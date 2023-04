Rockets off-season is 'make or break' for Rafael Stone?

Scoot Henderson can now truly see the 2023 NBA draft on the horizon after his successful two-year stint with the NBA G League Ignite has come to an end. While every passing day is a step closer to the NBA draft, it still doesn’t seem real to the heralded draft prospect. “I’m ready for the day for sure,” Henderson told Andscape before a G League Ignite game on March 19. “There are times where I think, ‘Bro, this is crazy.’ Sometimes I just lose my feel of myself. I just feel like it’s a dream. It’s almost like you’re watching somebody else’s dream but you’re in it . “And it’s just a blessing and all I can do is just continue to work and to get better as a person and as a hooper. So, I’m just ready for it.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2023