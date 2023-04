Tim Connelly on Rudy Gobert: His behavior was unacceptable and we will continue handling the situation internally

When Jokić claimed his second MVP award last April, he did so at his stable in Serbia, pulling up in a riding cart behind one of his horses as he was greeted by a traveling party that included Malone, former general manager Tim Connelly and president Josh Kroenke. Videos of the moment went viral. “It is so obvious,” Bruhn said, “his love and understanding of horses and their unique and sensitive nature and how they connect with humans and just everything they can provide.” The riding center will host its big annual fundraising gala in June. Bruhn said it would be a dream to have Jokić attend. The dream for Nuggets fans would be that Jokić is busy in June, still alive in the hunt for the franchise’s first NBA championship . -via The Athletic / March 30, 2023