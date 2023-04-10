Wizards president: Re-signing Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis is the team's goal

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Sheppard says the Wizards’ goal remains to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 10:07 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Whether Kyle Kuzma re-signs tops the list but here’s a look at the Wizards’ biggest offseason questions. trib.al/pqpT2Ne – 8:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The Wizards offseason plans center around unrestricted free agent Kyle Kuzma 💰
Here are the most noteworthy quotes from Kuz’s 28 minute exit interview with the media on Saturday
thesportsdaily.com/news/washingto… pic.twitter.com/Zt817ggPLJ – 5:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Another Wizards season is in the books, one Kyle Kuzma called “kind of embarrassing,” given the talent.
But the Wiz front office doesn’t think an overhaul is warranted. Here are some of the solutions Tommy Sheppard sees: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/04… – 5:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma still has swelling in his ankle after turning it on a courtside fan, but said he has been able to move well on the court in recent days.
He described his knee injury that he was gutting through at times as “rough”, but now “almost healthy.” – 10:05 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My favorite Kyle Kuzma quote from his exit interview because it’s evergreen
“We live in a society where we look at headings instead of context.” – 9:11 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Eight Wizards players will miss tomorrow’s season finale, the team announced: Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Jay Huff, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris, Kristaps Porziņģis and Delon Wright. – 7:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma goes through what he’s looking for in free agency this summer including the Wizards’ chances, how much money will be a factor and his view on joining a contender. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Page 1,012/9,478: The Mavs zeroed in on the disgruntled Porzingis despite his missing the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL… – 3:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma on this outfit from Deni Avdija: “I’m a proud father. Deni’s growing up.” pic.twitter.com/EetzP3BUJL – 3:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma with a funny line when asked about playing with his childhood friend Monte Morris this season. pic.twitter.com/FsPVPGllOu – 2:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kudos to Kyle Kuzma for answering all of the media’s questions for 28 minutes in his exit interview. – 2:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford (ankle) is out for Wizards-Rockets in addition to Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Monte Morris. – 1:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
One last injury report for the Wizards ahead of Houston tomorrow:
Out —
Beal (knee)
Kuzma (ankle)
Porzingis (illness)
Avdija (elbow)
Morris (ankle)
Gafford (ankle) – 1:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat, with Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Johnny Davis
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anthony Gill
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:23 PM
More on this storyline
The Mavericks were eliminated from reaching the play-in tournament Friday night, and as a result the Knicks may not wind up with a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Though they were still in contention for the 10th and final seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks sat a number of top players and played star Luka Doncic just one quarter in a 115-112 home loss to the Bulls on Friday night. The Knicks hold the right to the Mavericks’ first-round pick as part of the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade, but only if it isn’t in the top 10. -via New York Post / April 8, 2023
There is a chance Dallas’ pick could slide back during the lottery, although right now it is 10th. The Knicks sent their lottery protected first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in the Josh Hart trade. If the draft pick doesn’t convey this year it would have the same protections the next two years. After that, it would become a second-round selection. -via New York Post / April 8, 2023
Neil Dalal: Kristaps Porzingis is feeling better from his non-Covid illness and went through his typical pre-game warmups. He is out tonight against the Bucks and although Wizards have not officially shut him (and others) down for the remaining games, that seems forthcoming. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / April 4, 2023
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma on free agency this summer: “It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here [in D.C.], too. It’s about can I come into work everyday and be the best version of myself.” -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / April 8, 2023
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monté Morris and Kristaps Porziņģis will not play Tuesday when the Wizards will host the Bucks, the Wizards’ injury report says. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 3, 2023
Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have not been ruled out for the rest of the regular season yet, Wes Unseld Jr. said. But Unseld added team officials will meet in the coming days to determine whether it makes sense to ramp them up to return to the court. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / April 2, 2023