Live stream: Warriors 74, Blazers 44

The Golden State Warriors (43-38) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-48) at Moda Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 9, 2023
Golden State Warriors 74, Portland Trail Blazers 44 (Q2 04:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Barring an epic Blazers comeback vs. Golden State, the Kings will NOT be matching up with the Lakers in the first round. – 4:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers signed Shaq Harrison and Tristan Thompson for their postseason roster. “Just to shore up our backcourt and to shore up our frontline,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. bit.ly/3GulOyT – 4:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Klay is up to 300 3’s on the season. The way that game is going he might get to 400 3’s on the season. – 4:14 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings play the Pelicans IF…
▫️Suns beat Clippers
▫️Warriors beat Blazers
▫️Pelicans beat T-Wolves
▫️Lakers beat Jazz – 4:09 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson has at least five 3s in seven straight games, which is tied the fourth-longest streak in NBA history. (h/t @DoubleR_PR) mercurynews.com/2023/04/09/kla… – 4:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Warriors just scored 55 points in the first half, wait… quarter … Quarter?
Yep. First quarter.
The Warriors made 12 of 18 threes in the first quarter and lead 55-27 at the Blazers. Yikes. – 4:05 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
A record-setting opening-quarter for the Warriors here in Portland. Their 55 points are the most ever scored in a first quarter in NBA history.
Golden State shot 12 of 18 from deep and is up by 28 heading into the second. Klay Thompson has 17 points, Jordan Poole has 12. – 4:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors knew they had to take care of business today against the Trail Blazers.
Well, they just scored 55 points in the first quarter (NBA record), went 12-for-18 from 3-point range and lead Portland by 28 with 36 minutes left.
Solid start, I guess. – 4:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors just scored 55 points in the first quarter — the most in an opening period in NBA history. Tied for the fourth-most in any quarter in league history. It’s their second 50-point quarter this season.
They’re 12-of-18 from 3, tied for the most in a quarter in history – 4:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All LAL can control is not having to leave L.A. (with a win).
Only path to the 6 seed includes GSW losing, and they’re up 55-27.
LAL are No. 7 w/an LAC win, though LAC trail PHX 28-19.
LAL would be No. 8 with an LAC win and NOP (up 26-16) win. – 4:04 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Warriors put 55 points on the Blazers, and no, it’s not halftime.
Golden State leads 55-27 after one quarter. – 4:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors just scored 55 points in the first quarter — the most in an opening period in NBA history. Tied for the fourth-most in any quarter in league history.
They’re 20-of-29 from the floor, 12-of-18 from three. – 4:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors just scored 55 points and made 12 3-pointers in the first quarter against the Blazers in Portland
Their 55 points are a season high. Warriors shot 69% from the field and 66.7% from deep – 4:03 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
The Warriors finish the first quarter with 55 points, the most points scored in a first quarter in NBA history. – 4:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors open with 52 points in first quarter. NBA record. Finish with 55. Blazers have 27 – 4:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warriors with 52 points in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/obmDn3fKr6 – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue burns a second timeout after a Josh Okogie 3 gives Phoenix a 22-14 lead.
Been a rough start for Kawhi Leonard. Two missed 3s, a missed FT after and-one, lost turnovers to Okogie and Saben Lee steals, and a transition take foul.
*Pelicans, Lakers, Warriors lead. – 3:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins checks in and immediately scores a bucket. Ties the game at 13 with 3 minutes to go in the first. – 3:55 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors star Klay Thompson is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers in a single season, joining teammate Stephen Curry and James Harden. – 3:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
300 THREES IN A SEASON FOR KLAY THOMPSON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ou2lmCot4m – 3:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
How’d he get that 👀
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/NfBAcZFf9u – 3:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trying to put up 50 in the first quarter. Lead 30-21 with 5:11 remaining – 3:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson on Friday night about making 300 threes.
“I mean, how many guys have done that in the history of the game? I’m not going to really shoot for it.”
He paused and nodded his head.
“Well, I am going to shoot for it.” – 3:52 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Klay Thompson, who leads the NBA in 3-point field goals this season, is now the third player in NBA history to hit 300 threes in a single season (Stephen Curry four times, James Harden once). Thompson’s 300 threes are the sixth-most ever in a single season. – 3:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay: 5 threes in the first 5 minutes. 300 for the season. For the first time in his career. Joins Stephen Curry and James Harden as the only players to reach the 300 mark – 3:51 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson becomes the third NBA player to reach 300 3-pointers in a regular season. And he’s not. done. yet.
Thompson has 17 points on 6 of 7 shooting. – 3:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Some light boos for Gary Payton II in his return to Portland pic.twitter.com/tjnMkj4rrC – 3:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
That’s 300 triples this season (and counting) for Klay Thompson. Third player in NBA history to accomplish that feat.
Thompson has a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. – 3:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer, he’s now his 300 on the season. He’s 5-of-6 from 3 in five minutes.
He’s just the third player in NBA history to hit the 300 mark in a single season — Steph Curry and James Harden are the others. – 3:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Mix of cheers and boos for Gary Payton II as he checks in. Like I said, a lot of Warriors fans here hence the mixed reaction. – 3:50 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
It took Klay Thompson less than 5 minutes to sink 5 3’s and get to 300 for the season.
It’s Warriors 23, Blazers 14 with 6:59 left in 1Q.
#RipCity – 3:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s Official 🔥
Klay is the third player in NBA history to reach 300 threes in a single season. pic.twitter.com/jQ1ErSZ5s9 – 3:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson has joined Steph Curry and James Harden as the only players in NBA history to make at least 300 3-pointers in a season
What a comeback for Klay – 3:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Threess for Klay ☔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/sscGEUwNe3 – 3:47 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Klay Thompson came into the day needing 5 3’s to get to 300 for the season; he said he’d be shooting for that.
He didn’t say he’d be scoring all of @warriors points.
Klay has 14 points in 1st 2 1/2 minutes to stake Warriors to 16-6 lead over Blazers on 5-6 from field, 4-5 on 3s. – 3:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson knocks down four 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes. One more to reach 300 for the first time in a career that began in 2011. – 3:46 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
First timeout at 9:23 in the 1Q, Klay is 5-6, 4-5 and sitting at 299 threes on the season. Hmmm he might reach 300. – 3:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Veteran forward Harrison Barnes has appeared in all 82 games for the second time in his career. He did it for the Warriors in 2014-15. Now, eight years later, he has done it again for the Kings. – 3:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson already has four 3-pointers
He’s one away from becoming the third player ever to make 300 3-pointers in a single season – 3:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only thing shakier than matinee Clippers
Is matinee Clippers, on the road, on zero days rest.
8-0 Phoenix run
8-2 Phoenix lead
Clippers timeout, 150 seconds in.
*Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans all lead. – 3:45 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Four Klay Thompson three point attempts in the game’s first two mins. He’s 3-4! – 3:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay opens with 2 triples in first minute. Needs 3 more to get to 300 for the first time in his career. – 3:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic can still tie the Blazers for the 5th-best lottery odds.
Portland’s playing the Golden State Warriors right now, trailing 8-2 early in the 1Q. – 3:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson starts 3/4 from the field, 2/3 from deep. No other Warriors has attempted a shot. – 3:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson opens the game with back-to-back 3s. He’s now three away from reaching 300 on the season. – 3:42 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Jerami Grant earns this year’s Maurice Lucas award #RipCity pic.twitter.com/G4kZObXRpG – 3:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant receiving the Maurice Lucas award pregame pic.twitter.com/lekHvzcgtz – 3:31 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Among the coaches Houston has already expressed interest in: Blazers assistant Scott Brooks. Brooks, an ex-Rocket, has a strong track record for player development. – 3:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Among the prominent candidates in the Rockets’ search will be former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. If Raptors coach Nick Nurse becomes available, he’ll be a serious consideration too. – 3:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ready.
Stream the game LIVE » bit.ly/3KXwEjY pic.twitter.com/txGv4c8x4g – 3:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He just knows how to play.”
I asked Chauncey Billups about Gary Payton II’s impact on the Warriors ahead of GP2’s Portland return. Here’s what he had to say nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:08 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
PA guy Mark Mason began his work today by announcing “today’s game between the Golden State Warriors and your Portland Trail Blazers.”
The teams got a roughly equal amount of cheers from the fans at Moda Center.
#RipCity – 3:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Just had a revelation.
If the West seedings break down like this:
1. Denver vs 8. New Orleans
2. Memphis vs 7. Lakers
3. Sacramento vs 6. Golden State
4. Phoenix vs 5. Clippers
You better believe that 1/8 series is going to NBA TV lol – 2:57 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on the retirement of longtime Warriors and Trail Blazers team photographer Sam Forencich. pic.twitter.com/9r1H5FJCyq – 2:43 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Shaedon Sharpe needs 29 points today vs. @warriors to finish the season with a 10-point scoring average. And Chauncey Billups just said Sharpe will play. Don’t be surprised if he gets it.
#RipCity – 2:43 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steph Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) will indeed play today. They were listed as probable. – 2:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @warriors
⌚️ 12:30 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/JbbFzfb8Be – 2:24 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Mavs needed a Portland W and a Lakers L and then to match whatever the Clips did.
If the Lakers Won then the Clips could choose to play us by losing. They chose to lose and picked us for that series. A coach on the bench was sweating the other scores. – 2:18 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on a pair of the team’s iron men:
“Loon and Jordan Poole are going to play in their 82nd games today. That’s incredible. The durability, the availability each and every night.” – 2:10 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
This is going to feel like a Warriors home game today. That makes sense since the Blazers aren’t playing. pic.twitter.com/rvQDMCkbpG – 2:09 PM
This is going to feel like a Warriors home game today. That makes sense since the Blazers aren’t playing. pic.twitter.com/rvQDMCkbpG – 2:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Klay chasing 300 threes:
“I am definitely concerned,” said Kerr with a laugh.
“My message will be you’re much more likely to get it if you don’t try to get it and that’s the truth.”
Klay comes into the final game with 295 threes, the league leader. – 2:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Write it in the books 📚
Today will mark 82 regular season games played by Kevon Looney pic.twitter.com/k5JhwAC0tX – 2:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins continues to put in work behind the scenes to get ready. Kerr said it’s be “irresponsible” to throw him out there before he’s ready. – 2:08 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Clips can finish 6th and avoid PHX with a Minny W, LAL W, GSW W and a LAC Loss.
Seems like keeping that option available to them may make some sense. – 2:06 PM
Clips can finish 6th and avoid PHX with a Minny W, LAL W, GSW W and a LAC Loss.
Seems like keeping that option available to them may make some sense. – 2:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
As expected, Stephen Curry (right hip contusion) and Jonathan Kuminga (right toe contusion) are available to play today in Portland. Both were listed as probable. – 2:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins went through “some” 3-on-3 work yesterday and “a little” 5-on-5 – 2:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers announce they’ve signed center Chance Comanche, from the Stockton Kings. – 2:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga will play today vs. the Blazers – 2:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Trail Blazers have signed center Chance Comanche for the remainder of the season.
Learn More: rip.city/3mch620 – 2:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chauncey Billups on Gary Payton II: “Gary’s done what he does. … He just knows how to play.”
Billups emphasized how much GP2 helps Steph, Klay and Jordan Poole – 1:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on one of LAL’s roster moves: “Shaquille Harrison can score, play-make and guard multiple positions; he’s played real NBA minutes and we saw opportunity if anything should happen health wise that we can throw right into the mix.” Also familiar w/system thx to @SouthBayLakers. – 1:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Shaquille Harrison and Tristan Thompson. The team has also waived Davon Reed. pic.twitter.com/eruat6isdL – 1:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. No Kings to choose from again, so we’ll go Warriors, Pelicans & T-Wolves. Steph and Klay shouldn’t play late. KAT and Ingram need to win.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/maxBDQ7fbr – 1:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make if official that they’ve signed Shaquille Harrison and Tristan Thompson while also waiving Davin Reed. pic.twitter.com/8oxq7jOYWJ – 1:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announce they have signed Shaquille Harrison and Tristan Thompson. They have requested waivers on Davon Reed to create the extra roster spot. pic.twitter.com/ZnBXmqhgtu – 1:41 PM
The Lakers announce they have signed Shaquille Harrison and Tristan Thompson. They have requested waivers on Davon Reed to create the extra roster spot. pic.twitter.com/ZnBXmqhgtu – 1:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
OFFICIAL: @Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Skylar Mays for the remainder of the season. – 1:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Skylar Mays is re-signing with the Blazers for the rest of the season and will be available to play today, I’m told. – 1:08 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe, Kevin Knox and Trendon Watford are probable today. Sharpe is listed with a “right quad contusion” rather than the “left knee tendinopathy” he was out with this week. – 1:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 4/9 vs. GSW (1/2):
OUT
Badji (L Knee Surgery)
Grant (L Quad Contusion)
Johnson (R Fifth Finger Fracture)
Lillard (R Calf Tightness)
Little (L Ankle Sprain)
Nurkic (R Knee Soreness)
Simons (R Foot Soreness)
Thybulle (R Knee Effusion)
Winslow (L Ankle Surgery) – 12:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Another game notes gem: The trio of Steph, Klay, and Jordan need 6 three-pointers between them to have the most 3-pointers by a trio of teammates in a single season in NBA history. – 12:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Just for fun, here are the Warriors dunk totals heading into the final game of the season. pic.twitter.com/ivHxDM5FjT – 12:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Brooklyn Nets PR:
The last 4 players to play in at least 390 consecutive games to start their NBA careers:
Mikal Bridges – 392 – 2018-23
Russell Westbrook – 394 – 2008-13
Ray Allen – 400 – 1996-01
Michael Finley – 490 – 1995-01
Next-longest active:Kevon Looney (192) – 12:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Before we get so mad at the Mavs let’s at least appreciate what Don Nelson did to help Golden State land Steph.
“The player furloughs.” pic.twitter.com/yA0ftJSJK2 – 12:44 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW is in a great spot, Pretty much any GSW win and LAC win puts GSW in 6th and LAC in 5th. You’d much rather face SAC than PHX imo. – 12:32 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
PHX is locked into playing either GSW or LAC in 14 out of 16 scenarios. There are 2 scenarios where they play the Pels. Both would require GSW loss and PHX win. – 12:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers to sign Tristan Thompson, Shaq Harrison for postseason run nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/09/lak… – 12:24 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Lakers only get 6th with a Portland win over GSW – GSW has to be weigh winning and finishing 5th and playing PHX vs losing and hoping for 6th vs 7th.
Wild Wild Day. – 12:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD, Curry, Harden, Malone all made All-NBA 1st Team in their respective seasons – 12:13 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Meanwhile in the West, what do the Clips do if they see Twolves and GSW scores are in their favor
Does anyone know if the Clips have Daniel Otoru on the roster in case he’s ready for pinch duty again? – 12:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes the season averaging 31.4 points on 62.6 TS%
Here’s a list of players who averaged 31+ PPG on >62 TS%:
Kevin Durant (2013-14)
Karl Malone (1989-90)
James Harden (2019-20)
Joel Embiid (2022-23)
Damian Lillard (2022-23)
Steph Curry (2020-21) – 12:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
For the FIRST time in NIGHT CHAT history, we get to preview a Kings NBA Playoff matchup.
Just accept the fact that it’ll be Kings-Warriors in the first round.
It’s going to be FUUUUUUN tonight:
youtube.com/watch?v=vxWLqc… pic.twitter.com/IocmXJaawX – 12:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
LADIEEEES AND GENTLEMENNNN…. Your NEWWW NBA Belt Champions….
THE LOS ANGELES LAAAAAAKERS
I missed some updates, so here’s the belt progression:
MIN-> PHI-> CHI-> PHI-> GSW-> MIN-> PHX-> LAL
That means Lakers-Jazz today is the final title match of the season! pic.twitter.com/8DVu0X6yBA – 12:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s MVP case:
“Damian Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it… Players rarely chime in on MVP, when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying it’s Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are,… https://t.co/BCU2gDRzaM pic.twitter.com/DUuhUtZQ1F – 11:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers haven’t given injury report yet as they won Saturday at Portland.
If Clippers win today in Phoenix, they’ll play #Suns 1st round.
If they lose and Golden State wins today at Blazers, Suns-Warriors 1st round.
If Clippers and Warriors both lose? bit.ly/3zK9czV pic.twitter.com/LqcKfL5Nnv – 11:48 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Regular season finale ⤵️
🏀 GSW at POR
🕧 12:30pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 warriors.com/app
📝 on.nba.com/3KKWlnt
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jBtay4Rjko – 11:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are signing two players today to add depth for the postseason, sources told ESPN. L.A. will sign guard Shaq Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, and Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James’ teams in Cleveland. Both players… – 11:38 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Sunday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans play Game 82 at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.; per #NBA, a win means 5, 6, 7 or 8 seed for New Orleans, a loss = 9 seed; Behind the Numbers preview; LAC/GSW control destiny for top-6 West seed): on.nba.com/3KncMoy pic.twitter.com/ZpyT1OnI6T – 11:13 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
82 of 82 🥹
🏀 #RipCity vs. @warriors
🏟️ @ModaCenter
⌚️ 12:30 PM PDT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @ripcityradio620 pic.twitter.com/8j62raoy4S – 10:48 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a potential playoff preview, Klay Thompson tallied a game-high 29 points as the Warriors cruised to an important road win over the shorthanded Kings, 119-97. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
