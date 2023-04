Grant Williams on upcoming free agency: The main priority is getting the championship ring in my hand

With you becoming a restricted free agency, and testing the market, have you really thought of that? Grant Williams: Nah, you got to focus on today, brother. You can’t focus on tomorrow, can only focus on what’s in front of you. For me, it’s always been about playing to the best ability that I can, and winning as many titles as I can while I’m here. So after that, whatever happens this free agency cycle, that’ll be determined this summer after hopefully, we got the ring in my hand. So that’s the main priority. No. 1 is focused on getting this ring first Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype