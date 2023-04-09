Spurs vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Spurs vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $4,961,317 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,664,322 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: CW35 (English) / KNIC (Spanish)
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

