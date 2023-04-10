Kelly Oubre wants to remain in Charlotte

Rod Boone: Kelly Oubre reiterated what he’s told me several times this season. He still wants to stay in Charlotte and play for the #Hornets. But he knows there’s a business side and it’s not completely up to him. But “yes” he prefers to be back with the Hornets.
Source: Twitter @rodboone
Source: Twitter @rodboone
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Sounds like Kelly Oubre would like to return to Charlotte, but he also mentioned he needs to play for an organization that really wants him, he used the term “Business decision” – 10:29 AM
Sounds like Kelly Oubre would like to return to Charlotte, but he also mentioned he needs to play for an organization that really wants him, he used the term “Business decision” – 10:29 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Dennis Smith is questionable for Charlotte with a right big toe sprain. Five others are out: LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), Gordon Haywood (left thumb sprain), Cody Martinez (left knee strain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain) and P.J. Washington (right foot sprain) – 11:11 AM
Dennis Smith is questionable for Charlotte with a right big toe sprain. Five others are out: LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), Gordon Haywood (left thumb sprain), Cody Martinez (left knee strain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain) and P.J. Washington (right foot sprain) – 11:11 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
The second annual Rick Bonnell Award goes to Kelly Oubre. The #Hornets swingman was recognized pregame tonight.
“This is huge for me,” he said. “Every year that I’ve been in the league I’ve tried to impact the community that I’ve been playing for and in.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 7:53 PM
The second annual Rick Bonnell Award goes to Kelly Oubre. The #Hornets swingman was recognized pregame tonight.
“This is huge for me,” he said. “Every year that I’ve been in the league I’ve tried to impact the community that I’ve been playing for and in.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 7:53 PM
More on this storyline
Kelly Oubre has no problem speaking his mind — and he’s being recognized for it. The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that the veteran swingman has been named this season’s recipient of the team’s Rick Bonnell Award. The annual award was established by the Hornets last year to honor Bonnell’s legacy, and is voted on by a 16-person panel that includes local media. -via Charlotte Observer / April 7, 2023
It’s given to the player who best represents himself and the franchise with professionalism and cooperation with regard to his interactions with the media. Bonnell covered Charlotte’s NBA franchises for The Observer, beginning with the original Hornets’ first season in 1988 all the way through the 2020-21 season, prior to his death on June 1, 2021 at age 63. -via Charlotte Observer / April 7, 2023
Charlotte: PJ Washington (right foot sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Toronto. Kelly Oubre (right shoulder sprain) and Dennis Smith (right great toe sprain) are also questionable, and Gordon Hayward (left thumb sprain) is doubtful. -via HoopsHype / April 1, 2023