Kristaps Porzingis on free agency: I feel at home in Washington

Josh Robbins: Kristaps Porziņģis on his free-agent future: “I feel at home here. … I love the city.”
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis on his free-agent future: “I feel at home here. … I love the city.” – 1:52 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis on his free-agent future: “I feel at home here. … I love the city.” – 1:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Eight Wizards players will miss tomorrow’s season finale, the team announced: Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Jay Huff, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright. – 7:13 PM
Eight Wizards players will miss tomorrow’s season finale, the team announced: Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Jay Huff, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright. – 7:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Page 1,012/9,478: The Mavs zeroed in on the disgruntled Porzingis despite his missing the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL… – 3:29 PM
Page 1,012/9,478: The Mavs zeroed in on the disgruntled Porzingis despite his missing the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL… – 3:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (ankle) is out for Wizards-Rockets in addition to Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Monte Morris. – 1:52 PM
Daniel Gafford (ankle) is out for Wizards-Rockets in addition to Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Monte Morris. – 1:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
One last injury report for the Wizards ahead of Houston tomorrow:
Out —
Beal (knee)
Kuzma (ankle)
Porzingis (illness)
Avdija (elbow)
Morris (ankle)
Gafford (ankle) – 1:49 PM
One last injury report for the Wizards ahead of Houston tomorrow:
Out —
Beal (knee)
Kuzma (ankle)
Porzingis (illness)
Avdija (elbow)
Morris (ankle)
Gafford (ankle) – 1:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
More on this storyline
Neil Dalal: Kristaps Porzingis says he and Deni Avdija will try to meet up for summer workouts and that the best is yet to come for Deni’s game. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / April 10, 2023
Chase Hughes: Tommy Sheppard says the Wizards’ goal remains to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / April 10, 2023
The Mavericks were eliminated from reaching the play-in tournament Friday night, and as a result the Knicks may not wind up with a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Though they were still in contention for the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks sat a number of top players and played star Luka Doncic just one quarter in a 115-112 home loss to the Bulls on Friday night. The Knicks hold the right to the Mavericks’ first-round pick as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade, but only if it isn’t in the top 10. -via New York Post / April 8, 2023