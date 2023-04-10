George Hill interested in having a Udonis Haslem-like role in Indiana

Tony East: “I would love the opportunity,” George Hill says of the chance to possibly come back to the Pacers next year. Has mentioned a Udonis Haslem-like role multiple times.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 123-110 victory Magic: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h……
1. Everyone plays, with moments from Robinson, Oladipo, Cain.
2. Day belongs to Haslem.
3. On day memories are created.
4. Rotation players kept to minimum; Butler sits.
5. Kaseya Center time. – 8:57 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Something old (Haslem) and something new (Kaseya) as the Heat close regular season with win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:55 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from a memorable Heat regular-season finale that was meaningless in terms of standings but was full of meaning for Udonis Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:54 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Udonis Haslem scores 24 in final game, steps away after two decades, changing Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/10/udo… – 8:01 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) 24 points, 9-17 FG, 3-7 3FG, 3-3 FT
Oldest player ever to score 24.
His 24 points are more than the total for each of his last 6 seasons. (You know I’m playin, OG.)
Congratulations to one of the most respected ever. Salute. pic.twitter.com/NxhuZVKh9i – 1:18 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Michael Jordan’s last game: 15 points
Udonis Haslem’s last game: 24 points – 11:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Haslem ceremony: apnews.com/article/udonis…
Haslem lifts Heat to win: apnews.com/article/magic-…
Playoff/play-in field set: apnews.com/article/nba-pl…
NBA stat champions: apnews.com/article/nba-st… pic.twitter.com/MVvgMsgDNS – 9:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Oldest players to have a 24-point game:
— Udonis Haslem, 42 years, 304 days
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 41 years, 3 days
— Vince Carter, 40 years, 335 days – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from a memorable Heat regular-season finale that was meaningless in terms of standings but was full of meaning for Udonis Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Haslem: “I probably couldn’t have envisioned it going any better.” – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams congratulated Udonis Haslem, who played his final regular season home game Sunday for Miami Heat. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6ECWvzdW2S – 7:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 123-110 victory Magic: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Everyone plays, with moments from Robinson, Oladipo, Cain.
2. The day belong to Haslem.
3. On day memories are created.
4. Rotation players kept to minimum; Butler sits.
5. Kaseya Center time. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Winderman’s view: Something old (Haslem) and something new (Kaseya) as Heat close regular season with win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s time for passing the torch. From Udonis Haslem to Bam Adebayo.
Back in May, 2021 I asked Haslem if Bam can be the next face of the Miami Heat.
“Most definetely, no doubt. He’s not as handsome as me but you could put his face somewhere around here”.
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/y3DT5ok5h1 – 7:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“Couldn’t have envisioned it going any better.”
Inside Udonis Haslem’s final regular season game, surprise 3-point explosion, and a day when he finally put himself first.
allucanheat.com/2023/04/09/mia… – 6:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams’ postgame press conference was over but he wanted to make sure to congratulate Udonis Haslem. He said if he’s ever going to pat someone on the back from another team, it’s just a few and UD is one of them. Remembers his transformation into the player he became. – 6:24 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW POD: Inside Udonis Haslem’s final regular season game, and a look ahead to the Heat’s play-in matchup against the Hawks.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 6:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from a memorable Heat regular-season finale that was meaningless in terms of the standings but was full of meaning for Udonis Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Haslem: “I probably couldn’t have envisioned it going any better.” – 5:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Udonis Haslem after his final regular season game about the 1v1 battles upstairs
More importantly on a night he dropped 24 in a heavy amount of 1-on-1 situations
His thoughts: pic.twitter.com/7YGU55WSRJ – 5:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Four observations from the Pacers’ season finale, a win that puts them in a tie with the Wizards for the seventh-worse record in the NBA. On a strong defensive close, George Hill, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Nwora: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Elias:
Last time Haslem had 20+ points in a game was 11/11/2010 vs. Boston Celtics (21).
Last time Haslem tied or led Heat in scoring was 3/28/2014 at Detroit Pistons (17, tied).
Last time Haslem led Heat in scoring was 11/14/2009 vs. New Jersey Nets (28). – 4:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Golf “just pisses me off,” Udonis Haslem says.
He’s one of us. – 4:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem said he was going over scenarios for this game all night last night:
“Thought about how Kobe went out, think he had 60. I was like hell nah, can’t do that.”
“Thought about D-Wade having the triple double. I was like hell nah, can’t do that.” – 4:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem on the final regular-season game of his NBA career: “I probably couldn’t have envisioned it any better.” – 4:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem:
“Man of the hour.”
Kicks Bam off the podium because he had all year pic.twitter.com/RN9csE9kJb – 4:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on the play that stood out most from Udonis Haslem today:
“He missed his rotation on one of the defensive plays. He gave up an offensive rebound. Yeah the alley was cool.” – 4:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo jokes that they’ve been developing Udonis Haslem as a stretch 4 and they revealed that tonight. pic.twitter.com/0pyDM4jBka – 3:52 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Only one South Florida athlete had a final regular season game that was as satisfying as the one Udonis Haslem just had:
Dwyane Wade.
And they each were there for the other.
Perfect. – 3:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I asked Precious Achiuwa about 42-year-old Udonis Haslem, who he played with during his rookie season in Miami: “That’s my guy. I’m going to hit him up after the game… Amazing basketball player but way better person than he is a basketball player.” – 3:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Today was about Udonis Haslem and he delivered. Takeaways and details from the Heat’s regular-season finale miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat hail Haslem in 123-110 win over Magic, with play-in showdown next against Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He’s overall an amazing person.” – Precious Achiuwa on Udonis Haslem. – 3:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Udonis Haslem 3-pointers:
3 — Today
3 — Last 6 seasons combined
Made more 3s today than he ever has in an entire season. pic.twitter.com/4ECp6yAld1 – 3:33 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Hugs for Udonis Haslem after he scores 24 in his final game… a Heat win. @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/MMwqhbOQhv – 3:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Something old (Haslem) and something new (Kaseya) as Heat close regular season with win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Udonis Haslem:
Today — Rest of season —
24 PTS 3 PTS
9 FG 1 FG
3 3P 0 3P
His most points in a game in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/I90AmrjcrP – 3:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Haslem with 24 in 25 minutes as Heat finishes regular season 44-38 – 3:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
George Hill, blowing up the damn tank. You can’t let these 30-plus year old guards play if you want to lose. – 3:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
ANOTHER THREE FOR THE OG 🪣
In his final regular season game, Haslem has made two 3-pointers in a game for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/pmRac43uSM – 3:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Magic 85, Heat 84. Udonis Haslem with a team-high 16 points. – 2:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Magic 85, Heat 84 going into fourth. Haslem leads Heat with 16 points. – 2:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
George Hill back out there with a banged up shoulder. Being a veteran – 2:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem has made eight threes in his NBA career. Two have come today. – 2:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
George Hill (right shoulder) is available to return, the team says. He’s currently applying a heat pack to it while on the bench.
He suffered a hard fall late in the first half. – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem starts second half, alongside Yurtseven, Highsmith, Oladipo and Duncan Robinson. – 2:32 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Udonis Haslem laces up the @WayOfWade All City 8 for his final NBA game.
@ThisIsUD 🤝 @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/TnAU6fzpMT – 2:25 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Markelle Fultz played 7 first-half minutes and MCW had 5. The Magic have mostly just had Kevon Harris bring the ball up. Haslem has taken 12 FGAs in 13 mins and leads all scorers with 13 pts. There have been multiple clock stoppages.
This has certainly been A Game You May Watch. – 2:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers trailed most of the time but have a 73-71 halftime lead being led by Mathurin’s 19pts. Some concern for George Hill, who landed on his right shoulder hard and has been holding it on the bench.
Knicks scored 50 of 71pts in the paint. – 2:17 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Udonis Haslem in his best statistical year (2007-08), averaged 12.0 ppg. He had 13 after 1Q today at age 42. – 2:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 52, Magic 50. Udonis Haslem with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting on threes. – 2:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 52, Magic 50 at half. Haslem’s 13 from first quarter still leading all scorers. – 2:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Here’s a stat: Udonis Haslem has now played — actually been in games — against 1,324 different NBA players.
That’s more than 25% of the entire NBA lineup of players. – 2:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“People talk about Hall of Fame careers but they don’t talk about role player careers and what they mean for the team and for the franchise.” 🗣
D-Wade with nothing but praise for Haslem ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fvYdjwDAwH – 2:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That first-quarter dunk was Udonis Haslem’s first alley-oop dunk since this one on Nov. 14, 2014. pic.twitter.com/cNWNq2CvqF – 2:07 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
UD… OFF THE LOB?! 😱🔥
Haslem dropped 13 in the first quarter — his most points in a game since 2015.
pic.twitter.com/nxbihrYwoj – 2:03 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
George Hill is in good enough shape to play five more years. Don’t know if that makes any sense for anybody, but condition is not an issue for him at all. – 2:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
A rocking chair, then a rocking start: Udonis Haslem says good-bye, and puts on a show in the process.
apnews.com/article/udonis… – 1:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Most shots in a quarter by a Heat player this season …
16 — Victor Oladipo, 4Q, April 7
11 — Bam Adebayo, 4Q, Jan. 14
11 — Udonis Haslem, 1Q, April 9
(The 16 shots by Oladipo on Friday was the most by a Heat player in a quarter since at least 1996.) – 1:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Udonis Haslem had a game-high 13 points in the first quarter while being older (42) than the Magic’s backcourt of Jalen Suggs & Caleb Houstan combined (21 & 20). – 1:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Udonis Haslem scored 13 points in the first quarter against the Magic.
It’s the most points he’s scored in a game since 2015 😳 pic.twitter.com/hKiQNBcjcV – 1:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
This 13 point first quarter testament to the immaculate condition that Haslem has worked to maintain. He said a few years ago that he worked to develop 3 point shooting in case Spo ever used him in lineup that required him stretching floor. Hit a 3 earlier today – 1:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Udonis Haslem in the 1st quarter:
13 PTS (season-high)
6-11 FG
Already his most points in a game since 2015. pic.twitter.com/qaggeZCe3h – 1:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 24, Heat 23.
Franz Wagner: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
Kevon Harris: 6 points
Udonis Haslem: 13 points, 2 rebounds and an alley-oop we’ll never forget. – 1:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem in 8 1/2 first-quarter minutes:
– 13 points
– 6 of 11 shooting (1 of 3 on 3s)
– Two rebounds
– Two fouls
– All of the cheers
I haven’t looked at the scoreboard the whole game. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Magic 24, Heat 23. Udonis Haslem with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. – 1:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem fully extended to finish the fastbreak alley-oop from Duncan Robinson! This is officially my favorite Heat game of the season. – 1:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem just threw down an alley-oop pass from Duncan Robinson. Haslem up to 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first quarter. – 1:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Haslem on an alley-oop. Game is stopped. Building is closed . . . and everything being shipped to Springfield. – 1:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade, sitting courtside at Kaseya Center, has changed into a Udonis Haslem Heat jersey. – 1:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
George Hill banks in a 3 from half-court like he was throwing a nerf football after practice. So smooth.
Both teams shot 67%.Knicks up 45-41. – 1:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Before today, the last time Udonis Haslem had an 11-point quarter in this building was 2010. – 1:43 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Bam Adebayo got Udonis Haslem a heartwarming gift ahead of his final regular-season game 🤣
pic.twitter.com/tgLpvdT0P4 – 1:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The last time Udonis Haslem scored double-digit points in a game was when he totaled 12 points on April 10, 2019 in the final game of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career in Brooklyn.
Haslem has 11 points in six minutes today. – 1:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The 11 points so far ties for the 13th-highest-scoring quarter of Udonis Haslem’s career. – 1:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Now a sweeping mid-range jumper. Haslem is letting it all out. It’s his Kobe game. – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This is why Udonis Haslem deserves to be in the Heat’s playoff rotation. My column: – 1:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem up to nine points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 shooting on threes. – 1:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem going for the number on his back
He dropping 40 with the way this jumper looking – 1:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Adebayo heads to the bench. The Adebayo-Haslem pairing was a plus-5 in five minutes together. – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Haslem 3 for 6 for seven points in his first five minutes, with two rebounds. Guess he’s coming back. – 1:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem becomes the second-oldest player to make a 3, and the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA game. – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That was the seventh made three of Udonis Haslem’s NBA career. – 1:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem is letting it fly. He’s taken three 3-pointers in his first four minutes. It’s the second-most 3-pointers he’s ever attempted in a single game. – 1:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
(all you’ve missed if you haven’t found the game anywhere is Udonis Haslem putting up three threes, making one. The game has the intensity of a Summer League consolation game.) – 1:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem-Bam Adebayo playoff front-court
Stretch big has been there the whole time – 1:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem rolls to the basket and scores his first points of the game with a layup on a pass from Tyler Herro. – 1:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem checks in to his final regular season game. pic.twitter.com/YosGvO9rUb – 1:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem entering with 9:05 left in the first quarter. He’ll get to play alongside Bam Adebayo. – 1:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Udonis Haslem is gifted a rocking chair in his final regular season game. pic.twitter.com/u3icZDMoM1 – 1:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo surprised Udonis Haslem with a rocking chair for the final regular season game of his 20 year career. pic.twitter.com/ylq8vyMX4W – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem addressing the home crowd before the final game of his regular-season career: “You guys always had my back and showed me love. For me, that’s priceless and that’s beautiful.” – 1:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo just presented Udonis Haslem with a retirement rocking chair at mid-court pic.twitter.com/vuB1a9EOau – 1:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem addressing crowd prior to the final regular-season game of his 20-season career, “You allowed me to be me. You accepted me for being me.” – 1:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo with his arm around Udonis Haslem as they watch the Heat’s video tribute to Haslem on the arena’s video screen. – 1:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade is here for Udonis Haslem’s day. Wade is standing by the Heat’s bench watching pregame warmups. – 12:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra, on Udonis Haslem, shortly before Haslem’s final regular-season game with the Heat: pic.twitter.com/8WtfhIzZZV – 12:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best career season? Erik Spoelstra says Heat’s Jimmy Butler deserves All-NBA “without a doubt.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra discusses emotion of Udonis Haslem finale. – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo. So Butler only regular starter not in. Expect Haslem early. Butler inactive. – 12:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem on the board on PrizePicks
Does he score 5 points?
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com
Udonis Haslem on the board on PrizePicks
Does he score 5 points?
Use code “five”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Udonis Haslem will come off bench today
That means he will get a loud and necessary ovation upon entering in the first quarter – 12:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Udonis Haslem will not start today, the plan is for him to enter to an ovation during the first quarter. – 11:50 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem will not start today. The expectation is he’ll enter the game early in the first quarter. – 11:50 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Udonis Haslem will not start today. Instead, he will enter early in the first quarter. – 11:49 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra admits he’s thought about a future without Udonis Haslem on the roster:
“I’m gonna miss his spirit.”
“I’m gonna miss his voice.”
“I’m gonna miss his intentions.”
“He has incredible, pure team intentions every single day. He doesn’t have bad days.” pic.twitter.com/XMyrRrvyWM – 11:35 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra wearing an “OG 40” shirt to Udonis Haslem’s final regular season home game. pic.twitter.com/KuDRZtQUxO – 11:26 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem:
“He doesn’t have a bad day. He may express himself with anger at times with his teammates or me,” as he laughs
“But his intentions are pure and he doesn’t have a bad day.” – 11:25 AM
Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on rotation players playing today so they can play alongside in Udonis Haslem’s final regular-season game, “That is a part of it. And also, guys wanted to play and not have all the days off.” Says limited minutes for rotation players today vs. visiting Magic. – 11:22 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Heat’s rotation guys will play “limited minutes” today. Adds that most of the regulars are playing to be part of Udonis Haslem’s day and also to get some run to stay sharp ahead of Tuesday’s play-in game. – 11:22 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My guess for starting lineup
Vincent
Herro
Strus
Haslem
Bam
Just for the vibes, maybe Haslem jumps in for Jimmy lol – 11:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
One last time before his final regular-season game: From undrafted to Heat icon, Udonis Haslem “couldn’t have scripted it any better.” Exploring one of the most unique playing careers in NBA history and what could be ahead for Haslem miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:01 AM
Dustin Dopirak: George Hill asked by @PacersJJ at what point he started to think about being a mentor as a player. Said the bubble year really made him think about that and how there are a lot of things bigger than basketball. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / April 10, 2023
Law Murray: Paul George’s top 5 role players that he played with (via @PodcastPShow) PG George Hill (IND) SG Lance Stephenson (IND) SF Nicolas Batum (LAC) PF Marcus Morris Sr. (LAC) C Steven Adams (OKC) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 3, 2023
Tony East: Pritchard says that he and Rick Carlisle had a conversation with George Hill’s representation about if he would stay with the Pacers as a vet or be waived and go to a contender. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 10, 2023
Udonis Haslem: I appreciate y’all more than y’all know. Thank you for this send off #HeatNation. We got more work to do…#OG ⚓️ -via Twitter @ThisIsUD / April 9, 2023
Udonis Haslem: 24 Pts, 53% from the field, 3 threes. Not bad for a 42 year old huh? Thankful for 20 yrs, my family, friends, teammates, & fans along this amazing journey. From undrafted to all time leading rebounder.. it’s just work!! Can’t put into words all the emotions I’ve been feeling… pic.twitter.com/lai3FWqi6P -via Twitter @ThisIsUD / April 9, 2023
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem: “Stretch 4. We’ve been developing him as that stretch 4 for a while, and we wanted to unveil that for the fans.” LOL -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / April 9, 2023