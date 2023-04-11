Chris Finch: Rudy Gobert suspension was a consensus decision

Dave McMenamin: Wolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s suspension for the play-in game was a consensus decision and it came down to having a set of “non-negotiables” as an organization.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch was asked pregame about his team’s ability to kind of summon something extra this season after rough patches and what has allowed them to do that.
With a smile, Finch said, “We have a fighters.” – 8:44 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on his team: “We have fighters.”
Reporter: “Literally.” – 8:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch breaking out the jokes pregame tonight. When asked how the Wolves have been able to come back from adversity often this season, he cracks: “We have fighters.” Then smiled. – 8:42 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he has spent the part two days, “Trying to sort through the wreckage.” – 8:40 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch talks about the past 48 hours and the suspension of Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/PQqhQgxf1C – 8:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Finch to @LakersReporter on how to slow down LeBron and AD without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels: “Good question. We’ve been trying to figure that out for a couple of days.” – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson patching things up pic.twitter.com/Jpc2wUB2gB – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert serving one-game suspension pic.twitter.com/JS3jZDxjVh – 8:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson talking things out and patching things up. pic.twitter.com/m5ijiqTLCd – 8:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Wolves coach Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert’s suspension for the play-in game was a consensus decision and it came down to having a set of “non-negotiables” as an organization. – 8:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Chris Finch on the decision to suspend Rudy Gobert: “It was pretty simple. … We were in agreement on it.” – 8:35 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Has Jaylen Brown Earned All-NBA? + Rudy Gobert Suspended for Fighting | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I was tied up when the whole Gobert-Anderson thing happened, so I just wanted to say I’m a little disappointed that no one from Grizz Twitter pointed out that Mike Conley is experienced in breaking up tussles when it was reported that he was a big voice in Minny’s locker room. – 5:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• How players prepare their bodies/brains for the playoffs
• Where Rudy Gobert went wrong and how Sheed’s team dealt with same situation
• His advice to Jaren Jackson Jr. how to stay on the floor
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=nP_o8j… pic.twitter.com/2NURXzob0P – 5:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I know a lot of Wolves fans have soured on Chris Finch this year, mostly for the indicators that this team lacks discipline/maturity (obviously getting hard to argue). But from a ingenuity and Xs and Os standpoint, feels like the Wolves have a massing coaching advantage tonight. – 3:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s Timberwolves President Tim Connelly talking about the decision to sit Rudy Gobert and how Gobert took it, and how he sees the relationship between Gobert and Anderson. pic.twitter.com/04QEjkBjVY – 2:46 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Still going live on YouTube for today’s @WhatsWrightShow. Talking Masters & Gobert now youtube.com/watch?v=KKwAqV… – 11:10 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow starts live on YouTube right now… With @DamonzaByrd moving to LA we have his temporary replacement making her debut today as we talk all things Play-In, OBJ to the Ravens & the Gobert punch/suspension. Watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=KKwAqV… – 10:36 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In wake of the Rudy Gobert suspension, I just have to recap what Utah ended up with overall for him.
Walker Kessler (Roy Candidate)
Talen Horton-Tucker
Stanley Johnson
Leandro Bolmaro
2023 1st
2025 1st
2026 pick swap
2027 1st
2027 1st via Lakers
2029 1st
That’s insane. – 9:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The play-in games begin tonight!
@TheFrankIsola & @scalabrine breakdown the games, and discuss the Rudy Gobert suspension
Today’s guests include @alanhahn at 8:00am eastern & @KimMulkey at 9:30am eastern!
Listen NOW!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/4a9sWUeecg – 7:00 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side.”
Draymond Green reacts to Gobert’s altercation with Kyle Anderson 👊
(via @TheVolumeSports)
pic.twitter.com/zyNGiitk58 – 9:27 PM
