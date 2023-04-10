East GM: Luka Doncic 'not bolting for the door, not yet at least'

Doncic, according to sources, has not been very active in the Mavericks’ decision-making process—and has no desire to change that. But around the league, teams are watching for the moment when Doncic gets fed up with the Mavs. “It is more just wishing than reality,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But there is definitely a thought process of this happening eventually, and it being a matter of when and not if. But the truth is, we were saying that about Giannis, too, and that certainly changed. Bradley Beal, guys like that—there is no reason to think that Luka is bolting for the door. Not yet, at least.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
All NBA Teams 2022-23
1st
C Embiid
F Giannis
F Tatum
G Fox
G Steph
2nd
C Jokic
F LeBron
F Butler
G Mitchell
G Luka
3rd
C Sabonis
F Brown
F Randle
G SGA
G Ja
Toughest omissions: G- Lillard, Brunson, Jrue, Harden & Ant Man F- KD (47 games played), AD, Kawhi, JJJ & Lauri C- Bam – 8:51 AM
Luka Doncic says he is happy in Dallas: “There’s nothing to worry” sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 8:11 AM
ICYMI: Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to not fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 8:01 AM
Luka Doncic on his future with the Dallas Mavericks: “I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry about.” pic.twitter.com/vBt7h3YPBO – 7:11 AM
Luka Doncic on the controversial end to the season and his future in Dallas
“Something’s got to change”
#NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Luka sets the record straight on him and the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/Y1sad5GE8R – 1:04 AM
There is a fascinating wrinkle when it comes to All-NBA ballot: Jayson Tatum is guard-eligible and Jokic is forward-eligible, which could impact #Cavs Donovan Mitchell getting a first-team nod (aside from the obvious Luka Doncic & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander standing in his way) – 12:09 AM
So @luka7doncic is going to ask for a trade from the @dallasmavs? Well, no. Hold those horses, several execs tell @HeavyOnSports. Luka is no Ben Simmons.
“There is just no way,” one GM said.
More on the situation …
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 11:33 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on future in Dallas: ‘I’m happy here,’ but ‘something’s got to change’
cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 11:09 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic wants change after losing season, Jason Kidd asks for patience dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:00 PM
From @KSherringtonDMN:
Luka Doncic, Mavericks’ losing season was unimaginable. Now what? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:39 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic wants change after losing season, Jason Kidd asks for patience dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:22 PM
ESPN story on Mavs’ media exit interviews, during which Luka Doncic said he’s “happy here” and Kyrie Irving didn’t participate: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 PM
“I didn’t like that decision. That’s it.”
Luka Doncic on Mavs stars sitting in the team’s final games 😬
(via @GrantAfseth)
pic.twitter.com/9S5F3cIAFy – 8:19 PM
Kyrie Irving declined to do an exit interview with the Dallas media. Other Mavs, including Luka Doncic, did exit interviews today. – 6:17 PM
Doncic stressed that “I’m happy here,” clearly annoyed about speculation to the contrary and concerns about his longterm future in Dallas. – 6:17 PM
Luka said he didn’t like the decision to sit guys the last two games. But he was consulted about it and came to an understanding. – 6:15 PM
Luka Doncic on the Mavs’ decision to pull the plug Friday night: “I didn’t like it. That’s it.” – 5:58 PM
Luka Doncic: “I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry [about].” – 5:54 PM
Luka Doncic says “I didn’t like” the decision to sit players out, but he says he’s no longer thinking about that.
“We came to an agreement.” pic.twitter.com/LU9m9FmSwH – 5:54 PM
Kidd says he’ll probably go see Doncic in Slovenia sometime this summer, but for now he just wants Doncic to exhale and get ready to reboot for next season. – 5:50 PM
LeBron places the crown on his own head after the Lakers build a double-digit lead over the Luka Samanic-led Jazz to qualify for the play-in tournament! – 5:42 PM
Luka Garza getting loose behind the Wolves bench. Think we’re gonna see him here with the Wolves’ top 3 centers in foul trouble (KAT), hurt (Naz), done playing basketball today (Gobert). – 5:14 PM
KAT picks up his 4th and has to go to the bench.
With Gobert also, um, out, Wolves going with Kyle Anderson as the backup 5. He’s guarding Valanciunas.
Luka Garza is in uniform on the bench, so is Nate Knight. – 5:06 PM
Right on last day Luka Samanic submits a strong contender for worst alleyoop attempt of the season. – 4:17 PM
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
Most PPG as a starter this season (minimum 4 games):
39.0 — Cam Thomas
33.1 — Joel Embiid
32.4 — Luka Doncic
Elite. pic.twitter.com/UjlI22TxzQ – 3:21 PM
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 12:00 PM
April 9 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.4
2. Nikola Jokić: 15.9
3. Luka Dončić: 15.3
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.4
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.1
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.8
7. Damian Lillard: 13.8
8. Anthony Davis: 13.4
9. Stephen Curry: 12.6
10. LeBron James: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/MyvTR6ZdIS – 11:45 AM
Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to choose not to fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 9:00 AM
Mavs worried Luka Doncic could request a trade in the summer of 2024? sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 8:02 AM
There is the reality, too, that Doncic has a contract that will pay him $215 million over five years, and gives him very little leverage in seeking a trade from Dallas. “The Mavericks are not going there, and everyone knows it,” a Western Conference executive told Heavy. “There is just no way. The only way he can force a trade is to sit out like Ben Simmons did and anyone who knows anything about Luka knows he is not going to do that. There’s just no way. -via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com / April 10, 2023
“Anyone saying they’re going to trade him isn’t looking at the facts, or it is wishful thinking. Why trade him? You have him signed through 2027. This is not an issue until 2025 or 2026. That’s just the reality, the way the CBA is set up. He has not been in town long enough to start asking out.” But no doubt, the clock is ticking in Dallas. -via Heavy.com / April 10, 2023
Dallas’ short-term future with Doncic is secure, but the long-term future starts now. “(The Mavericks) have a few more years and they gotta get their s*** together,” the exec said. “That’s the bottom line.” -via Heavy.com / April 10, 2023
