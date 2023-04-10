DeMarcus Cousins on Nikola Jokic: 'He hasn't won anything'

NBA Central: Demarcus Cousins says he’s not comfortable with Nikola Jokic winning three MVPs in a row because that would put him in the G.O.A.T conversation “He hasn’t won anything.” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/KzE5WMPBKW
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Great show lined up today!
Ranking the best/worst individual matchups for:
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Jamal Murray
✅ MPJ
✅ KCP and AG
✅ The bench
youtube.com/live/zxOTccDuL… – 4:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My full ballot (if I had one) would be as follows:
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Nikola Jokic
3. Joel Embiid
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic MVP case:
— 25/12/10
— Top 3 in REB and AST
— 1st in triple-doubles
— 1st in +/-
— 1st in post up points
— 1st seed in the West
More APG and a higher FG% than his MVP seasons. pic.twitter.com/GKsz0EPllY – 11:53 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There is a fascinating wrinkle when it comes to All-NBA ballot: Jayson Tatum is guard-eligible and Jokic is forward-eligible, which could impact #Cavs Donovan Mitchell getting a first-team nod (aside from the obvious Luka Doncic & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander standing in his way) – 12:09 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No predictions from me, but I feel good about the Nuggets.
Everybody and their mother is asking for the Nuggets to show up this year. I have no reason to believe they won’t.
Joker hours. – 11:47 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Denver needs to go to an #NBA final for this season to be successful. Getting to a conference final is not enough after getting there and falling short in 2020. And it’s time for Jokic to start to establish a meaningful playoff legacy. – 9:01 PM
