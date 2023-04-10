Steve Clifford: Hornets need to start winning to keep LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford said it’s critical for the team to start winning if it intends to keep star point guard LaMelo Ball, who is considered a cornerstone of the franchise. Ball, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020, never has been in a playoff game. Charlotte hasn’t been to the postseason in seven years, the longest streak in the NBA.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Rod Boone @rodboone
There’s a consensus among the #Hornets. They know what the next step is, vow to get there. They have to.
“The main thing is winning,” LaMelo said. “Life is better when you win.”
“That’s the reason why I came here,” Gordon Hayward said.
On that and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 4:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford spoke passionately and positively about JT Thor in his end of season media availability, also revealing he’s been battling through injury over the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/qfPHC8NgTQ – 9:58 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said a breakout summer is needed by each player to help the #Hornets get to the next level, which is a postseason berth.
“The goal has to be to make the playoffs,” he said. “That’s what this whole thing is about.” pic.twitter.com/RGoWmGm4tH – 9:53 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford on Cody Martin’s injury
“His (Injury) is still up in the air a little bit”
Sounds like the rest of the players apart from LaMelo are very close to being ready to return to on court activity. – 9:32 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on LaMelo Ball’s injury
“By training camp actually 100%, so far everything has gone well, he’s been diligent with his treatments… I think he’s actually ahead… All of it so far is very positive” pic.twitter.com/d7uUuLcLoX – 9:31 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on the importance of LaMelo Ball
“Critical… He badly wants to win, he loves it hear, he loves the city, he loves the organisation and his teammates also” – 9:30 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford is gushing about JT Thor, too much to quote in one tweet but he is clearly a big fan of his work ethic and level of play. – 9:22 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford “If you can’t guard your guy even a little bit, you need to give 25 points a night.” – 9:17 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford mentions one of the things he wants to study is how Steve Kerr and the Warriors helped transition their young guys from playing in a lottery team to having successful roles with championship team the next season. – 9:13 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford on the impact of not having Miles Bridges
“I don’t know how you can really gauge that, obviously he was the highest scorer and best rebounder, it definitely has an impact. You can look at it the other way, it gave PJ an opportunity to be an every night starter” – 9:11 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
After a turbulent summer and injury struck regular season I give a lot of credit to Charlotte’s players and staff. They stuck together through it all, no spats, rows between players or media leaks about coaching, This team clearly bought into Steve Clifford and his staff. – 5:37 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
The season’s over. The #Hornets can start preparing for the future. And it begins with evaluations.
“I just think you have to look at all of it,” Steve Clifford said Sunday. “Every aspect of offense, every aspect of defense.”
Some reasons for optimism:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:54 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford
“Depth has always been important but now I’m realising how important it is, guys don’t play as much. I would say amongst the players, playing 82 games used to be a big deal, we don’t have that anymore.” – 11:42 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford on off-season preparation “Unless you make the playoffs, its a long off-season and you do need to have the right plan” – 11:36 AM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Dennis Smith is questionable for Charlotte with a right big toe sprain. Five others are out: LaMelo Ball (right foot surgery), Gordon Haywood (left thumb sprain), Cody Martinez (left knee strain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain) and P.J. Washington (right foot sprain) – 11:11 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m not sure that 1st quarter is the role or style Steve Clifford is looking for from Kai Jones. An early shot clock 3 and took some shots which didn’t feel like they came as part of the offense. – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When Steve Clifford talks about JT Thor being the best “technical” defender these are the plays he means.
– Early communication on the switch
– Forces Green left
-Slides feet with no foul
– Goes up vertically to contest
Just an all round outstanding defensive sequence pic.twitter.com/gqcZnezQec – 7:18 PM
“He badly wants to win,” Clifford said. “… When you’re at his level, there are certain expectations. You’re going to be compared to the other point guards his age that have had not incredible playoff success, but have had some. It’s important to his career.” Clifford said Ball takes losing harder than most players he’s been around, and he occasionally has texted him after midnight following a bad game to say: “Hey, my bad. I’m sorry, I should have done better.” -via ESPN / April 10, 2023
Asked who among the current NBA players remind him of himself, Williams said Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball resembles his game “a little bit.” “I don’t think any of them played like I played. Maybe LaMelo Ball a little bit. But the guys are so good and they can score 30 points every night so it’s different. I would never score 30,” said Williams, who won a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. -via Inquirer.net / March 25, 2023
Ball said it’s too early to tell if he will change up anything in an attempt to curtail the lower extremity injuries. He’s unsure if ankle braces are in his future, or if he may need more support in his sneakers. “I have to see how I feel when I come back first,” he said, “and make a decision.” -via Charlotte Observer / March 20, 2023
Michael Jordan’s family office announced last month that the six-time NBA champion is in negotiations to sell an additional stake in the franchise to George Plotkin, one of the team’s minority owners. If Jordan sells the majority stake, it could dramatically alter the future of the franchise, including Clifford’s job status. “Obviously, I hope nothing happens because I want to coach again next year,” Clifford said. “But I’ve also been around this league long enough to know to not ever be surprised by anything that happens. That’s pro sports.” -via ESPN / April 10, 2023
League personnel are keeping an eye on Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. The organization’s present leadership structure has no intention of making a change on their bench, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Although, as team owner Michael Jordan engages with minority partner Gabe Plotkin and former Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, there remains the potential for a new ownership structure to oversee staffing changes, and Clifford’s short-term contract would present little obstacle for fresh Hornets leadership to pick a new play caller of its choosing. After signing Quin Snyder midseason to a four-year deal plus the remaining portion of 2022-23, Atlanta is expected to hire several new additions to Snyder’s staff for 2023-24, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / April 7, 2023