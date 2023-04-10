Grant Williams on Draymond Green: I don't think he fully understood the actual CBA breakdown

Draymond Green recently spoke out on that saying that the CBA would hurt teams willing to spend. What is your response to that? Grant Williams: Yeah, I don’t think that he fully understood the actual breakdown, and I think as the details start to come out more and more he’ll have a better understanding. He read it off of statements that weren’t fully put out yet and still even the full CBA hasn’t been released yet. So I think as time goes on, he’ll realize that the statement that he made may not have been factual. He’ll have a better understanding and a better feeling about the CBA that’s coming out.
Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Yip @samyip__
Fun chat with @Grant2Will about the Celtics Finals redemption, the hate he gets, and a reply to Draymond Green’s critic about the CBA for @hoopshype 👀
hoopshype.com/lists/grant-wi… – 6:12 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Salute to Grant Williams, the 2023 winner of the Jeff Twiss award. Presented by the Boston chapter of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, the award is given to the Celtic who goes above and beyond his regular media responsibilities with exemplary professionalism and kindness. pic.twitter.com/9DURoCLONb – 5:20 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Everyone go vote The DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW for the best sports podcast on the Webby Awards! Not now, but RIGHT NOW!!! LET’S GOOO!
vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/… – 3:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green was ready for this response to Rudy Gobert after Gobert punched his teammate in the Timberwolves’ season finale. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/10/dra… – 2:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes is a two-part, pre-playoff convo with @Money23Green! Part 1 covers:
🏀 What Draymond calls the Warriors’ toughest title defense
🏀 Deep dive on playing defense
🏀 Secrets to the key comeback W over New Orleans
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:37 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green joins #thisleague UNCUT w/ @TheSteinLine & I in Part 1 of 2 EPs. Didn’t hold back. Recent game vs. Pels where he verbally went off on them & challenged his team, he took us inside those huddles & why he called it the most important victory: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:32 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That travel starts to add up.”
Asked Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry about starting the playoffs in Sacramento compared to further places in the past. They’re happy to see a bus, or maybe a boat in Klay’s case nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
– No King scored more than 26 but 5 scored in double figures. 3 scored 20+.
– Sabonis dominated with 26 pts, 22 rebs & 8 asts
– Fox 22 pts, 8 asts & 3 stls
– Keegan Murray: 21 pts on 5/9 3pt shooting.
– Steph & Wiggins combined for 53 pts.
– Poole 18. Klay 17. Dray 6pts, 11 asts. – 9:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When the Sacramento Kings & Golden State Warriors played FOR REAL inside the Golden 1 Center this season, the Kings won 122-115. Some notes from that game:
– The Kings came back from 15 down after a 39-26 Warriors 1st quarter.
– Steph, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond & Poole all played. – 9:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Q&A with Ben Sullivan, who Grant Williams told me should be an NBA head coach. Mazzulla praised Sullivan and #Celtics’ assistants for rallying around him…
As for Ben’s future, he’s “100% committed” despite Udoka’s departure bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/07/nba… – 4:02 PM
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Q&A with Ben Sullivan, who Grant Williams told me should be an NBA head coach. Mazzulla praised Sullivan and #Celtics’ assistants for rallying around him…
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Grant Williams rolled his right ankle . He’s favoring it but staying in the game – 8:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams went flying on a pass fake and tweaked his ankle a bit when he hit the floor. Couldn’t run back on offense on that last possession and is shaking it off and staying out there. – 8:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When Grant Williams gets off the ball just as he’s hitting the paint, he turns into an effective playmaker. But he too often makes the extra dribble to get deeper into the paint and that’s where he tends to lose the ball or get a bad shot. Trying to do a little too much there. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What a beautiful pass from Tatum to Hauser, who’s playing heavy early minutes. Pritchard is back for only the 2nd time since early March. Blake Griffin manning backup 5. No Grant Williams so far in the 1Q. – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
Jorge Sierra: Active players in the Top 50 Stephen Curry. Donte DiVincenzo. Danny Green. Draymond Green. James Harden. Serge Ibaka. Kawhi Leonard. Georges Niang. Klay Thompson. Out of the Top 50 now: LEBRON 😮 -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 10, 2023
Draymond Green: ‘I catch a lot of flack for the way I ride for LeBron. And you know people will say like, “oh man, you said this about LeBron. That’s disrespectful to Steph”. And it’s like actually the love that I got for Steph and how I ride for Steph, Steph knows how I ride for Steph. Me giving credit to LeBron or supporting LeBron or f*cking being happy for LeBron… That doesn’t dim Steph’s light. I tell people like “that’s your losing ass mentality that you think if I go say something about LeBron James that’s positive, that is dimming Steph’s light”. I don’t dim Steph’s light at all. Just like if I go say something about Steph, that’s not dimming LeBron’s light. But that’s the mindset they want us to have. I always like compared it to slavery, where they tried to turn us against each other, you know, where it’s like “no, it has to be one or the other.’ -via Apple Podcasts / April 7, 2023
With you becoming a restricted free agency, and testing the market, have you really thought of that? Grant Williams: Nah, you got to focus on today, brother. You can’t focus on tomorrow, can only focus on what’s in front of you. For me, it’s always been about playing to the best ability that I can, and winning as many titles as I can while I’m here. So after that, whatever happens this free agency cycle, that’ll be determined this summer after hopefully, we got the ring in my hand. So that’s the main priority. No. 1 is focused on getting this ring first. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023
Grant Williams: We’re fortunate to have a phenomenal staff that’s been with us for the past two seasons. Ime, as I love him, he’s a great guy, he’s a great coach, but Joe is prepared to step up as he’s shown throughout the entire season. He’s gonna lead us and do a phenomenal job just as Ime did when he was here. We’re super excited to see this because we have a group of guys who now have that experience, but we have a coach who was with us last year during that as well, as an assistant. So he’s familiar with what we failed at and where we could have success and he’s going to continue to challenge us to be the best team in the league and to be the one that wins the championship, the one that holds the trophy at the end of the day. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023
Outside yourself, who’s the best Catan player in the NBA? Grant Williams: There’s a couple of guys that may claim that throne. I remember RJ Hampton claiming that he was good at Catan and said whenever I came to Orlando that we should play. But let’s just say I definitely crown myself king and whoever after that can be a jester. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023