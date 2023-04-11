DeMarcus Cousins Puerto Rico bound

Adrian Wojnarowski: Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is signing with the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League, sources tell ESPN. Cousins, 32, will play this spring there to continue to try and find a pathway back to the NBA.
NBA Central: Demarcus Cousins says he’s not comfortable with Nikola Jokic winning three MVPs in a row because that would put him in the G.O.A.T conversation “He hasn’t won anything.” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/KzE5WMPBKW -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / April 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “I want you go back and find your roots. Go back and find why you love playing the game… There’s Melo, Cousins at home, Dwight. There’s n— at home that could be in the league. If your heart ain’t in it, it is what it is.” Kevin Garnett on Ben Simmons 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wxsVoRdsHn -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 2, 2023
It baffles Cousins why he is not getting another opportunity. He says that he has asked his former teams about that but has not been given an honest answer. “That’s honestly my biggest issue. That’s kind of the untold secret of the NBA,” Cousins said on SiriusXM Radio when asked why he doesn’t a get a job in the league. “I’m the type of guy that whenever I go through my hard times, my hardships, I look at myself first. What can I do to better myself? That’s something I pride myself on. “I’ve asked many questions. I’ve reached out to former teams. I kind of get sugar coated answers. I can never really get the raw honest truth. I’ve struggled with that as well. I would love to get a real answer.” -via TalkBasket / March 29, 2023