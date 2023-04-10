Max Strus says Jimmy Butler should get MVP votes

“Jimmy’s going to keep doing what he’s been doing all year,” Strus said. “It’s crazy that nobody is talking about him being an MVP with his numbers and what he’s done for our team this year. He’s been spectacular.”
Source: Peter Dewey @ Heat Nation
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who should be the MVP of the season?
🔊 Max Strus says it’s a name nobody is mentioning #HEATCulture
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 | @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/qszgVFWnuQ – 5:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where I ended up on All-NBA:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexader
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Nikola Jokic
Donovan Mitchell
Stephen Curry
Jaylen Brown
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Anthony Edwards
Lauri Markkanen
Julius Randle
Domantas Sabonis – 3:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The #Heat begin their championship journey against the #Hawks tomorrow night
🏀 @MiamiHeat Small Forward Max Strus explains why the team feels confident heading into the play-in #HEATCulture
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/X3NyhxJt4Q – 3:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Came upon this when watching Heat-Hawks stuff from last year
You never know when Jimmy Butler just goes video game mode lol pic.twitter.com/Wv2jSETEsQ – 12:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Finally a lot of things transcend X’s and O’s in a 1 game sample size
They need the necessary energy with a chip on their shoulder of their own, that they expect to see from Atlanta
Jimmy Butler in a must win game always equals must watch TV – 9:56 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
X-Factor?
Well that may be as simple as Jimmy Butler in a single elimination game
But the real X-Factor is Caleb Martin
He should see a ton of Murray and some Trae when Gabe is off
But he’s averaging 16 a game against them due to off-ball movement when they fall asleep pic.twitter.com/bDNC8a3Irn – 9:56 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
To that point, the action spammed in this game should be a simple two-man set:
Tyler Herro-Jimmy Butler PnR
The goal is to get the Trae switch on Jimmy, but they’re going to fight through
Either open drive for Jimmy or open 3 for (insert wing shooter) – 9:55 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Matchups to expect defensively
Vincent on Trae
Butler on Murray
Herro on Bey
Strus on Collins (with incoming doubles)
Bam on Capela
Big matchup on offense:
Trae on Herro (this year’s adjustment) – 9:55 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Best career season? Erik Spoelstra says Heat’s Jimmy Butler deserves All-NBA “without a doubt.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra discusses emotion of Udonis Haslem finale. – 12:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo. So Butler only regular starter not in. Expect Haslem early. Butler inactive. – 12:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo today vs. Magic. So four of the Heat’s five regular starters are starting today, but the expectation is they will play limited minutes. – 12:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: “He’s an All-NBA guy this season.” – 11:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler, “He’s an All-NBA guy this season.” – 11:23 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My guess for starting lineup
Vincent
Herro
Strus
Haslem
Bam
Just for the vibes, maybe Haslem jumps in for Jimmy lol – 11:18 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler is out for the Heat’s regular season finale today vs. the Magic. Adebayo and Herro are available. – 11:17 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic out. Rest of the Heat’s roster is available for the regular-season finale. – 11:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is out tonight
Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry available – 11:15 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
No Jimmy Butler for today’s game, but everyone is available. (Except Nikola Jovic). – 11:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update for 1 p.m. vs. visiting Magic:
Butler: Out
Herro: Available.
Lowry: Available.
Adebayo: Available.
Love: Available.
Strus: Available.
Oladipo: Available.
Jovic: Out. – 11:15 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat play it cautious with injury report, only officially listing Nikola Jovic as out for Sunday 1 p.m. season finale vs visiting Magic.
Probable: Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus.
Questionable: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry. – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat listing Nikola Jovic as out for tomorrow’s 1 p.m. regular-season finale vs. Magic.
Probable: Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus.
Questionable: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.
Heat already locked into No. 7 and play-in appearance. – 5:33 PM
More on this storyline
Wes Goldberg: Jimmy Butler, asked if there’s a diff between being the top seed & an underdog: “It’s all the same. Nobody picked us to win last year, so who cares. Y’all not gonna pick us to win this year. Don’t give a damn. In 10 years, y’all still not gonna pick us. Still don’t give a damn.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / April 10, 2023
Ira Winderman: The Heat are sitting out Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry tonight in Washington, apparently resigned to a No. 7 seed in East and play-in tournament. In addition, listed as questionable are Kevin Love, Max Strus and Tyler Herro. So buckle up for an Oladipo game. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 7, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: Upon hearing Joel Embiid put a 50 burger on the Celtics, Jimmy Butler: “Joel’s the MVP. He should’ve been MVP last year too.” -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / April 5, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Only Heat player ruled out for tomorrow’s game is Nikola Jovic. Kyle Lowry questionable with left knee soreness, which has been the norm since he returned form injury. And Max Strus listed as probable with finger hyperextension. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 10, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Kevin Love also out tonight. Max Strus will warm up with the intention of playing. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 7, 2023