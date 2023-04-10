Pelicans not expecting Zion Williamson to return in the first round

Pat McAfee: “From what I’m told the Pelicans don’t think Zion Williamson is even close to getting back on the floor.. There’s no expectation from the Pelicans that he’ll be on the court at any point in the first round of the playoffs” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Do or die game coming up and this is the conversation around the team. Friday’s game each players was asked about Zion. – 3:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans roundtable with @RodWalkerNola and @JeffDuncan_
– New Orleans’ slide in 2023
– The Zion/Ingram duo
– Chances to get out of the play-in again
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:00 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
For the Pelicans, it would be enough to take a series to 7 in the first round, if they can get to the first round. They took Phoenix to 6 last year and without Zion, not sure it’s fair or realistic to expect them to win a round. – 9:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final count on regular-season games played:
Zion: 29
Ingram: 45
They played in 45% of the regular-season games. – 7:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
We’re 4 years into the Griff/Zion/B.I. era. Pelicans have finished the regular season 13th, 11th, 9th and 9th. – 6:46 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans losing the math battle in the 2nd half. Also seeing the lack of a 3rd big which was a need at the trade deadline.
Also, you know, could use a healthy Zion. – 5:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam is COOKIN’ 🔥
He joins Vince Carter, John Williamson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the fifth Nets player to have four 40-point games in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFobMU5Xh1 – 3:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 42 points through three quarters, two shy of his career-high. Thomas is the 5th player in Nets NBA history to record four or more 40-point games in a season, joining:
Vince Carter (3x)
Kevin Durant
Kyrie Irving (2x)
John Williamson – 2:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson’s continued absence is what it is for Pelicans: ‘This is reality’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4392366/2023/0… – 10:04 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
That was a stirring way for the Pelicans to end a draining 48 hours surrounding the franchise.
With some clarity on the Zion front, and a team stacking wins, there’s reason for excitement entering the postseason. – 10:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy has back-to-back 30-point game for the first time in his NBA career.
The only other Pelicans to do that in franchise history in their first two seasons are Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis (one stretch of 4 straight in 2014).
Zion did it 8 different times. – 10:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Willie Green’s message to his Pelicans team regarding Zion absence – “control the controllable.” – 6:20 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Said metrics are based on things they can measure in the weight room in terms of flexibility & court speed. Also Z’s reaction to how he feels after each exercise. “When he feels like him, he’ll tell us he’s ready for the next phase. And to this stage he hasn’t felt like that.” -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 7, 2023
Andrew Lopez: David Griffin on Zion Williamson: “I think it’s a matter of all the objective metrics we can have on where he is at and how he feels lining up. And to this point they haven’t.” Until that happens, Griff said, Z won’t be cleared for 5-on-5. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 7, 2023