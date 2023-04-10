Karl-Anthony Towns listed as questionable in Lakers play-in matchup

Timberwolves PR: Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Los Angeles Lakers:
Source: Twitter @Twolves_PR
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns seemed very upset in the locker room postgame during interviews. He clarified that it wasn’t about the game and instead about playing on Easter. His mother passed on this day three years ago. pic.twitter.com/NBhJHZ3GPv – 7:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Couple huge shots by Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, who are now up by 5. Wolves are plus-17 since Rudy Gobert-Kyle Anderson incident. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Karl-Anthony Towns just picked up his fourth foul with 8:00 left in the third quarter.
Wolves going with Kyle Anderson/Taurean Prince as the 4/5 right now with NAW/Conley/Ant. – 5:06 PM
James detailed the threat the Wolves present, regardless. “It’s a challenge versus everybody, and Minnesota is no different,” James said. “When you got guys like KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] and Anthony Edwards, those guys can both go for 40 against you. … You have a very cerebral, solid point guard in Mike Conley who’s been in multiple playoff games. So, listen, we know what we’re getting ourselves into.” -via ESPN / April 9, 2023
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns’ big second half (17 points, 4/4 from 3): “That’s Karl, man. That’s what he do. I told him, ‘Go out there and be you.’ Can’t nobody stop him. Can’t nobody stop you. That’s what he did. I love him, that’s my brother.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 9, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns: Wolves Win ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7Toh1KnmK -via Twitter @KarlTowns / April 9, 2023
