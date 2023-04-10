Jonathan Isaac expects to be ready for the start of next season

Khobi Price: Jonathan Isaac says he expects to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. He says he expects to be “full go” for basketball activities in a few weeks.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac responding to a question about whether his approach to rehab will change: pic.twitter.com/n0grklTnJt – 11:44 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac says he expects to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.
He says he expects to be “full go” for basketball activities in a few weeks. – 11:40 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat: Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Franz Wagner are questionable.
Fultz and Wagner played yesterday. Harris was available but didn’t play.
Wendell Carter Jr, Jonathan Isaac, Jay Scrubb and Moe Wagner are listed as out. pic.twitter.com/EhB1VyAJJE – 2:40 PM
Ira Winderman: Magic injury report for Sunday at Heat: Out: Wendell Carter Jr, Jonathan Isaac, Jay Scrubb, Moritz Wagner. Questionable: Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner. Nothing yet from Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac underwent season-ending surgery today to repair a torn left adductor muscle. Brutal setback for Isaac, 25, who played only 11 games this season after missing two years with a torn ACL. An MRI revealed the adductor injury on Wednesday. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 3, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Magic’s Jeff Weltman: “Our thoughts are with Jonathan, whose fortitude in dealing with adversity is unique. Jonathan has worked extremely hard to return to the court this season and has demonstrated his impact on our team. We will be by his side as he focuses on the work ahead.” -via Twitter @wojespn / March 3, 2023