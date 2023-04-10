Mavericks focused on bringing back Kyrie Irving in free agency

Pat McAfee: “The Mavericks number one priority this summer is bringing back Kyrie Irving.. Beyond that this team needs to add some more talent around Luka and Kyrie” @ShamsCharania #PMSLive
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
The guard play was so elite this season.
Look at these names:
Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Steph Curry
De’Aaron Fox
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Jalen Brunson
Four of those players won’t make an All-NBA team this season. 🤯 – 3:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic was quick to shovel dirt on a “bad” season and knows that, while changes are coming, he’s hopeful that his pairing with Kyrie Irving extends to next season and beyond.
mavs.com/luka-happy-her… – 10:57 AM
Luka Doncic was quick to shovel dirt on a “bad” season and knows that, while changes are coming, he’s hopeful that his pairing with Kyrie Irving extends to next season and beyond.
mavs.com/luka-happy-her… – 10:57 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Back on @CBSSportsRadio 10-noon ET: NBA Playoffs set, the Kyrie Effect, Masters, my MVP vote went to…, Burrows vs Mahomes, @JaredSGreenberg, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Rays on fire, grumpy Pop, OBJ to Ravens, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:32 AM
Back on @CBSSportsRadio 10-noon ET: NBA Playoffs set, the Kyrie Effect, Masters, my MVP vote went to…, Burrows vs Mahomes, @JaredSGreenberg, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Rays on fire, grumpy Pop, OBJ to Ravens, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:32 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to not fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 8:01 AM
ICYMI: Were the Mavericks clumsy in their obvious tank job Friday? Sure. Was it embarrassing for a team w/Luka & Kyrie to not fight to the end? Yep. But if the NBA investigates Dallas, it will have to investigate a lot of its teams. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3zGl1qS – 8:01 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Mavs’ media exit interviews, during which Luka Doncic said he’s “happy here” and Kyrie Irving didn’t participate: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 PM
ESPN story on Mavs’ media exit interviews, during which Luka Doncic said he’s “happy here” and Kyrie Irving didn’t participate: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The other part that sucks is that in his first media availability in Dallas, Irving politely asked that reporters wait until after the season to ask him about his happiness here, long-term potential.
Now it appears we won’t get that chance. – 6:20 PM
The other part that sucks is that in his first media availability in Dallas, Irving politely asked that reporters wait until after the season to ask him about his happiness here, long-term potential.
Now it appears we won’t get that chance. – 6:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving won’t be available for comment, Mavs say. Unfortunately that’s not going to be of any help to clearing the sense of potential gloom and doom that hung over today’s season finale. – 6:18 PM
Kyrie Irving won’t be available for comment, Mavs say. Unfortunately that’s not going to be of any help to clearing the sense of potential gloom and doom that hung over today’s season finale. – 6:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If you look at the final Eastern Conference standings, after all the chaos they look kind of chalk in line with preseason expectations, that’s without knowing about the KD/Kyrie trades – 6:12 PM
If you look at the final Eastern Conference standings, after all the chaos they look kind of chalk in line with preseason expectations, that’s without knowing about the KD/Kyrie trades – 6:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
End of first quarter: San Antonio 42, Dallas 14.
Meanwhile, guy behind us yelling “Kyrie! Kyrie! Luka! Luka!” during the many, many quiet moments in the arena is going to drive us crazy by halftime. – 4:05 PM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: 💰Kevin Durant- $1.15M 💰Isaiah Hartenstein- $1.05M 💰Buddy Hield- $684K 💰Kyrie Irving- $719K 💰Nikola Jokic- $569K 💰Dejounte Murray- $500K 💰Julius Randle- $2.4M 💰Domantas Sabonis- $1.3M 💰Jarred Vanderbilt- $54K 💰Derrick White- $500K 2/2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 9, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery), Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Reggie Bullock (rest), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Spurs. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 8, 2023