Paul George out to begin playoff series against Phoenix

Shams Charania: Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Michael Singer @msinger
The most significant development of Denver’s last 2 weeks? The emergence of Peyton Watson.
Asked Bruce Brown what he proved:
“He belongs,” said Brown. “He’s going to be really special once he puts some weight on, figures out his 3-ball.”
On playoff P:
denverpost.com/2023/04/10/pey… – 9:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas had more 40-point games this season than
Kevin Durant
Anthony Davis
Jaylen Brown
Lauri Markkanen
Trae Young
Brandon Ingram
De’Aaron Fox
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mikal Bridges
And he only played 17 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/7fqL6wv3zX – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard on starting postseason without Paul George:
“It’s gonna be tough. He’s out,pretty much. So it’s a challenge for all of us.” pic.twitter.com/r55B9Gj3ba – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Via the Clippers, an update on Paul George:
“Paul continues to undergo exercises and therapies to rehabilitate his sprained knee. There is no timeline for his return to play.” – 2:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are playing Kawhi Leonard and Eric Gordon tomorrow vs Trail Blazers.
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. (back) are out.
Everyone else in with no tags. – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George has begun exercising again but there currently is no timetable for return for the LA Clippers’ All-Star guard from a sprained right knee injury. George joined the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena and exercised before their game against Portland. -via ESPN / April 8, 2023
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue catch phrase activated when asked about Paul George’s next steps: “I can’t remember” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 8, 2023