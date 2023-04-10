Grant Williams on upcoming free agency: The main priority is getting the championship ring in my hand

With you becoming a restricted free agency, and testing the market, have you really thought of that? Grant Williams: Nah, you got to focus on today, brother. You can’t focus on tomorrow, can only focus on what’s in front of you. For me, it’s always been about playing to the best ability that I can, and winning as many titles as I can while I’m here. So after that, whatever happens this free agency cycle, that’ll be determined this summer after hopefully, we got the ring in my hand. So that’s the main priority. No. 1 is focused on getting this ring first.
Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype
Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jay King @ByJayKing
Salute to Grant Williams, the 2023 winner of the Jeff Twiss award. Presented by the Boston chapter of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, the award is given to the Celtic who goes above and beyond his regular media responsibilities with exemplary professionalism and kindness. pic.twitter.com/9DURoCLONb – 5:20 PM
Salute to Grant Williams, the 2023 winner of the Jeff Twiss award. Presented by the Boston chapter of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, the award is given to the Celtic who goes above and beyond his regular media responsibilities with exemplary professionalism and kindness. pic.twitter.com/9DURoCLONb – 5:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Q&A with Ben Sullivan, who Grant Williams told me should be an NBA head coach. Mazzulla praised Sullivan and #Celtics’ assistants for rallying around him…
As for Ben’s future, he’s “100% committed” despite Udoka’s departure bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/07/nba… – 4:02 PM
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Q&A with Ben Sullivan, who Grant Williams told me should be an NBA head coach. Mazzulla praised Sullivan and #Celtics’ assistants for rallying around him…
As for Ben’s future, he’s “100% committed” despite Udoka’s departure bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/07/nba… – 4:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Grant Williams rolled his right ankle . He’s favoring it but staying in the game – 8:09 PM
Looks like Grant Williams rolled his right ankle . He’s favoring it but staying in the game – 8:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams went flying on a pass fake and tweaked his ankle a bit when he hit the floor. Couldn’t run back on offense on that last possession and is shaking it off and staying out there. – 8:09 PM
Grant Williams went flying on a pass fake and tweaked his ankle a bit when he hit the floor. Couldn’t run back on offense on that last possession and is shaking it off and staying out there. – 8:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When Grant Williams gets off the ball just as he’s hitting the paint, he turns into an effective playmaker. But he too often makes the extra dribble to get deeper into the paint and that’s where he tends to lose the ball or get a bad shot. Trying to do a little too much there. – 8:02 PM
When Grant Williams gets off the ball just as he’s hitting the paint, he turns into an effective playmaker. But he too often makes the extra dribble to get deeper into the paint and that’s where he tends to lose the ball or get a bad shot. Trying to do a little too much there. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What a beautiful pass from Tatum to Hauser, who’s playing heavy early minutes. Pritchard is back for only the 2nd time since early March. Blake Griffin manning backup 5. No Grant Williams so far in the 1Q. – 7:58 PM
What a beautiful pass from Tatum to Hauser, who’s playing heavy early minutes. Pritchard is back for only the 2nd time since early March. Blake Griffin manning backup 5. No Grant Williams so far in the 1Q. – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
Grant Williams: We’re fortunate to have a phenomenal staff that’s been with us for the past two seasons. Ime, as I love him, he’s a great guy, he’s a great coach, but Joe is prepared to step up as he’s shown throughout the entire season. He’s gonna lead us and do a phenomenal job just as Ime did when he was here. We’re super excited to see this because we have a group of guys who now have that experience, but we have a coach who was with us last year during that as well, as an assistant. So he’s familiar with what we failed at and where we could have success and he’s going to continue to challenge us to be the best team in the league and to be the one that wins the championship, the one that holds the trophy at the end of the day. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023
Draymond Green recently spoke out on that saying that the CBA would hurt teams willing to spend. What is your response to that? Grant Williams: Yeah, I don’t think that he fully understood the actual breakdown, and I think as the details start to come out more and more he’ll have a better understanding. He read it off of statements that weren’t fully put out yet and still even the full CBA hasn’t been released yet. So I think as time goes on, he’ll realize that the statement that he made may not have been factual. He’ll have a better understanding and a better feeling about the CBA that’s coming out. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023
Outside yourself, who’s the best Catan player in the NBA? Grant Williams: There’s a couple of guys that may claim that throne. I remember RJ Hampton claiming that he was good at Catan and said whenever I came to Orlando that we should play. But let’s just say I definitely crown myself king and whoever after that can be a jester. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023