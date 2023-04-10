Restricted free agent PJ Washington wants to return to Charlotte

Rod Boone: PJ Washington, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, said he doesn’t want to leave Charlotte. His preference is to return.
Source: Twitter @rodboone
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, said he doesn’t want to leave Charlotte. His preference is to return. pic.twitter.com/Cn4lqnHYk0 – 11:38 AM
James Plowright: Gordon Hayward on PJ Washington “I thought PJ was tremendous this year, he was the glue that held us together. He played the 3, 4, 5, guarding 1 through 5 out on the court. Then at the end of the season scoring the way he did” -via Twitter @British_Buzz / April 10, 2023
Charlotte: PJ Washington (right foot sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Toronto. Kelly Oubre (right shoulder sprain) and Dennis Smith (right great toe sprain) are also questionable, and Gordon Hayward (left thumb sprain) is doubtful. -via HoopsHype / April 1, 2023
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @hornets forward PJ Washington left tonight’s game against the Bulls with a right foot sprain. He will not return. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / March 31, 2023