4:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have their SECOND 30-point lead of the season.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Rockets won again today!
If the Spurs somehow manage to out-tank the utterly pathetic Mavericks, San Antonio would have a worst case of sixth in the draft.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs led by 29 a possession ago
The Spurs have led by 25 in 4 games this season
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Lot of bellyaching about Houston being 3rd worst and not 1st or 2nd.
Want to reiterate: They will have the same odds at Top 4 as SAS or CHA.
After the Top 4 this year (really more so the Top 3), there’s a steep decline.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Those cheeky Ousmane Dieng triple double tweets may end up not so far off.
Dieng after the 1st quarter
4 PTS
4 RBD
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs actually down four touchdowns at the end of the first quarter against the Spurs. – 4:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
About this 42-14 Spurs lead: It’s the largest first-quarter deficit in the Mavericks’ 43-season history. The previous largest occurred on March 10, 1994, when the Lakers led Dallas 42-16 after one quarter. – 4:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Could say we’re off to a good start… 👀
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 28
SA scores 42 and holds DAL to 14
Branham 10 pts
KBD 7 pts
Dieng/Wesley 6 pts each
LAngford 5 pts
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks’ 42-14 deficit to San Antonio after a quarter is the largest first-quarter deficit in team history.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This scoreboard looks like a Big 12 football game (at halftime). Spurs are up on the Mavericks 42-14 after a quarter. – 4:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 24, Thunder 20
Butler – 5 points
Dieng – 4 points, 4 rebounds
Williams – 7 points
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves hit everything in sight yesterday against the Spurs. They’re shooting 37.5% and are 1-9 from 3 to start this one. – 4:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Spurs’ largest margin of victory in any game this season is 18. They currently lead by 24. With 1:33 left in the first quarter. – 4:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With less than 2 mins left in the 1Q, the Mavericks have scored just 9 points.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 21 now
9th time this season SA has led by 20
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Spurs are making a mockery of this one, leading 33-9 with 1:40 to go in the first quarter. – 3:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 17 now
This is the 15th time the Spurs have built a 15-point lead this season.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Spurs 22, Mavericks 7. Hope everyone has had a blessed Easter Sunday. – 3:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 13 early
The Spurs have led by double digits in 28 of 82 games this season (34%)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks seem a bit out of sorts. They started the game 2-of-13 from the field and trailed 17-4 until Markieff Morris hit a 3-pointer. – 3:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Before Mavs-Spurs game, coach Gregg Popovich rants about lack of gun control laws dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With the Rockets win, a Spurs loss = 2nd worst record.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Apologies, had it wrong about Spurs, didn’t realize standings had already updated. So Spurs want to lose to avoid a tie with Houston, while Dallas wants to lose to avoid a possible tie with OKC (in the lottery) and also to draw even with Utah should they win. – 3:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s game time! 🤩 Join the DA for a chance to win a Fan Shop Gift Card! nba.com/spurs/app
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draft positioning: Houston’s win in Washington is big for the Wiz. They’re tied with Indiana with the Pacers’ win in New York at 35 wins. Meanwhile, Houston win great for Dallas, as it means Spurs secure 2nd seed and now have nothing to lose for. – 3:29 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rockets beating the Wizards has big lotto implications:
-If the Spurs lose to the Mavs, they’ll have 2nd worst record, assuring a top 6 pick.
-If the Mavs lose, they’ll finish in the bottom 10.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Rockets beat the #Wizards and move up to 3rd in the lottery above the #Spurs. Now, all eyes move to #Spurs #Mavericks … – 3:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG as a starter this season (minimum 4 games):
39.0 — Cam Thomas
33.1 — Joel Embiid
32.4 — Luka Doncic
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Last question: We’re celebrating all 50 years of Spurs history with the Ring of the Rowel Docuseries that launched last November.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We had our current players meet with #Spurs50 alum throughout the season to talk about their similar basketball journeys. What was this series called?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fill in the blank: This is the ______ season Coach Pop has been the head coach for the Spurs. – 3:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Alright Spurs fam, let’s do some trivia on our #Spurs50 season before our last game! 🧐
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random note: This is the first 82-game #NBA regular season since 2000-01 in which no team won at least 60 games. San Antonio had the league’s best record that season at 58-24 – 3:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics and Pacers watching Rockets and Spurs results very closely. Rockets 2nd goes to Pacers if it’s 32, to Celtics if it’s 33. Rockets win means it goes to Boston unless Spurs also win and send to coin toss. Indy/Bos “loser” here gets Miami’s second, roughly 15 spots lower. – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a Net this season:
4 — Cam Thomas
3 — Kevin Durant
3 — Mikal Bridges
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
While the Mavericks are sitting six players today in the season finale, the Spurs have nine players on the shelf. Those nine have combined for 205 starts this season. – 3:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starting 5️⃣
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today ⤵️
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Pinson, Bertans, Morris, Hardy, Ntilikina
SA starters: Champagne, Bates-Diop, Mamukelashvili, Branham, Jones
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Grizzlies
Jared Butler
Tre Mann
Ousmane Dieng
Jeremiah Robinson Earl
Oliver Sarr
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Jared Butler
Tre Mann
Ousmane Dieng
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
– Jared Butler
– Tre Mann
– Ousmane Dieng
– Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
– Olivier Sarr
Grizzlies starters
– Ziaire Williams
– John Konchar
– Vince Williams
– David Roddy
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics triple-doubles this season:
Payton Pritchard: 1
Everybody else: 1
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Not sure I’ve ever experienced a Gregg Popovich media availability quite like the one we just had here in Dallas.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Spurs get underway against Dallas at 3:30. No Bassey, Birch, Collins, Graham, Johnson, McDermott, Sochan and Langford is questionable. Could be one of the great tank-offs of all time against #Mavericks and all their absences. – 2:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
One last stop 📍
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, asked pregame in Dallas if he’s committed to coaching next season, refuses to state it definitively or entertain any talk about the future.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great +1 finish by Nick Richards despite the spacing, Cleveland are happy to give up the 3 to Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/VCwJ1ifwPc – 2:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd was asked whether he ever regretted not signing with the Spurs after he visited them in 2003 free agency.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jason Kidd was asked if he ever thought about what could’ve been in San Antonio had he chosen to sign with the Spurs back in 2003:
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Jason Kidd if he’s ever regretted not going to San Antonio when the Spurs tried to woo him during the early ‘2000s.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re going all out for Game 82! 💥 Play Call Your Shot during the Spurs vs. Mavericks game for a chance to win a Locker Room Tour! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M
💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M
💰Buddy Hield- $684K
💰Kyrie Irving- $719K
💰Nikola Jokic- $569K
💰Dejounte Murray- $500K
💰Julius Randle- $2.4M
💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M
💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K
💰Derrick White- $500K
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Here are outcomes you’re wanting @utahjazz fans if you’re rooting for draft positioning.
Lakers to beat the Jazz
Mavericks to beat the Spurs
Pelicans to beat the Timberwolves
Nets to beat the 76ers
Hawks to beat the Celtics
Raptors to beat the Bucks
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Come for the impending Ousmane Dieng 20-point double-double, stay for the Easter bunny pic.twitter.com/j4tpU6su86 – 1:20 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Walking here in downtown Dallas, past the churchgoers, on my way to see what might prove to be the most tank-erific game of the NBA season, featuring the local team that once thought it was risen but chose to be dead. – 1:10 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
With the Mavs and Spurs both desperate to lose today, final score 2-0 on a goaltend in 3OT? – 1:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at @AACenter today outside Section 117 to grab one of 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ limited edition game day prints!
Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation!
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you’re a Hornets fan and are wanting the best possible picks in the 2023 draft, here’s what you’re cheering for:
CLE ✅v CLT
PHI ✅v BKN
ORL ✅v MIA
MIL ✅v TOR
DET v CHI ✅
SAN v DAL ✅
MEM ✅v OKC
SAC ✅v DEN
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Mavs are favored by 4 today against San Antonio.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The Spurs, who played yesterday, have an even longer absentee list than Dallas. By my count it’s 6 for Dallas and 9 for San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/me4Ag7nPe0 – 12:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams will join Nikola Vucevic in playing all 82 games today. Williams is doing so with five stitches above his left eye, a cut he suffered in the Mavericks game. “Playing all 82 is important to me,” Williams said. – 12:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🚨 We broke the @MoodyCenterATX attendance record…AGAIN!
Last night’s sellout crowd of 16,148 topped off two record-breaking nights in Austin. Thanks for showing out, Spurs fam! #SpursGetMoody
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 12:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Spurs, who are tied with the Rockets for the NBA’s second-worst record, present a major challenge for the Mavs today.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Doc Rivers to @TimBontemps after being asked if anything to do about teams like Mavericks trying to lose games.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: Mark Cuban made comments on Jalen Brunson and the state of the Mavericks.
@Scalabrine & @VinceGoodwill react to the comments and look at the team’s current situation
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game 82.
🆚 @spurs
⌚ 2:30PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Darkest cloud hanging over Mavericks: Fear of potential Dončić trade request in a couple of years nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/09/dar… – 10:44 AM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
One last time this season…IT’S GAME DAY 🖤
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ 2:30pm CT
📍American Airlines Center
📱 Spurs App
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
POV: You just said something dumb about the Spurs pic.twitter.com/4FgYgrJZfT – 10:18 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Wishing you a Happy Easter, MFFLs 🐰 pic.twitter.com/dMOlWWFkd3 – 10:01 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
It’s pretty insane that my job is to go to Spurs games, talk to Gregg Popovich and the players, and tell the best fans in the world about their favorite team.
