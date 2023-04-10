Hawks' front office has green light to consider trade opportunities involving Trae Young

Only two years removed from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, the once-promising Atlanta Hawks are now spiraling. A play-in berth last season led to their first-round annihilation by the Heat, triggering a front-office makeover and an eventual head-coaching change. On Tuesday, they’ll face the Heat again, this time in the play-in, with the stakes even higher and the face of the franchise’s future potentially hanging in the balance. With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Two phrases that should never go together with credibility: “The Ringer” and “Trae Young”. – 11:11 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trae Young knows all about Miami’s playoff defense, but this time he has Dejounte Murray by his side
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 10:39 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Should be a heavy offensive game as the Hawks have the 2nd best offense post All Star break, but the hope is that it isn’t
Trae is averaging more than 6 points under his average against the Heat this year
The team is 1st in pull up shooting scoring
Heat need to disrupt that – 9:56 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
X-Factor?
Well that may be as simple as Jimmy Butler in a single elimination game
But the real X-Factor is Caleb Martin
He should see a ton of Murray and some Trae when Gabe is off
But he’s averaging 16 a game against them due to off-ball movement when they fall asleep pic.twitter.com/bDNC8a3Irn – 9:56 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
To that point, the action spammed in this game should be a simple two-man set:
Tyler Herro-Jimmy Butler PnR
The goal is to get the Trae switch on Jimmy, but they’re going to fight through
Either open drive for Jimmy or open 3 for (insert wing shooter) – 9:55 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Matchups to expect defensively
Vincent on Trae
Butler on Murray
Herro on Bey
Strus on Collins (with incoming doubles)
Bam on Capela
Big matchup on offense:
Trae on Herro (this year’s adjustment) – 9:55 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A look at how Trae Young has shot against each key Heat player, and examining what Miami has done to throttle him. Miami hopes law of averages doesn’t catch up to them Tuesday night: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:17 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All eyes on Trae Young as usual in Heat-Hawks, this time in play-in game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The numbers have been down against the Heat over his career, in last season’s playoffs, and this season. A narrative Heat want no part of. – 9:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas had more 40-point games this season than
Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis
Jaylen Brown
Lauri Markkanen
Trae Young
Brandon Ingram
De’Aaron Fox
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mikal Bridges
And he only played 17 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/7fqL6wv3zX – 9:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve talked a lot about Caleb Martin’s defensive duties in this play-in against Trae Young on Tuesday
But he’s also averaging 16 points a game against the Hawks this season across 4 games
Interesting – 9:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Can the Heat’s success continue against the Hawks’ Trae Young? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For today’s game at Boston:
De’Andre Hunter (left knee soreness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness), Clint Capela (right calf tightness), John Collins (low back tightness), Dejounte Murray (left ankle soreness), Trae Young (right groin soreness) are out. – 12:21 PM
More on this storyline
League sources say during months of negotiations in the lead-up to his February hiring, Snyder demanded—and now wields—significant influence over personnel decisions. Though Atlanta’s front-office dynamic is described as a collaborative effort, many high-level decision-makers from opposing teams believe that it’s now Snyder who has the final say. In any case, it’s typical for incoming management to restructure a team in line with their own vision. So, that begs the question: What do the Hawks and Snyder hope to build? -via The Ringer / April 10, 2023
The Hawks hoped that Murray would weaponize Young, reminiscent of his Oklahoma days, when he played more like Damian Lillard, using screens and handoffs. It would’ve been a game changer this season if Young had tapped into his college style. Trae can be shifty moving without the ball when he wants to be, and he’s shot 40.3 percent on 3s off the catch over his career. But of the 52 qualifying players to make over 40 percent of their catch-and-shoot 3s since 2017-18, Young is the only player with under 1.5 attempts per game, according to Second Spectrum (minimum 500 attempts). -via The Ringer / April 10, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Washington: Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is available. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out. De’Andre Hunter (bone bruise and muscle strain, left knee) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 5, 2023