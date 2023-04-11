Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid earn Player of the Month honors

Cody Taylor: Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/zwHrMnPDhQ – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the kind of defense I can see Brooklyn playing on Embiid. Bridges’ has such a high IQ as a doubler. Perfect timing on this one with the rotation behind it.
One of the Nets’ main advantages in this series is their speed. They should lean into that defensively. pic.twitter.com/GtpOEftYgR – 5:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Even after a long slump after the All-Star break, Jayson Tatum earned a nomination for player of the month for March/April. Joel Embiid won it obviously – 4:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March and April, the NBA announced. – 4:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for March/April.
Anthony Davis won it. – 4:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (30.3 PPG, 5.2 APG, 4.4 RPG, 53.3 FG%, 36.0 3P%, 12-6 record, +5.9 point diff.) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Month for March/April
Anthony Davis (26.2 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.9 BPG, 56.9 FG%, 31.6 3P%, 13-5 record, +7.7 point diff.) won it – 4:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis earns NBA Western Conference Player of the Month honors: pic.twitter.com/N6IknjuNJP – 4:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has been named @NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (again).
👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/daNeKRxdJp – 4:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after averaging 33 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game, the NBA announced #Sixers – 4:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 4:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Anthony Davis could have his hands full in the play-in with KAT 😳
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/I8Pjpo3eRE – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST + STL + BLK this season:
3,359 — Luka Doncic
3,345 — Jayson Tatum
3,319 — Nikola Jokic
3,305 — Joel Embiid
3,163 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/eR78vB6K23 – 2:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBAPlayoffs – 2:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
My Top 5
Pascal Siakam
Naji Marshall
Stephen Curry
Cedi Osman
Anthony Davis
hoopshype.com/gallery/sneake… – 1:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on whether the rotation will be 8-deep or more in the playoffs:
“It’s going to be interesting. This is a team where Embiid proposes such a challenge for us. Nic will have his hands full to start the game, obviously it won’t just be Nic trying to take that… – 1:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid this season:
✅ 33.1 PPG
✅ 10.2 RPG
It’s the second straight season he’s averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG. The last player to do so in consecutive seasons was Bob McAdoo (1973-74 to 1975-76).
More on the 2022-23 regular season, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 1:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris says Joel Embiid is going to get his points but the key is to keep him off the foul line. Embiid is averaging 11.7 FTA’s per game and is hitting 10 of them. He has made at least 9 and as many as 15 free throws in each of his last 5 games against the #Nets – 12:27 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Jokic, Embiid, & Giannis are all worthy of the 2023 NBA MVP, and imo it’s reasonable to factor in who has/hasn’t won previous awards…
But I find it extremely hard to not lean towards Jokic after seeing this chart: pic.twitter.com/NyqLQYcnSK – 12:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:53 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers enter 2023 playoffs with as much pressure as any team in the NBA
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-j… – 11:42 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I hear a lot of people talk crazy about Doc Rivers… but let me remind the world that Joel Embiid last 2 seasons has been the best seasons of his career. I strongly believe that Coaching played a HUGE apart in that. Carry the hell on… – 11:08 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
First dispatch for @Sportsnaut: How Lakers’ Anthony Davis took his game to another level this season, including LeBron James’ influence. Darvin Ham: “The way that ‘Bron takes care of himself, the way he’s focused and the way he pushes him to be great.” bit.ly/3Mz0U5l pic.twitter.com/0F0rEm1cxV – 10:48 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This Sixers playoff run has a different feel — and that starts with Joel Embiid inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid, James Harden make history youtu.be/sttTsiqAj2Y via @YouTube – 7:51 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For those answering anyone but Jimmy or Bam, there is a certain level of star that would require Jimmy or Bam…. Embiid, Doncic, perhaps Lillard, a few others. If you are waiting for genuine star that doesn’t require Jimmy (who is one) or Bam, this could take awhile. – 11:48 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
In the end, I suggested this template for building an offense around LeBron.
A historic example: Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Channing Frye from the 2016-17 season
A current example: Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Malik Beasley, and Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/yPgOXQoabO – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s play-in game.
Dennis Schröder is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. – 7:30 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The possible playoff showdowns are 🔥
– KD vs Kawhi for 1st time since 19 Finals
– LeBron vs Curry for 5th time
– KD vs Dubs in quest for non-GS ring
– Embiid vs Jokic in defining 1-on-1 Finals MVP showdown
– Giannis vs Celtics for payback
– KD vs LeBron new chapter – 6:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on the trade deadline moves pic.twitter.com/SRywpzDVGN – 5:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Anthony Davis on how he has grown this season pic.twitter.com/N5UUyBArYm – 5:30 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best post-break TS% among players with 30+ minutes per game and a 25+ USG% (40 qualifiers, min 10 games):
Jimmy Butler – 72.3 (🔥)
Nikola Jokic – 69.8
Joel Embiid – 67.5
Kawhi Leonard – 66.1
Kristaps Porzingis – 64.7
Zach LaVine – 64.5
Stephen Curry – 63.7
Damian Lillard – 63.4 – 5:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
2023 PBT Awards: Joel Embiid for MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/10/202… – 4:55 PM
More on this storyline
Ham insisted he’s not concerned with attempts to take Davis out of games, even if fans can, and opposing scouts would like to see Davis play with a more consistent force. “They want to [see it] and they will in segments, but you still have to play the right way, you know what I’m saying?” Ham said. “You’ve got talent around you. … You’ve got guys that can help you, take the weight off you. There are going to be times late in games or end of quarters, end of halves where it’s, ‘Go be a monster.’ ‘Go get something for us.’ “But for the most part, him being aggressive, him having the year that he’s had with his scoring and his output rebounding, it’s not going to deter him from playing the right way — especially when you have talent around you.” -via Los Angeles Times / April 11, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all listed as probable for tomorrow’s Play-In matchup with Minnesota. Dennis Schroder is no longer on the injury report. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 10, 2023
23. “The Lakers are going to have a hard time trading picks because of the two they currently owe to other teams (2024 or 2025 to the Pelicans and 2027 to the Jazz),” Quinn wrote. “Austin Reaves has grown into an important young player, but he’s not good enough to be the centerpiece of a Doncic trade. The Lakers, like the Clippers, could boost their package by flipping their current sidekick, but Anthony Davis is so injury-prone that he likely isn’t getting enough back to entice Dallas. Even if he did, Doncic probably won’t want to hitch his wagon to LeBron James going into his age-40 season.” -via Heavy.com / April 10, 2023
Justin Grasso: Third time this season for Embiid, who won Player of the Month in December and January this season -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / April 11, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: Troy Weaver said he sees Cade Cunningham like Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin, as guys who had early injury setbacks but rebounded to be their full selves. Called Cunningham a “mental giant” -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / April 11, 2023
StatMuse: Season leaders: PPG — Joel Embiid. RPG — Domantas Sabonis. APG — James Harden. SPG — OG Anunoby. BPG — Jaren Jackson Jr pic.twitter.com/i7Rs8fpn6T -via Twitter @statmuse / April 9, 2023