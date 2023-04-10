Karl-Anthony Towns listed as questionable in Lakers play-in matchup

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns seemed very upset in the locker room postgame during interviews. He clarified that it wasn’t about the game and instead about playing on Easter. His mother passed on this day three years ago. pic.twitter.com/NBhJHZ3GPv7:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Couple huge shots by Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, who are now up by 5. Wolves are plus-17 since Rudy Gobert-Kyle Anderson incident. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Karl-Anthony Towns just picked up his fourth foul with 8:00 left in the third quarter.
Wolves going with Kyle Anderson/Taurean Prince as the 4/5 right now with NAW/Conley/Ant. – 5:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starting with Trey Murphy on Karl-Anthony Towns. – 3:41 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns: Wolves Win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7Toh1KnmK -via Twitter @KarlTowns / April 9, 2023

