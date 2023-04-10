Austin Reaves on free agency: Hopefully I can be a Laker for my whole career

Shams Charania: Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium: “I want to be a Laker, so hopefully we can get this done and I can stay there for hopefully my whole career.” On upcoming free agency, a special 2021 training camp moment, surprising his opponents, much more:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium: “I want to be a Laker, so hopefully we can get this done and I can stay there for hopefully my whole career.” On upcoming free agency, a special 2021 training camp moment, surprising his opponents, much more: pic.twitter.com/sa83nlnatT – 12:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
DLo on Austin Reaves: “W/ Austin, it’s so fun to play w/ because he’s so crafty, & getting an opportunity to watch him dominate the game from the way he does it is pretty impressive, & then when we’re out there together, we’re trying to get in where we fit in a lot of the times.” – 8:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I asked Austin Reaves who came up with the idea of making goat noises whenever Bron speaks: “It was either me or Wenyen. I’ll take responsibility, though.” – 6:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 65, Jazz 56
LeBron James has 17 points. Anthony Davis had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Balanced scoring for LA: Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each have 8 points. They’ve made 9 of 22 3-pointers (40.9%). – 4:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA All-Breakout Teams: Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Lakers’ Austin Reaves among players making huge leaps
By: @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 11:47 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Suns 107
LA maintains possession of the No. 7 seed and improves to 42-39. D’Angelo Russell had 24 points. Anthony Davis had 14 points + 21 rebounds. Austin Reaves has 22 points and 5 assists. LeBron had 16 pts, 6 rebs + 6 asts.
Up next: vs. UTAH on Sunday. – 12:43 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Suns 89
The Lakers have finally started to distance themselves from the Suns. Austin Reaves has 19 points and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 14 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 9 points on 3-for-11 shooting. – 12:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has been terrific once again, up to 19 points on 9 of 12 FG’s with 4 assists in 22 minutes.
His latest bucket put LAL up 4, which is actually their biggest lead tonight, at 89-85 with 1:53 in the 3rd. – 12:07 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Suns 62, Lakers 61
D’Angelo Russell leads the Lakers with 15 points. Malik Beasley has 14 (3-for-5 on 3s). Austin Reaves has 11 points and 4 assists. LeBron and AD have a combined 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting. Phoenix is still controlling the possession battle. – 11:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Suns 34, Lakers 30
D’Angelo Russell leads LA with 10 points. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves each have 4 points. Phoenix, playing without KD, Booker, CP3 and Ayton, is putting up an impressive fight. They’re dominating the possession battle. – 11:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Phoenix:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on Austin Reaves: “He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached.” – 9:16 PM
“Just a super competitor,” James said of Hachimura. “He wants to be great. He wants to be held accountable. He’s always asking me what he can do better to help this team, how he can be better to help this team. Cause he wants to. “I feel like we complement each other very well, along with AR [Austin Reaves] … Rui, the more minutes, when he knows he’s going to play, when he gets that routine of consistency, he shows what he’s capable of doing.” -via Los Angeles Times / April 10, 2023
23. “The Lakers are going to have a hard time trading picks because of the two they currently owe to other teams (2024 or 2025 to the Pelicans and 2027 to the Jazz),” Quinn wrote. “Austin Reaves has grown into an important young player, but he’s not good enough to be the centerpiece of a Doncic trade. The Lakers, like the Clippers, could boost their package by flipping their current sidekick, but Anthony Davis is so injury-prone that he likely isn’t getting enough back to entice Dallas. Even if he did, Doncic probably won’t want to hitch his wagon to LeBron James going into his age-40 season.” -via Heavy.com / April 10, 2023
James, whose game-high 36 points was his 25th game this season of scoring 30 or more, summed it up neatly. “We put ourselves in a position where we can move on,” he said. “That’s all we asked for, to put ourselves in a position to move on.” It won’t be easy: if the Lakers win at home on Tuesday, they’ll be the West’s No. 7 seed and will face Memphis. If they lose on Tuesday, they’ll have to get past the winner of the Oklahoma City-New Orleans game to earn the No. 8 seed on Friday. So you’re saying there’s a chance? “Since the trade deadline, I think we’ve played some of the best basketball in the league,” guard Austin Reaves said. “We’ve actually not been that healthy. We’ve had Bron out at points, had AD out at points and [Russell]. So if we’re whole and healthy, we like our opportunity.” -via Los Angeles Times / April 10, 2023