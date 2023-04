Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid earn Player of the Month honors

Ham insisted he’s not concerned with attempts to take Davis out of games, even if fans can, and opposing scouts would like to see Davis play with a more consistent force. “They want to [see it] and they will in segments, but you still have to play the right way, you know what I’m saying?” Ham said. “You’ve got talent around you. … You’ve got guys that can help you, take the weight off you. There are going to be times late in games or end of quarters, end of halves where it’s, ‘Go be a monster.’ ‘Go get something for us.’ “But for the most part, him being aggressive, him having the year that he’s had with his scoring and his output rebounding, it’s not going to deter him from playing the right way — especially when you have talent around you.” -via Los Angeles Times / April 11, 2023